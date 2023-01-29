Snow does fall in Greene County, even though Pennsylvania's southwestern "corner county" is bordered by a "southern" state, West Virginia, on its south and west. Snow just doesn't last as long in Greene as it does on the high ridges of Fayette County to the east. But Greene County's hills, hollows and history provide unique places to explore, snow or no snow.
A true Greene County jewel is Ryerson Station State Park, which, because of its off-the-beaten-path setting, can take some exploration to reach. The park occupies 1,600 acres crowding the county's (and the state's) far-western border in Richhill Township near the village of Wind Ridge.
Ryerson Station is always an exciting place to visit — if, that is, a "wilderness feel," rustic surroundings, and abundant wildlife appeal to your sense of adventure. That's how some Ryerson Station enthusiasts described their ideal park in a survey. More about that below.
There's a lot to Ryerson Station's story. Its history as a state park began officially in 1967 as part of the state Secretary of Forests and Waters (now Department of Conservation and Natural Resources), Dr. Maurice K. Goddard's goal of establishing a state park within 25 miles of every Pennsylvania resident. Ryerson Station fulfilled that goal for citizens across Greene County and most of Washington County, plus visitors from West Virginia and Ohio.
Long before that, in the late 1700s, Ryerson Station was known as Fort Ryerson, a simple log stockade that served as a periodic refuge from Native American attacks for settlers of what was then a remote frontier. In 1787, seven members of the Davis family were killed in a raid on their home, which stood near where the state park office is today. More than two centuries later, with forested hills standing in all directions, you can almost sense the tension those pioneers must have felt as they worked their fields and the Natives' justified indignation at fighting to keep their own ancestral lands.
Once the state park was established, the 62-acre Duke Lake was its much-loved centerpiece, where fishing, canoeing and kayaking were popular pursuits. A dam built on the north branch of the Dunkard Fork of Wheeling Creek impounded the lake. But in 2005, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources drained the lake because its dam had become unstable. DCNR sued CONSOL Energy, Inc. because of evidence that underground mining beneath the lake had caused the dam's instability. CONSOL and DCNR settled the suit in 2013, with CONSOL donating 500 additional acres to the park and paying millions of dollars toward the dam's reconstruction.
In 2015, however, DCNR's geological surveys determined that underground strata were still shifting, and rebuilding a safe dam was impossible. DCNR then opened a public planning process to re-make Ryerson Station as a unique outdoor destination, using the CONSOL settlement as funding, even though there would be no lake.
A new Ryerson
DCNR consulted county commissioners, local municipalities, area legislators, schools, organizations and, most importantly, the private citizens who had enjoyed the park and lake for years. Interested Ryerson enthusiasts completed more than 500 questionnaires, sharing their vision for the park's future. DCNR titled its public outreach effort "Re-Vision Ryerson."
The consensus of Ryerson advocates was that a "wilderness feel," rugged surroundings, high-quality scenery, access to nature and good fishing were the qualities they valued most in the Ryerson Station experience — lake or no lake. One exception to that desired "wild" character was a state-of-the-art swimming pool with a "splash zone" designed especially for kids. That goal has been achieved, with the pool now enjoyed, free of charge, by families throughout the summer season. Go Xplore will report in-depth on the Ryerson Station State Park swimming complex in future issues.
The park's good fishing continues through the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission's frequent stocking of rainbow and brown trout in the north fork of Dunkard Fork of Wheeling Creek, upstream, downstream and within the former lakebed. Anglers also catch native smallmouth bass.
Winter adventure at Ryerson Station
When snow lies across western Greene County, you can ski over Ryerson Station's 13 miles of hiking trails that probe the park's varied environments. Depending on the route you choose, you can explore, at your own pace, mature hardwood forest, dense pine groves, open field or along the borders of the former lake. An easy option is the Deer Trail, a 0.8-mile level loop trail that circuits the park's Polly Hill Campground.
The Lazear Trail is a more challenging option. It's 2.5 miles long and gains 410 feet in elevation along its course through hardwoods and pine as it circles a high knob. Though somewhat strenuous, this trail passes by benches, picnic tables and non-flush restrooms so skiers can rest and enjoy a lunch break along the way.
Ryerson Station's 12 other trails, with names like Bluebird, Box Turtle, Three Mitten and Pine Box, among others, provide even more choices in difficulty, scenery and experience. All the trails are excellent hiking routes if poor snow conditions rule out skiing. Skiers and hikers often encounter deer and wild turkeys. Check the ice-skating area at the park's Maple Grove Day Use Area if it's cold but without snow.
Several moderate hills throughout the park offer sledding under good conditions. And if you like to go either uphill or down on motorized sleds, six miles of trail are open to snowmobiles at Ryerson Station. You can check on snow conditions for these activities on DCNR's State Park webpage at dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/RyersonStationStatePark. Click on "Winter Report." For ice-skating conditions, contact the park office directly at 724-428-4254.
A winter visit to Ryerson Station doesn't need to be a long-distance day trip. The park's campground was modernized alongside the recent updates. It's open year-round, so tired skiers or hikers can relax around a campfire and enjoy the dark skies of rural Greene County without a long drive home at the end of their day outdoors. The campground has 35 sites, some for tents and some for trailers. Many have full water, 50-amp electric and sewage hookups on-site. Centralized modern restrooms with showers are also available year-round. Pets are allowed in designated sites for an additional fee. The campground also features new rental cabins with electric heat, bunk beds and an outdoor fire ring. The cabins sleep five comfortably.
The campground perches atop Polly Hill, a peak on the spine of McNay Ridge in the park's interior. Steep topography dictates that park staff can't guarantee access during rare, severe snow events. On most occasions, reaching this attractive modern campground via McNay Ridge Road presents no problem.
With its compelling and sometimes disappointing history behind it, Ryerson Station State Park's future is bright. The public's demonstrated love of the park has channeled it toward the vision of a wild and serene place where families can fish, hike, camp and connect with the rural character of Pennsylvania's southwestern corner. The draining of the lake was unfortunate, but DCNR is making the best of the loss by managing the former lakebed as a regionally unique wetland ecosystem where visitors can enjoy wildlife encounters, fishing and slack-water paddling. The lakebed is already known as an excellent place for wetland birdwatching and observing the fascinating work of beavers, which have built dams along the meandering stream channel where the lake once stood. This winter is a great time to explore this outdoor jewel.
Ryerson Station State Park is just south of Route 21, about 20 miles west of Waynesburg. Take Route 21 west from Waynesburg, through Rogersville and Graysville, to the village of Wind Ridge. Continue west on Route 21 for about two miles and turn left (south) onto Bristoria Road (State Route 3022). You'll enter the park about one-half mile south of that turn. All park facilities can be reached from Bristoria Road. Summer or winter, Ryerson Station State Park is worth the trip.
