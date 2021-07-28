Georges Township dedicated its new police building while also holding an informal memorial service for the supervisor who didn’t live to see its completion.
A table with framed photos, lit candle and plaque honoring the late Mark “Moose” Migyanko sat before the new police building in the township, all prepped and ready for a ribbon cutting.
The township supervisors started work on the building, located next to the township building, in 2019 with the idea to have a full-time police officer on duty to provide coverage to the township as well as the coverage of a full-time code enforcement officer.
However, the process slowed to a halt in 2020 because of COVID-19 issues and the passing of Migyanko in October.
A township supervisor with 27 years of service, Migyanko was remembered Tuesday as the building was dedicated to him.
“We come to you this morning with heavy hearts, but we are going to dedicate this building in honor of a great man,” said Cheryl West, a township resident and friend of the Migyanko family, who provided the blessing.
Supervisor John Hicks said they thought it would be fitting to dedicate the building to Migyanko, as it was one of the projects in which he was heavily invested.
“He was a real good man,” said Migyanko’s fellow supervisor and longtime friend, Darrell Trifiro.
“He treated everyone really well in the township,” said Supervisor Todd Churby, who was appointed to carry out the remainder of Migyanko’s term. “I have some big shoes to fill, and I’ll try my best.”
Shilo Craggette, administrative assistant/treasurer for Georges Township, said Migyanko was always smiling, was always happy, and the plaque that showed the recognition and appreciation of Migyanko’s service to the community will be placed on the building. One of the framed photos of Migyanko will be placed inside.
Migyanko’s daughter, Trish Migyanko, said the ceremony in her father’s honor meant the world to her and her mother, Debbie Migyanko, and was something supervisors were under no obligation to do.
“They could have kept building it and just went on with their days, but my dad meant so much to the township,” she said.
Hicks said the township code enforcement officer, Rick Hlatky, has been occupying the 24-by-24-foot building for a month, and after the first full-time police officer left for another job, the incoming full-time officer, Harley Geary, is expected to start sometime in mid-August.
The total cost of the building, which includes two offices, a holding cell, a restroom and a garage for the township police vehicle was around $45,000, and the police vehicle and its equipment was approximately $60,000, paid through local taxes.
However, Hicks said that they can start applying for grants for the maintenance of the building as well as equipment for the police department now that the building is up.
“Mark would have been real happy,” Hicks said.
The supervisors are also looking into creating a walking trail to eventually connect with the Sheepskin Trail as well as putting in a township park.
