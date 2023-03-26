Not many Americans have a 90-mile museum at their doorstep, an evolving monument tracing the route that shaped the nation. Residents of Washington and Fayette counties do — the National Road. Basically today's Route 40, the National Road traverses Pennsylvania's southwest corner for 90 scenic miles from Addison, Somerset County, westward to West Alexander in Washington County, where the road crosses into West Virginia's northern panhandle. Washington County alone claims half the National Road's original course through Pennsylvania.
It's easy to think of today's road as our "familiar Route 40." But in the 18th century, what would become the National Road set the stage for a world war, then later sparked bitter controversy in early American politics. Eventually, the National Road, quite literally, paved the way west to America's future.
The road to war
Modern Route 40 lies where it does because of the National Road, which followed the route of its earlier form, Braddock's Road, which traced the even earlier Nemacolin's Path, the most direct way through the Allegheny Mountains from the upper Potomac River (present-day Cumberland, Md.), west to the great Ohio River.
By the 1750s, both France and England were eyeing North America's interior with designs on colonial expansion. With colonies well established in Canada and around the Great lakes, the French descended the Allegheny River and built Fort Duquesne at the forks of the Ohio (present-day Pittsburgh), from which they could easily travel the Ohio River westward into America's heartland, rich with land and resources. England's colonies were clustered along the Atlantic seaboard east of the Appalachian Mountains but were restless to expand west. In 1754, George Washington, serving the British Crown, led Virginia militia, joined en route by some British army troops west over the mountains along Nemacolin's Path to capture Fort Duquesne.
At the crest of Summit Mountain, east of what's now Uniontown, Washington encountered a small French force commanded by Ensign Jumonville. A skirmish erupted among rocky cliffs where the National Park Service today maintains Jumonville Glen. Jumonville was killed, and all his men were captured or killed, except one who escaped to report the fight to Fort Duquesne.
Washington withdrew along Nemacolin's Path to Great Meadows, where he built Fort Necessity at present-day Farmington. A large force of French and Indians attacked Fort Necessity in July 1754, forcing Washington to surrender after losing much of his force. Unknown to Washington, the surrender he signed, written in French, confessed to the "assassination" of Jumonville, igniting the French and Indian War in America and pitting England against France in the Thirty Years War around the globe.
One year later, British General Edward Braddock followed the same path west with the same intent — to capture Fort Duquesne. But the French and Indians routed his army at the Battle of the Monongahela (Braddock's Defeat), still considered one of British military history's worst disasters.
In 1758, General John Forbes captured Fort Duquesne for the British, leading to the end of most French claims in North America.
Whiskey from the west
After France's exit, settlers flowed west to clear farms in the Monongahela and Ohio valleys, following the same road Washington and Braddock had chopped through the mountain forests. Their only cash crop was whiskey, which they hauled east over the mountains on "Braddock's Road" to sell in eastern cities.
After the American Revolution threw off British rule, the new American government needed revenue to pay its war debts. Congress and President George Washington enacted a tax on whiskey, which infuriated farmers in western Pennsylvania, inciting the Whiskey Rebellion. When federal agents arrived in Uniontown and Washington to collect the tax, their reception was about what you'd expect. Some were tarred and feathered in violent protests, and the tax was openly ignored. But in 1794, President Washington led a hastily raised militia toward the rebels in what would have been the first-ever deployment of the American military against American citizens. Realizing they had no chance of defeating the federal force, the whiskey rebels disbanded and submitted to the tax in an agreement negotiated by their spokesman, Albert Gallatin.
Politics and the road; A clash of interests
Soon after the Whiskey Rebellion, Albert Gallatin envisioned an improved road to carry trade across the mountains between eastern cities and the Ohio River. That same route followed by Nemacolin, Washington, Braddock and whiskey traders was the logical choice. Gallatin proposed that the federal government pay for "The National Road," but most states, especially in New England and the South, objected. They resented spending federal money on a project that, as they saw it, would mainly benefit western Pennsylvania. After much debate, in 1806, President Thomas Jefferson signed a law authorizing the construction of the National Road, the first road in America built with federal funds. The road was complete to Wheeling, Virginia (now West Virginia) by 1818, and settlers, traders and drovers traveled the National Road by horseback, carriage, wagon,and coach.
Today's National Road
Today you can traverse the same 90 miles by car in a couple of hours if you want to. But going that fast, you would miss a lot. Route 40 explorers can stop and marvel at historic sites, festivals, colorful taverns, natural scenic wonders and modern enterprise, all linked in some way to the compelling tale of the National Road.
A great way to begin absorbing that story is to visit the National Road Festival, observed the third weekend every May at towns and villages all along the three-county route. Each community celebrates in its own way, but the village of Scenery Hill in Washington County has become the celebration's hub.
Scenery Hill graces both sides of Route 40 for almost a mile, about halfway between the city of Washington and Brownsville borough. Its National Road celebration features the always popular horse-drawn wagon train that reenacts life along the early National Road. It typically offers music, food, local crafts and art exhibits. Scenery Hill's acclaimed antique and craft shops and its homey restaurants and taverns make visitors welcome. Central to Scenery Hill and its celebration is the historic Century Inn, whose construction began in 1788. Century Inn was one of the original taverns that served travelers during the National Road's heyday (1820-1840) and remains one of the oldest continuously operating inns in America. For more on events and attractions in Scenery Hill throughout the year, visit visitsceneryhillpa.com.
Sculpture tour
Leap-frogging along the National Road celebrations through Washington and Fayette counties, you can boost your understanding of the road's role in American life by visiting the "Sculpture Tour." Commissioned by the National Road Heritage Corridor, the tour boasts five life-size three-dimensional artworks that interpret the National Road's story in sculpture. Progressing east-to-west, the first sculpture stands at the old Petersburg Tollhouse along the National Road route in Addison Borough. The sculpture represents tollkeeper William Condon, who collected $1,758.87 from National Road travelers in 1841. His own pay that year was two-hundred dollars.
The next stop headed west is at Summit Inn atop Summit Mountain above Uniontown. There, letters written by early travelers, soldiers, scouts and statesmen are preserved in sculpture, yielding a view into the writers' lives and this region's challenging past.
Just to the west, in downtown Uniontown, figures of Thomas Jefferson and Albert Gallatin examine a map and point west, down Uniontown's Main Street toward the frontier and the future.
Next is an appealing sculpture of a sheep herder and his flock, gamboling along Route 40 at Searights Tollhouse. The figures represent the bustling agricultural trade that trod the National Road in the 1830s.
In downtown Washington stands a group of rustic figures, brandishing rifles and whiskey jugs, gathered in protest of the federal whiskey tax of 1792. The sculpture interprets the Whiskey Rebellion and its important place in the delicate balance between individual liberty and national sovereignty.
More "road" stops
No journey along the National Road should miss Fort Necessity at Farmington, or General Braddock's gravesite monument, one mile to the west. Both are components of the National Park Service's Fort Necessity National Battlefield. Fort Necessity, one of the Park Service's most modern and state-of-the-art visitor centers, tells the story of the battle that sparked the French and Indian War.
Mount Washington Tavern is also part of the Fort Necessity site but commemorates events 70 years after the battle there. Perched on the south berm of Route 40, Washington Tavern is one of the original taverns that served travelers with lodging, food and drink during the hectic years of the 1830s when the National Road reached its zenith of importance. Conestoga wagons, like the authentic one on display at the tavern, hauled the possessions of hundreds of pioneer families over the National Road toward new homes out west.
Farther west, the scenic overlook atop Chestnut Ridge on the road's southern shoulder presents a view of downtown Uniontown and the Monongahela Valley. On clear days distant hills of Ohio and West Virginia spike the horizon.
At Brownsville, the historic town once a boat-building center hugs both the National Road and the Monongahela River. Nemacolin Castle there strikes an imposing presence above the river. The castle is open for tours, and hosts themed events on holidays.
Source for all things "road"
You can learn more about the National Road's history, events and attractions from the National Road Heritage Corridor, one of 12 state-sponsored heritage areas around Pennsylvania that work with local businesses, communities and government to promote the cultural and natural heritage of their regions. Visit the National Road Heritage Corridor's website at: www.nationalroadpa.org.
