What are your post-graduation plans? To attend Saint Vincent College for nursing.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Anatomy. Dr. Croftcheck/Mrs. Harner/Dr. Brooks, I can't name just one.
What will you miss most about high school? Having all my friends right by me through it all.
Most memorable sports moment? The time we were running laps for soccer and I kicked a ball and it took Nina's legs out from under her.
Favorite food? Fettuccine alfredo.
Favorite book? Looking for Alaska by John Green.
All-time favorite movie? Pets.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Machine Gun Kelly.
Professional athlete you admire most? Josh Hamilton.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My trainers, helping after every injury and pushing me back in the game.
In 10 years, I will be …? Working in a hospital, hopefully happy with a family of my own.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? Try to negotiate world peace.
