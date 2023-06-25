Places "off the beaten path" often harbor compelling stories. That's true of Jollytown, a small Gilmore Township village in Greene County's rural southwestern corner. At Jollytown's western edge, along Jollytown Road (State Route 3008), a humble but impressive monument honors Jesse Taylor, the first soldier from Greene County killed in the Civil War, or "The War of the Rebellion" as it was called in the border-country parts of Greene County and neighboring West Virginia.

