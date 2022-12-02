On Monday, Nov. 21, WWE announced that the Royal Rumble, which takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28 in San Antonio, has broken the company’s record for the largest gate in the 36-yer history of the event.
WWE has now sold over $5 million in tickets, besting the 2017 record, which also took place in San Antonio.
The Rumble is the fourth event in the last year that WWE has broken its live gate record for specific events.
The other three are WrestleMania 38, Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel.
Don’t be surprised if WWE sets another Mania record this coming April, and to be honest, with WWE seeing an improvement of its product since Triple H took over as the Chief Content Officer, more events may be able to make the same claim in the upcoming months.
Survivor Series next November could make a big jump if WWE decides to run it in a stadium or dome.
Time will tell if WWE goes the same route with it as it has done with the Rumble, Mania and SummerSlam.
WWE has always considered Survivor Series as one of the “Big Four” events, and the company tried to hold Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in July before moving it to the small T-Mobile Arena in town.
Massive Peacock sale
If you have wanted to order Peacock to have access to WWE contact but have never gone through with it, now may be the time.
Peacock is running a brief sale where you can order its streaming service for $0.99 a month for one year using the code SAVEBIG.
Peacock is running a brief sale where you can order its streaming service for $0.99 a month for one year using the code SAVEBIG.
SAVEBIG
Update on McMahon documentary
Vice TV will air “The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon” on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
It is going to be interesting to see how the piece turns out considering most current and former WWE talents contacted declined to take part.
PA fifth biggest wrestling state
A recent study on professional wrestling by www.wrestling-world.com has listed Pennsylvania as the fifth most wrestling-obsessed state.
The site came up with the rankings after examining Google Trends data to analyze the past 12 months of Google searches.
West Virginia finished first, followed by Kentucky, Rhode Island and Iowa with Pa. rounding out the top five.
Smackdown in Pittsburgh
WWE returns to Pittsburgh in less than two weeks when Smackdown emanates from PPG Paints Arena on Friday, Dec. 9.
Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com.
WWE looking at Mania locations
As previously stated in this column (and elsewhere), it is almost at the point where cities are going to start bidding to host WrestleMania.
Earlier last week, Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., stated the city has a verbal commitment to hold a Mania there if a new stadium is built in the city for the Tennessee Titans.
Credit to www.pwinsiderelite.com for initially posting this information.
This Day in History…
In 1991, The Undertaker won his first WWE heavyweight championship when he defeated Hulk Hogan at the Survivor Series.
Taker tombstoned Hogan on a chair after Ric Flair slid it into the ring.
This week’s question:
Why did AEW Regal turn on Jon Moxley and help MJF? Tom, Waynesburg.
That is how the storyline was written.
While MJF does not need anyone as a manager, it will be interesting to see how MJF improves now that he will be around Regal more.
In Memory
This column is dedicated to the memory of Connie Henry.
