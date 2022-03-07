Waynesburg University's men's basketball season came to an end with a 55-45 road loss to Juniata in an ECAC Tournament game on March 2.
The Yellow Jackets finish with a 14-14 overall record. The Eagles improved to 16-11.
Nijon Kirkman led Waynesburg with a game-high 15 points and six rebounds. Jansen Knotts and Antone Baker both scored six points.
