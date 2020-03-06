Waynesburg University opened its baseball season 1-3 with a pair of doubleheaders at the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational.
The Yellow Jackets lost twice on Monday to Concordia (Minnesota).
Waynesburg scored first in both games but was unable to make either of the early leads hold up. The first game was a back-and-forth battle that saw both squad take multi-run leads.
The Yellow Jackets scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning when junior Chris Lee cleared the bases with a double but they stranded two runners with one out.
Senior starting pitcher Jonny Kutchman made the lead hold up until the top of the fifth, when the Cobblers scored seven runs and chased the right-hander.
In the sixth, Waynesburg’s junior Ryan Mills started a rally with an RBI single to make it 7-4, and sophomore Tyler Woodrow’s RBI cut the lead to two. Senior Justin Buberl tied it at 7-7 with a two-out, two-run double.
Concordia answered with two runs and never trailed again. Waynesburg threatened in its final at bat, putting two on with two outs, but failed to score.
Kutchman pitched four scoreless innings until falter in the fifth and allowed four runs on four hits in 4 1/3 frames with three walks and seven strikeouts and didn’t figure in the decision.
Senior Carter Uzzell took the loss in relief.
Waynesburg scored first and last in the second game, but the Cobbers dominated in between in taking a 13-3 win to complete the sweep.
The Yellow Jackets scored an unearned run in the first but Concordia put up five in the second, four in the third and four in the fourth for a commanding 13-1 lead.
Woodrow’s two-run double capped the scoring.
Sophomore Joe Sabolek lasted only 2 1/3 innings in taking the loss, allowing eight runs, although only three were earned due to three Waynesburg errors.
Lee was 3 for 5 in the two games with a double and three RBIs. Buberl and senior Vinny Monico each were 3 for 6 and Monico scored three runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.