Planning for spring trout fishing in the Laurel Highlands just got easier. A partnership of regional Trout Unlimited chapters, working with Go Laurel Highlands, formerly the Laurel Highland Visitors Bureau, has released a new brochure and website touting the Laurel Highlands Trout Trail, complete with everything anglers need to hook up with sleek rainbow, brown, and brook trout in the region's appealing streams.
The Trout Trail is not a trail in the linear sense of the word, where one follows a path from point a to point b. Instead, the Trail is a selection of the Laurel Highlands' 10 best trout streams, arrayed on a handy map, accompanied by descriptive text, access information, fishing tips, special regulations, photographs and some reminders about trout conservation and good stream etiquette. By consulting the map or website, anglers can fish their way around the region in whatever order they choose.
"These streams are the hidden gems within the Laurel Highlands," said Ann Nemanic, Go Laurel Highlands executive director.
Representatives of Trout Unlimited's Forbes Trail, Chestnut Ridge, Ken Sink, Mountain Laurel and Penns Woods West chapters worked together to select the Trout Trail's featured streams, craft the brochure and launch the website. Funding for the project came through grants from Go Laurel Highlands and the Penns Woods West Trout Unlimited chapter.
"The Laurel Highlands Trout Trail is an effort to assist both our local anglers and those visiting from elsewhere to find premier streams with both stocked and wild trout," said Larry Myers, president of the Forbes Trail chapter of Trout Unlimited and the spearhead behind the Trout Trail project. "As fly fishers travel around the country, it's nice to have reliable recommendations from a local trout fishing fraternity. The Trout Trail offers a variety of streams ranging in size, technical difficulty and accessibility. We hope the trail brochure and website show the immense pride we feel in these wonderful streams that flow across our region."
Fayette's fishing makes a splash
Of the Trout Trail's 10 streams, three flow entirely within Fayette County, and one's course is partially inside Fayette. The three Fayette fishing exclusives are Meadow Run, Dunbar Creek and the Youghiogheny River. Indian Creek, among the chosen 10, flows out of Westmoreland County, then through Fayette from the county line near Jones Mills, southwestward through Melcroft and Indian Head to its confluence with the Youghiogheny.
The partners selected Fayette's Meadow Run for the trail because of its scenic appeal, large trout and excellent public access within Ohiopyle State Park. Meadow Run is part of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission's Keystone Select program. The Commission stocks a higher proportion of trophy-size trout in Keystone Select streams.
Dunbar Creek was included because of its remote mountain setting, four-mile Fly Fishing Only, Catch and Release special regulation span, and open access because the stream flows with State Game Lands No. 51.
All partners who worked on the Trout Trail project agreed the Youghiogheny River had to be included because, for trout anglers, there is no place like it east of the Rocky Mountains.
"I call the Yough the Gallatin of the East," Myers said. "The Youghiogheny is the closest thing we have to the classic trout rivers of Montana."
If you're a trout angler, you know that's quite a compliment for the local river. The brochure and website detail the Yough's "Middle" section from Confluence downstream to Ohiopyle, best accessed from the Great Allegheny Passage bike/hike trail, by raft, canoe or kayak, or by engaging one of the professional fishing guides based in Ohiopyle.
In addition to its contributions to the Trout Trail promotion, Uniontown's Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited operates a trout nursery in the tailrace pool of Youghiogheny Reservoir at Confluence. Chapter members raise 6,000 to 8,000 trout yearly through a cooperative program with the Fish and Boat Commission and release them — many of trophy size — into the Youghiogheny. Chestnut Ridge also uses hundreds of its nursery-raised trout to support kids' fishing events around Fayette County (See more about kids' fishing opportunities in this issue). The group has also invested more than a half-million dollars to improve water quality within the Youghiogheny watershed, restoring streams degraded by acid discharge from abandoned mines.
The Trout Trail brochure advises how anglers — both visiting and local — can do their part toward that conservation effort to improve fishing in the region. "Trout are too precious to be caught just once," states the brochure. "Trout Unlimited promotes the catch and release ethic, especially with all wild trout … We can catch trout many times but only eat them once."
Anglers are also reminded not to leave litter behind on these beautiful streams and are encouraged to pack out some of the waste left by others.
The Laurel Highlands Trout Trail website provides more detailed tips on the best flies to use, parking, access trails, and some of the conservation issues relevant to each stream. Visit the site at laurelhighlandstrouttrail.org.
Other featured Trout Trail streams within the Laurel Highlands but outside Fayette County include Clear Shade Creek, Laurel Hill Creek, Loyalhanna Creek, Stonycreek River, Whites Creek and Yellow Creek. Some of the Trout Trail streams, including portions of Meadow Run, Dunbar Creek and the Yough, are under special regulation and open to year-round fishing. On others, fishing isn't legal until the trout season opens on April 1.
Go Laurel Highlands Nemanic said the brochure and website will be marketed throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, including the metropolitan centers of Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Detroit.
Copies of the brochure are available at local fly-fishing and tackle shops, including PA Fly Company on Route 31 at Acme; S&S Bait and Tackle in Chalk Hill; Dick's Sporting Goods in Uniontown; Dunlap Creek Outdoor Center, New Salem; Ligonier Outfitters in Ligonier; B&G Bait and Sport Shop, Normalville; and Ohiopyle State Park.
Trout off the mountain
Trout fishing is not confined to the region's mountains thanks to cold water in early spring and the Fish and Boat Commission's generous stocking program. In fact, adventurous anglers can find "near-wilderness" walk-in fishing adventure along the Enlow Fork of Wheeling Creek, where the fork carves a twisting boundary between Greene and Washington counties. At the northwest corner of Greene County and the bordering southwest corner of Washington, the Enlow Fork flows for roughly five stream miles through the wilds of State Game Lands 302. The Fish and Boat Commission stocks Enlow twice each spring, once in late March and again in early April. Several thousand rainbow and brown trout are planted each time.
There's no easy road access to this remote stream, but several parking areas provided by the Pennsylvania Game Commission make it possible to access the fishing by foot on trails that probe the creek.
To reach Enlow Fork of Wheeling Creek, from Uniontown or Waynesburg, head west on Route 21 to Graysville, Greene County, then follow State Route 4007 (Ackley Creek Road) northwest toward Burdette and Nebo. On the Greene County side, you'll find Game Lands parking lots off Smokey Row Lane and Spillman Lane (via Nebo Ridge Road).
From Washington, take Interstate 70 west, then Route 231 south to the village of Simpson Store. Head west on State 3026 (Enon Church Road). Cross Enlow Fork into Greene County, then cross back into Washington County at Burdette on West Finley Road. First-timers here sometimes must do some "back road experimenting" to find their way, but that's part of the adventure of Xploring.
Enlow Fork is under general regulation, which means the trout season opens on April 1. There are no tackle restrictions, and any kind of bait, lures or flies are legal to use. Anglers may keep six trout of 7-inch minimum size.
More Washington trout
You can fish for trout year-round on the Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only section of Pike Run near California, Washington County. This stream gets stocked in late February and mid-April. Access and parking are easy along Pike Run Drive west of California. No trout may be killed or possessed on this stretch of Pike Run from the season's opening day (April 1) to June 15. From June 15 to Labor Day, three trout may be kept.
Easy Greene access
Whiteley Creek near Garard's Fort, Greene County, offers trout fishing that's easier to get to where the creek flows through State Game Lands 223 along State 2018 (Kirby Road). This is a more family-friendly stream, with handy parking nearby, gentle terrain and general regulations that allow the use of bait, spinning tackle or fly gear.
Take Interstate 79 to exit 7, then head east on Kirby Road. Whiteley Creek is stocked with trout in late March and mid-April. The season here opens on April 1. The terrain here is mostly flat, but some creek banks are steep and muddy. Be careful approaching the creek side to cast, especially during times of high flow.
Browns Creek is another Greene County stream that's easy to reach. From Waynesburg, take Route 21 west for one-half mile, just past the Greene County stockyards, then turn north (right) on Route 18. Several informal parking spots along Route 18 are within a few yards of the stocked portion of Browns Creek, which extends from Garner Run Road downstream to Ten Mile Creek at Route 21. However, some bends in Browns Creek flow on the far side of railroad tracks. Use caution if you decide to cross the tracks to fish these less accessible sections.
Anglers can find all stocked trout streams' upstream and downstream limits on the Fish and Boat Commission's website at fishandboat.com.
