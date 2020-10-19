There were four freshmen playing in the WPIAL Class AA Boys Golf Team Championship at Cedarbrook Gold Golf Course on Oct. 15.
Three of them were on Carmichaels’ squad. Despite sporting the overall youngest roster, the Mikes still finished third out of six teams with a team score of 449. Sewickley Academy took gold with a score of 418 with Quaker Valley second at 436. Trailing Carmichaels were Neshannock (452), Ellwood City (453) and Derry (459).
The Mikes’ strong showing bodes well for the future of an already well-established golf program run by coach Dave Briggs.
It was the second time in three years that Carmichaels reached the WPIAL final. The only player who was on both of those teams was Remmey Lohr, the lone senior among the Mikes’ six golfers.
“It feels like we’ve accomplished a lot,” said Lohr, who recovered from a disastrous third hold to shoot 92.
Lohr’s freshman brother Liam Lohr topped Carmichaels with a 13-over-par 85 on the par-72 layout, which placed him seventh overall. Freshman Mason Lapana carded an 89 and junior Nick Ricco shot 90. Freshman Rolin Burghy, who turned in the Mikes’ best score in the semifinals at Duck Hollow Golf Course, checked in with a 93. Junior Chris Barrish’s 104 was dropped.
Scores soared all around.
“Both times we’ve been here the conditions have been challenging,” Briggs said. “Last time it was wet and rainy. This year, with the pins and the wind, that first nine holes was brutal. There was only one score in the 70s (medallist Joey Mucci, 76, for Sewickley Academy) in Double-A, which is hard to believe with the amount of good golfers that were there.”
The Mikes had an almost identical score (448) when it finished fourth in 2018.
“We made an improvement, and we did that with three freshman on our team,” Remmey Lohr pointed out.
Lohr’s day got off to a good start with a birdie on No. 10 (Carmichaels started on the back nine), but two holes later she had a 13 on No. 12.
“I hit the ball really well, except for No. 12 obviously,” Lohr said. “The pin placement was so tough and then whenever I’d putt the ball it would just roll back down. I think I eight-putted.”
While most golfers would be mentally finished at that point, Lohr’s score over her other 17 holes was 79.
“One of my strengths is coming back from stuff like that,” Lohr said. “I think it’s just about forgetting and moving on.
“I finished up pretty good. I birdied No. 8, and drove the green on No. 9.”
Briggs commended his senior for the way she handles adversity.
“A lot of people after that one bad hole she had just would’ve gave up,” Briggs said. “I’m proud for Remmey. I’m happy it ended well for her. You have to love her never-give-up attitude, and it rubs off on her teammates.
“I’m proud of my kids for battling the conditions and not giving up. They all played better on the second nine than they did the front. Par was thrown out the window today. It was tough out there.”
Carmichaels was coming off a third-place finish at Duck Hollow which advanced it into the district final.
Briggs raved about his freshmen trio.
“They all stepped up and played well today,” Briggs said. “Liam has been great all year. Rolin came up big for us on Monday. Mason Lapana has been steady all year, too.”
Remmey Lohr, who qualified for the PIAA boys championship last year, feels like she’s leaving the team in good hands.
“I really think they’ll do even better next year because they’re all going to work hard and improve,” she said.
That’s one of the keys to continued success, Briggs pointed out.
“A year older doesn’t always mean a year better,” he cautioned. “I’m hoping they work hard in the summer. Nothing is guaranteed. We had 13 kids on the team this year and there was a lot of competition for positions. That only makes you better.”
Briggs is confident the best is yet to come for his talented team.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I hope today is kind of a stepping stone to get back here the next couple years and finish even higher. It’s good that they got a little taste of it.”
