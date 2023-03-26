Not many Americans have a 90-mile museum at their doorstep, an evolving monument tracing the route that shaped the nation. Residents of Washington and Fayette counties do — the National Road. Basically today's Route 40, the National Road traverses Pennsylvania's southwest corner for 90 scenic miles from Addison, Somerset County, westward to West Alexander in Washington County, where the road crosses into West Virginia's northern panhandle. Washington County alone claims half the National Road's original course through Pennsylvania.

