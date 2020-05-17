What are your post-graduation plans? To attend St. Vincent College to play basketball and major in finance.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Accounting & Finance class and my favorite teacher is Dr. Stevenson.
What will you miss most about high school? My friends and my basketball teammates.
Most memorable sports moment? Beating Leechburg in the playoffs which gave us our first playoff win in 15 years.
Favorite food? Steak.
Favorite book? Don’t have one.
All-time favorite movie? Step Brothers.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? J Cole.
Professional athlete you admire most? Kyrie Irving.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My Dad.
In 10 years, I will be …? Hopefully a sports agent somewhere with nice weather.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? End the corona virus lockdown.
