Southwestern Pennsylvania is home to sites and events of international renown. Fallingwater, The Great Allegheny Passage, the Flight 93 Memorial and landmarks of the Johnstown Flood are known worldwide. But a “lower profile” place in Washington County remains one of the most archaeologically significant sites in the Western Hemisphere. Meadowcroft Rockshelter, near Avella, is important because it is the oldest known site of human habitation on the North American continent.

