GREENSBORO -- California hadn't played a football game since Sept. 11 and it showed early on when it battled host Mapletown last Friday night.
The Trojans got off to a sluggish start and fell behind 6-0 before eventually taking control and pulling away from the Maples for a 49-18 Tri-County South victory.
Jaeden Zuzak ran for 234 yards and five touchdowns as California improved to 2-0 overall and in the conference. Quarterback Damani Stafford added 87 rushing yards and a TD.
Still, Trojans coach Ed Woods didn't feel his team was ready to play from the start, especially after watching Maples quarterback Max Vanata connect with running back Landon Stevenson on an 85-yard touchdown pass with 4:09 left in the first quarter.
"This is only our second game and I think it took us awhile to get started and I understand that," Woods said. "But that can't happen. We have to be ready to go from the first kickoff. That's something we need to work on next week."
Once the Trojans hit their stride they were off and running.
Stafford scored on an 11-yard run with 2:56 left in the first quarter to tie it at 6-6 and Zuzak's 4-yard run less than two minutes later put California ahead to stay, 12-6.
The Trojans out-scored Mapletown (0-3, 0-3) 30-0 in the second quarter.
"As the game went we started taking control of the line of scrimmage and the backs started hitting the holes a little bit better," Woods said. "I think for the most part we played pretty good on both sides of the ball."
Zuzak had touchdown runs of 15 and 43 yards, both followed by Stafford 2-point runs, before Addison Panepinto plunged in from a yard out with Connor Vig's extra-point kick making it 35-6. Zuzak scored again from 22 yards out with 31 seconds remaining in the third quarter and Vig's PAT gave the visitors a commanding 42-6 halftime lead.
"California has a very good football team," said Mapletown coach George Messich. "I thought we came out and played very, very well in the first quarter. The touchdown was just a perfect play, Landon hit the open area, Max made a beautiful pass.
"The second quarter we just had a lot of breakdowns. When you look at our offense we had one senior out there almost the whole first half. We are playing some young kids. Our fullback was a freshman, our tailback is a sophomore."
Injuries started to take its toll on the Maples before halftime as senior Lance Stevenson and junior Vanata were both knocked out of the game.
Vanata completed 4 of 5 passes for 119 yards before departing.
"Max got hit in the shoulder," Messich said. "Brody Evans came in as a sophomore and did a real nice job in his place. I thought A.J. Vanata for a freshman did a tremendous job today."
Zuzak added his fifth touchdown of the night with a 39-yard run with 7:55 left in the third quarter and Vig's extra point put the Trojans on top 49-6.
Despite his five-TD performance, Woods sees even better days ahead for Zuzak.
"Jaeden's getting better. I like what I saw tonight," Woods said. "But he can definitely improve. He's not where he needs to be and he knows that. I know he'll continue to work hard."
California did most of its damage on the ground but Stafford did complete 3 of his 4 passes for 27 yards, including a 16-yarder to Kwondre Porter.
"Damani, I think, is doing great for a first-year quarterback in his second varsity game there," Woods said. "He's picking up the offense. He's doing a pretty good job with his reads. He's only going to get better."
The Maples kept battling and got touchdown runs from Landon Stevenson of 19 yards in the third quarter and 39 yards in the fourth quarter.
Stevenson, a sophomore, had 17 carries for 137 yards which, with his TD reception, gave him 222 yards from scrimmage.
"If we were starting six or seven seniors I would really be upset right now," Messich said. "But I'm very pleased with the effort of our young kids. We didn't quit and we're going to get better. There's light at the end of the tunnel for this group. They're going to turn it around."
California is in the middle of the battle for first place, sitting just behind Carmichaels and Avella who are both 3-0 overall and in the TCS.
The Trojans travel to Avella next week. With only two teams in each conference assured of a playoff berth, each game is crucial.
"They definitely understand that," Woods said of his team. "We talk about it all the time. Right now we're focused on the next game and tomorrow we're going to get ready for Avella. When I get home tonight I'll take a look at that game and start breaking that down."
