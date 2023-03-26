Saturday, March 25, is Mentored Youth Trout Day in Pennsylvania, and Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties offer great options where youngsters can hook up with a catch they won’t forget.
The rules
Mentored Youth Trout Day is an initiative of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to encourage young people to develop an interest in fishing. The day gives youngsters under 16 a chance to fish stocked trout waters before the season opens for adults. Kids get the first crack at the big ones!
To participate, youth anglers must obtain a current Mentored Youth Permit or a Voluntary Youth Fishing License from the Fish and Boat Commission. These can be ordered online at fishandboat.com (click on “Fishing Licenses”) for $2.97. The charge is for the electronic issuing fee.
The permit allows a child to fish in any stocked trout water on March 25 between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., even though the season doesn’t open until April 1. The child must be accompanied by an adult (16 or older) with a current Pennsylvania fishing license and Trout Permit. The Mentored Youth Day is an opportunity for youth to fish with mentors and is not intended as a way for adults to get an early start on the trout season. Kids should be capable of fishing independently, with limited assistance from mentors. Mentors may mentor more than one youth.
Children can keep two trout, minimum size 7 inches. Adult mentors may not keep or possess any trout.
Greene County
The still waters of lakes and ponds are best for kids learning to fish. Lake Wilma in Wayne Township, Greene County, is an ideal place to take youngsters fishing. Its 19 acres are stocked before the season, and grassy banks make excellent places to cast. Consol Energy owns the impoundment but leases it to the Fish and Boat Commission for public fishing.
Unless you know the back roads through Wayne Township, the easiest way to reach Lake Wilma is to leave Pennsylvania, then re-enter the state just short of your destination. From Waynesburg, follow Route 218 south to just across the state line at Blacksville, West Virginia. In Blacksville, Route 218 becomes Jefferson Street. Continue east on Jefferson Street to a “T” intersection at Washington Street. Turn left on Washington and re-cross the Mason-Dixon Line back into Pennsylvania. After about 300 feet, turn right onto Jefferson Street again. You will see Lake Wilma soon after making that turn onto Jefferson. Turn left on Thomas Hill Road and arrive at the lake. Several parking areas lie along Thomas Hill Road.
The best Greene County choices for stream fishing with kids are Whiteley Creek near Kirby and the North Branch of the Dunkard Fork of Wheeling Creek upstream from Ryerson Station State Park. There the stream flows slowly within state park boundaries. Parking areas with nearby picnic tables make good places to base your excursion with kids.
Washington County
Dutch Fork Lake, near Claysville, Washington County, is a long, narrow impoundment with a primarily wooded shoreline. But grassy areas near the dam offer good places for kids to fish. Try near the boat launch on Lake Road or the opposite east shore near the Miller and Hupp cemetery, accessible off Hicks Road. Dutch Fork gets stocked with trout in mid-March, so the fish should be hungry and ready to bite by Mentored Youth Day.
Dutch Fork Lake is about nine miles west of Washington via Interstate 70. Take 70 west to the Claysville exit, then go west on Route 40 (The National Road) for two miles to a right turn on Lake Road.
Fayette County
Fayette County holds many trout fishing options, but Virgin Run Lake near Flatwoods is a great still-water choice. Kid-friendly fishing spots are easy to find near the parking lot and boat launch on the lake’s north shore and along an open “beach” area on the east shore, accessible by a short walk from Franklin Township Route 701 (Lake Road). Mealworms, salmon eggs or processed “power” baits are great choices to entice bites. In recent years, anglers at Virgin Run have often enjoyed the inspiring sight of bald eagles soaring and diving over the lake. They like trout too.
Virgin Run Lake lies just north of Route 201 at Flatwoods. You can approach from Route 51 by heading south on Route 201 at the “cloverleaf” interchange just south of Star Junction. Just past Flatwoods, turn left (north) on Lake Road.
From Connellsville, take Route 201 north, past Vanderbilt, to Lake Road and turn right (north).
Popular stream options for fishing with kids in Fayette are the general regulation sections of Dunbar Creek, Meadow Run and Georges Creek. Meadow Run, just downstream from the Grover Road bridge in Stewart Township, is popular with kids and families. Downstream from the bridge, the stream flows within Ohiopyle State Park, so there’s no concern about public access. On Dunbar Creek, that span that flows near the Dunbar-Ohiopyle Road (State Route 1055) near the old stone quarry is great for kids, with plenty of parking.
All anglers are asked to respect others and our beautiful stream corridors by leaving fishing sites clean and litter-free.
Organized (more or less) kids fishing events
Local organizations work hard to provide kids in the region with special opportunities to fish. They know that fishing can be a wholesome lifelong diversion. Below are a few special kids’ fishing events for which information was available at print time.
Friends of Jim Tobal Youth Fishing Experience
May 25, and early weeks of the general trout season
South Union Township Community Park (Hutchinson), Stadium Drive, Uniontown.
In cooperation with South Union Township and the Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited, friends of Jim Tobal set up this opportunity every spring. The weeks-long event commemorates Jim Tobal, a long-time educator in the Laurel Highlands School District and former school board member after he retired from teaching. Tobal advocated for kids’ outdoor opportunities his entire professional life. He was a member of Chestnut Ridge Chapter, Trout Unlimited, where he also championed youth fishing and clean water. South Union Township erected a monument in the park honoring Tobal’s contributions. Friends of Jim Tobal and Chestnut Ridge TU stock the stream that runs through the park with rainbow trout. Adults with the group are generally on hand to help kids learn fishing basics. Friends ask that fishing is catch-and-release in the early days of the Jim Tobal event to share opportunity among as many kids as possible. No cost to fish.
Whitsett “Youth Day on the Yough” (Perry Township, Fayette County)
June 10 (River conditions permitting) (June 17 is backup day)
Whitsett Community Park, River Road, Whitsett
Whitsett Sportsmen erect water-passable barriers in the Youghiogheny River at Whitsett, enclosing trout stocked for kids’ day. Plenty of adults are on hand to assist and make Youth Day on the Yough unique and unforgettable. “It’s entirely free,” said Jim Farquhar of Belle Vernon. “We put on quite an event.” Volunteers fillet and cook the kids’ trout for them right on the riverbank, plus camp-made french fries, hamburgers and hotdogs. “Everyone has a great time,” Farquhar said. Fairhope Rod & Gun Club, Charleroi Sportsmen and Chestnut Ridge Chapter, Trout Unlimited all contribute trout to the event.
Whitsett is an appealing small community on the west bank of the Youghiogheny, about midway between the river towns of Layton, Fayette County, and Smithton in Westmoreland County. The Great Allegheny Passage bike/hike trail passes through the town as it follows the Yough. Reach Whitsett from Uniontown by taking Route 51 north, past Perryopolis, then turn right (east) on River Road. Follow River Road downhill for two miles to Whitsett and the Youghiogheny River.
Izaak Walton League, Uniontown Chapter’s Kids’ Fishing Day
Saturday in early June
Izaak Walton Park, Farmington-Ohiopyle Road (Route 381), Farmington
Uniontown’s chapter of Izaak Walton League (the oldest conservation organization in America) hosts this event every June at its beautiful park on Meadow Run in the mountains. Members cook lunch for participating kids and award prizes for the biggest trout. Watch the Herald-Standard Outdoors Calendar for more details later. Free to families with kids.
Mountain Watershed Association Free Community Fishing Clinic
March 26, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
C.W. Resh Park, Indian Head (Saltlick Township, Fayette County)
Learn how to set up your tackle, practice casting, tie flies and other fishing skills. Pre-registration required. To register, call 724-455-4200 ext. 3 or email carla@mountainwatershed.com.
