Planning for spring trout fishing in the Laurel Highlands just got easier. A partnership of regional Trout Unlimited chapters, working with Go Laurel Highlands, formerly the Laurel Highland Visitors Bureau, has released a new brochure and website touting the Laurel Highlands Trout Trail, complete with everything anglers need to hook up with sleek rainbow, brown, and brook trout in the region's appealing streams.

