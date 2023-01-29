Winter needn't confine anyone in Washington County to staying inside. With 5,500 acres of county parkland within easy reach, 17 miles of a long-distance bike/hike trail, and one of Pennsylvania's best fishing lakes, Washington's 208,000 residents always have outdoor options.

