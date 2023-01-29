Winter needn't confine anyone in Washington County to staying inside. With 5,500 acres of county parkland within easy reach, 17 miles of a long-distance bike/hike trail, and one of Pennsylvania's best fishing lakes, Washington's 208,000 residents always have outdoor options.
Mingo Creek County Park
Its central location makes Mingo Creek County Park a natural choice for a winter adventure for county residents. The park's 2,600 acres lie within Nottingham Township, north of Route 136 between Kammerer and Ginger Hill in the east-central part of the county. Primary access to the park is via Sugar Run Road (State Route 1059), while four secondary access points enter from Park View Road, Little Mingo Road, or Route 136.
Mingo Creek County Park first opened to the public in June 1969. Washington County commissioners' and park planners' goal then was to "provide a complete range of outdoor recreation facilities and activities that are compatible with each other and the existing environment, and to protect, improve, and enhance the natural qualities of the park site."
Nothing demonstrates the success of that goal like Mingo Creek's extensive and varied system of trails. "Mingo Creek's dynamic and lengthy trail system has become one of its greatest assets," states Washington County's Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Plan. "From horseback riding to biking and gentle walking to hiking, Mingo Creek Park offers an array of opportunities for trail users that hail from both local and regional proximity to the park."
If there's snow, and Washington County averages about 45 inches of the white stuff every winter, add cross-country skiing to that list.
"We love the trails here," said Kathie Defrancesco of Washington, setting out for a hike on Mingo's Perimeter Trail with her husband, John. "We sometimes go to other places to hike, especially Ohiopyle in the mountains, but these trails are great too, and by coming here, we can spend our time hiking instead of driving. If we're not hiking, we bring our grandkids here because they enjoy the playgrounds."
On skis or in hiking boots, the route options at Mingo Creek are almost endless. The Perimeter Loop, blazed in orange, circuits the outer margins of the park, tending to stay on high ground, courting the sources of tributary streams to Mingo Creek. You could set a goal to hike or ski the entire loop or opt for an equally scenic shortcut on the "cut across" or "one-hour" trails. All these routes accommodate skiers, snowshoers, or when there are no snow hikers, horseback riders and cyclists. There's also a paved trail for hiking and bicycling that follows Mingo Creek from the park's west entrance off Sugar Run Road to the parking lot near the covered bridge at the eastern border.
A Sense of Place
Mingo Creek County Park makes an impression. It's larger than the typical county park, and it's spotless. On a recent early-winter visit, not one piece of litter could be found to mar the scene. The park's landscape is a pleasing blend of hilly hardwood forest, brooding pines and inviting meadows scattered throughout the stream valley. Along the aptly named Hemlock Trail near the park's center, lush stands of eastern hemlock, unusual to find west of the mountains, lean over the path. Park planners situated facilities, like restrooms and pavilions, so that, while convenient and easy to access, they never detract from the park's natural setting. The layout suggests that someone invested thought and care into Mingo Creek County Park's design. Restrooms are numerous, immaculate and pleasant to use.
Mingo Creek itself winds along the park's entire length. Giant, white-barked sycamores line its banks and contrast, almost artfully, with the dark red paint on the covered bridges that span the flow.
The park's varied terrain is a natural draw for horseback enthusiasts, and Mingo Creek provides ample room for parking trailers located next to miles of trails. Equestrians find the Perimeter Trail a satisfying "all-day" ride.
A unique educational feature within Mingo Creek Park is the Mingo Observatory, perched on a high knob at the end of Shelter Road. The observatory is owned and operated by the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh and is not directly affiliated with the park. AAAP offers "star parties" throughout the year, winter included, where guests can enjoy the dark night sky and study celestial events with the help of local experts. Star parties are free, but donations are welcomed to help maintain the observatory facilities. Participants are asked to turn off headlights, using only parking lights, when approaching the observatory, and to refrain from using flashlights. All smoking is discouraged, as even the light from a cigarette can hinder the human eye's adjustment to darkness. Participants at winter star parties are advised to dress warmly, bring blankets, a folding lounge chair that accommodates looking up, and your coffee. Comfort facilities consist of a portable toilet.
The park also has pickleball courts that enthusiasts of the game enjoy during mild winter weather.
Cross Creek County Park
Washington County's other large park emphasizes water-based recreation. Located just north of Route 844 at West Middletown, eight miles west of Washington, 258-acre Cross Creek Lake is the heart of Cross Creek County Park.
Powerboats are limited to 10 horsepower at Cross Creek, but most boating is by non-powered canoe or kayak. When the lake is ice-free in winter, few boaters venture onto the lake except for serious fishermen in powered boats. Life vests are required, as well as a Washington County boat permit, available from the Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation.
Cross Creek Lake's fishery is managed by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission under Big Bass and Panfish Enhancement regulations. The lake is widely known for its population of trophy largemouth bass, and ice-fishing is favored when the ice is safe. A valid Pennsylvania fishing license is required.
Cross Creek does offer two hiking trails, the one-way Lakeside Trail along the lake's north shore and the Southside Loop Trail that heads at the parking lots and boat launch near the park's Thompson Hill Road access. Southside Loop is blazed in green and Lakeside in yellow.
A spirit of cooperation made the facilities at Cross Creek County Park possible. Initially conceived in 1964, the park's development was delayed for years due to a lack of funds. Construction resumed in 1982 when the surrounding townships of Cross Creek, Jefferson, Independence, Hopewell and Mount Pleasant, plus the borough of West Middletown, worked with the county to cooperatively complete the amenities for public use.
Tenmile Creek County Park
Residents of southern Washington County find a nice spot for a shorter winter walk at Tenmile Creek County Park near Fredericktown. Primarily intended for warm-weather boating access to Tenmile Creek, the 20-acre park tucked into a bend in the creek offers brief but interesting walks on the connected Beaver and Park trails. Tenmile Creek County Park is just west of Route 88, where Tenmile Creek divides Washington and Greene counties near Clarksville.
Panhandle Trail
Seventeen miles of the 29-mile Panhandle Trail, connecting Pittsburgh's suburbs with Weirton, W.Va., pass through Washington County. The trail's crushed-stone surface makes an ideal cross-country ski base if there's snow. Without snow, hikers and bicyclists enjoy the route year-round. The Panhandle Trail intersects the popular Montour Trail just west of McDonald. Parking and restrooms are located at trailheads in McDonald, Primrose, Midway, Bulger, Burgettstown and Dinsmore.
Visit these parks and trails this January, February, or March, and you might conclude that the "w" in Washington County stands for winter.
