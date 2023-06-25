Places "off the beaten path" often harbor compelling stories. That's true of Jollytown, a small Gilmore Township village in Greene County's rural southwestern corner. At Jollytown's western edge, along Jollytown Road (State Route 3008), a humble but impressive monument honors Jesse Taylor, the first soldier from Greene County killed in the Civil War, or "The War of the Rebellion" as it was called in the border-country parts of Greene County and neighboring West Virginia.
The monument features a statue of Private Taylor, in uniform and holding his musket "at ease," flanked by cannon and mortars and ringed by American flags. An inscription at the base reads:
"Jesse Taylor, Priv. Co. F, 7th Regt. W.Va. Vol. Infy.
Aged 21 yrs. And 1 mon.
First soldier killed from Greene Co. Pa.
In the War of the Rebellion
at Romney W.Va. Oct 26, 1861"
Private Taylor's monument, erected by his comrades in 1892, offers a fascinating local perspective on the American Civil War. A casual view of history might suggest that Civil War sentiments were clearly divided, North versus South, based on state boundaries, free states versus slave states. But in some regions, including northern and western West Virginia, loyalties were divided, even among families.
President Lincoln called for more volunteers after the embarrassing Union defeat at Manassas (Bull Run), Virginia, in July 1861. Jesse Taylor, living in southern Greene County, joined the nearest Union regiment, forming a unit that would become the 7th West Virginia Volunteer Infantry, U.S. Army.
Looking back on history, it's fascinating that there was no West Virginia at the outbreak of the Civil War. What we know as West Virginia was then still part of Virginia. So, in 1861, the Pennsylvania counties of Fayette and Greene bordered Virginia, a slave state and one of eleven Confederate states to secede from the Union.
But support for slavery and secession was weak in Virginia's western counties, and regiments formed there to oppose the Confederacy and support the Union. Initially, these units were known as "Loyal Virginians," loyal to the federal government. When Virginia's 55 western counties declared themselves a separate state—West Virginia—in October 1863, choosing to leave Virginia and remain in the Union, "Loyal Virginian" units, like Jesse Taylor's 7th Regiment, became identified with West Virginia.
According to an Observer-Reporter story published in 2022, the 7th West Virginia fought in the war's most significant and bloodiest battles, including Antietam, Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville and Gettysburg. But Jesse Taylor never saw those historical clashes. Private Taylor was killed in the war's early days during fighting for possession of the town of Romney, Virginia, later West Virginia. Romney is not far away, lying near the base of West Virginia's eastern panhandle. Taylor died about one hundred miles southeast of his Greene County home. Romney changed hands between Union and Confederate forces at least ten times during the four-year war.
Citing the monument's dedication, an 1892 article in the Morgantown Post reported that Private Taylor's regimental comrades stated he was killed by Confederate artillery fire as the regiment began its assault on Romney in late October 1861. Seventh West Virginia soldiers said a shell fragment killed Taylor instantly and that he never had a chance to utter a word. He died just six weeks after leaving home in Greene County to answer his country's call.
The Post story quotes one of Taylor's fellow soldiers who described him as: "…a fine specimen of manhood, large and muscular, standing six-foot, two inches in height ... sober, honest, and upright."
The monument's statue is 6-foot-2 tall to represent Taylor's height in life. The cannon beside the statue was reputedly once part of the armaments at West Point and was later moved down the Hudson River to New York City to defend that city's harbor during the Civil War.
The Observer-Reporter reports that the cannon was later used in political rallies around the country, only to be abandoned somewhere. Local veterans found it, rusting away, restored it, and placed it at the Jesse Taylor monument.
The crossroads known today as Hero, nearby and even smaller than Jollytown, was named in Jesse Taylor's honor. A historical marker stands at the site of the one-time town. The marker reads: "The village of Hero was originally located on the land where this sign proudly stands. Today, Hero is identified as a dot on most county maps. Even so, the past has marked this spot sufficiently to give it a right to the title of historical. Within sight of Hero is the grave and, almost within a stone's throw, the birthplace of Jesse Taylor, the first soldier from Greene County PA to die in action in the Civil War and in whose honor the village was named."
Hero is at the intersection of Hero, Hagan Creek and Brushy Fork roads in Gilmore Township, Greene County.
From Waynesburg, reach the Jesse Taylor Monument by heading west on Route 21 to Rogersville. Route 18 splits off to the left (south) just west of Rogersville. Follow Route 18 south through Nettle Hill toward New Freeport. Just before reaching New Freeport, Jollytown Road intersects on the left (east) side of Route 18. Turn left on Jollytown Road, and follow its winding, hilly course for six miles eastward toward Jollytown. The Jesse Taylor Monument stands on the right (south) side of Jollytown Road, just past the intersection with Hero Road, as you enter Jollytown. The Pennsylvania Fork of Dunkard Creek winds peacefully just below, setting a peaceful memorial for a Greene County hero.
Learn more about Greene County's rich history through the Greene County Historical Society, greenecountyhistory.org, or visit the Greene County Museum at 918 Rolling Meadows Road in Waynesburg.
