Summer is a natural time to Xplore our region. With summer's extended daylight hours, Xplorers can reach more exciting places and enjoy each to the fullest.
Fayette County's varied topography —mountainous in the east and hilly in the west but nowhere flat — is the perfect landscape for exploring scenic views this summer. Scenic vistas provide insight into our region's geologic past and an appreciation for the challenges confronting explorers, armies and pioneers when this was America's frontier.
Below is a brief list of scenic views around Fayette County. Some are widely known and easily reached by car, while others are more "secret" and demand a challenging hike to reach. All listed vistas are on public land open to everyone or on commercial spaces or private land made available for public visitation by the grace of owners. Always respect our scenic lands, private or public, so that others can enjoy the spot too.
Summit Overlook on Route 40
As Route 40 ascends Chestnut Ridge east of Uniontown, a pull-off on the right (south) berm provides room to park, stroll and take in the view. The perspective here is toward the west, with the city of Uniontown the centerpiece among the wrinkled hills of the Monongahela Valley. Interestingly, Uniontown sits at 999 feet above sea level. So, at the overlook, you're roughly 1,300 feet above town. The view's details are easier to see in the morning when the sun is behind you. But sunsets, when the sun disappears over the western horizon, are a great reason to stop. To orient yourself, look for landmarks like the power plants along the Monongahela River. Those mark Fayette County's western limit.
Baughman Rocks
This view is less well-known than Summit Overlook but nearly as easy to reach. From Ohiopyle, head east on Sugarloaf Road (State Route 2012) and begin the climb of Laurel Ridge. Climb for about 1.5 miles to a long flat before the final vault to Laurel Ridge summit. Signs indicate a parking area on a parallel service road heading left into the woods. Turn there and proceed to a parking lot that accommodates a half-dozen vehicles (You'll still be within sight of Sugarloaf Road). Park there and make the short but steep walk to Baughman Rock Overlook. From behind the rustic safety rail, you're looking eastward into the Youghiogheny River Gorge, the deepest river gorge in Pennsylvania. The Youghiogheny River, seen below flowing toward you, flows from Confluence, straight ahead but behind the ridge, to Ohiopyle, over your left shoulder. All the surrounding gorge lies within Ohiopyle State Park, Pennsylvania's largest.
Sugarloaf Overlook
Sugarloaf Overlook is near Baughman Rocks, but the contorted topography has you looking in the opposite direction, toward the west. Actually, at this vista, you're not on Sugarloaf; you're looking directly at Sugarloaf, a distinct knob that dominates the view west toward the east slope of Chestnut Ridge. To reach Sugarloaf Overlook from Baughman Rocks, continue climbing Laurel Ridge eastward on Sugarloaf Road. When you reach the crest, look for a dirt road intersecting on the left (north) shoulder. This road is generally in rough condition, with deep ruts, and can be slick in wet weather. If your vehicle is up to it, turn there and proceed a few hundred feet to a mowed area at the very summit. There's a small gravel lot for parking. Ohiopyle State Park staff mow this area and trim the trees back to open the view. Return to Sugarloaf Road by the same route. It is not recommended to continue further on the dirt road beyond the overlook, which exits the state park and enters private land.
Kentuck Vista
The Youghiogheny River Gorge's deep incision through the ridges opens several scenic views. Another easily reached by car is along the road to Ohiopyle State Park's Kentuck Campground. From Ohiopyle borough, head south on Route 381, but when you're still within sight of Ohiopyle Falls, turn right onto Kentuck Road (State Route 2019). Pass Cucumber Falls, then climb steeply out of the gorge to a crossroads and stop sign. Turn right there onto Campground Road and go about one mile to a prominent overlook on the right. The state park provides a wide parking area and benches. The view here is looking southeast, straight up the Youghiogheny, with Ohiopyle borough in the foreground. This view can be a bit disappointing sometimes, depending on how recently park staff has trimmed back the trees that can block the scene. But it's a lovely spot, nonetheless.
Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail, between mile markers 2 and 3
This view demands a steep hike, but it's perhaps the most dramatic vista in the Laurel Highlands, so it's worth it. The Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail tracks the crest of Laurel Ridge from Ohiopyle northeast to Johnstown. Much of that 70-mile journey is relatively flat, but the trail must first climb out of the river gorge, which it does on the way to this panorama. Several parking spaces are reserved for LHHT hikers at the Ferncliff parking area in Ohiopyle. These are on the right as you enter the lot and toward the lot's far end, near the railroad tracks. Park there, and walk back across Route 381, then to the end of Garrett Street, past Wilderness Voyageurs and Falls City Pub. Immediately past the pub is the southern end of the LHHT, marked with yellow blazes and stone markers at every mile. As you proceed north, the trail climbs steep, rocky terrain. Not far beyond mile-marker 2, you'll sense vast open space to the right of the trail. Look for a rock shelf, reached by a short side path. Use extreme caution on the shelf; there are no safety rails, but the view southward is stunning. The Youghiogheny is far below, with Sugarloaf Knob framed, like a gunsight, by the opposing flanks of the gorge. You'll see a train snaking across Victoria Flats below if you linger. The only way back is to retrace your steps, but Falls City Pub is a perfect place to unwind after any outdoor adventure.
Cranberry Glade Lake from Cranberry Road
At this vista, you're in Fayette County but looking into Somerset County. There's no formal overlook or parking, but caution on the low-traffic rural road affords a few minutes to enjoy the view. From Uniontown or Connellsville, reach Route 381 on its north-south track through the mountains. Just south of the village of Mill Run, look for Fairmont Road, heading east at the top of a grade. After a half-mile, turn east again onto Turkeyfoot Road, and make the 3.2-mile climb to the top of Laurel Ridge. At a point, Turkeyfoot Road becomes Schroyer Road. Turn left (north) onto Steyer Road (State Route 1062) and drive 1.7 miles to a "T" intersection. Turn right (east/south) on Cranberry Road and wind upward toward the gleaming white wind turbines atop Laurel Ridge. As you crest the ridge and begin to drop down the eastern side, you'll see a broad vista open on the right. Mindful of traffic, pause along the shoulder. Looking eastward, Cranberry Glade Lake, in Somerset County, sprawls out below. You can often see anglers in kayaks and canoes on the water. Cranberry Glade Lake, managed by the Fish and Boat Commission, is open to public fishing and non-powered boating. Continue downhill to the lake and make right turns at intersections. You'll end up back on Steyer Road for the trip back.
Target parking lot
This view differs because you're looking at the mountains, not down from them. You might think of it as a mirror image of the view from the summit. Built on an artificial bluff, Uniontown's Target store parking lot offers the best view of Chestnut Ridge found anywhere. Just enter the lot, then park somewhere along its eastern margin, away from the store entrance. Looking east, Chestnut Ridge, the westernmost flank of the entire Appalachian Mountain system, dominates all, with Uniontown at its base. From Target, you can see the ridge stretching southwest-to-northeast from the heights above Morgantown, W.VA., to high ground east of Mt. Pleasant, forty miles of the mountain ridge. The best views are in the evening when the low western sun enlivens the ridge's rugged terrain.
Jumonville Cross
The view from the Cross of Christ atop Dunbar's Knob affords one of the most expansive panoramas east of the Rocky Mountains. Jumonville Camp and Retreat Center owns the ground here but graciously welcomes visitors to enjoy the unequaled view. From Uniontown, follow Coolspring Street, which becomes Jumonville Road outside town, eastward. Climb Chestnut Ridge to Old Braddock Road and turn left (Old Braddock Road is a right turn off Jumonville Road if approaching from Route 40 at the summit, but use extreme caution turning left onto Jumonville Road, as sight distance at the mountain crest intersection is short, and traffic fast). Immediately, you'll see Jumonville's ball fields, swimming pool, and informal gravel parking areas along Old Braddock Road. Park there and make the climb on a paved path to the cross. You can see over 50 miles on a clear day, including parts of three states (Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio). Pittsburgh's skyline stands out on the northwest horizon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.