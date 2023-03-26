APRIL - MAY - JUNE
All event information was gathered from local tourism websites and was accurate at the time of publication. Event details are subject to change. Please call ahead or visit the websites provided for more.
ONGOING
MONTHLY
Bingo Night
$5 for initial five games, $1 each additional or special game
7 to 9 p.m.
Bella Terra Vineyards, 121 Sunny Lane, Hunker
724-635-3658
MONTHLY ON THE FIRST
Irwin Shop Crawl
4 to 7 p.m.
Main, Third, Fourth and Oak Streets
MONTHLY ON THE SECOND SUNDAY
Antiques and Collectibles
starting May 14
7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$3 per car
Historic Hanna's Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg
724-836-1800
MONTHLY ON THE SECOND TUESDAY AND FOURTH SATURDAY
Museum Open House
Free
6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays
Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Museum, 416 South Main Street, Rear, Greensburg
724-832-7904
MONDAYS
Trivia Night
7 p.m.
Helltown Brewing, 5578 Old William Penn Highway, Export
724-519-8354
TUESDAYS
Taco Tuesday and Trivia
8 to 11 p.m.
Live! Casino, 5260 Route 30, Greensburg
878-787-7770
Open Mic Night
Free
6 to 9 p.m.
Unity Brewing, 3862 State Route 30, Latrobe
724-520-4234
WEDNESDAY
Pies and Pints
3 to 9 p.m.
Unity Brewing, 3862 State Route 30, Latrobe
724-520-4234
Market on the Farm
May 3 through Oct. 25
3 to 6 p.m.
Harmony Acres Dairy, 355 Perryopolis Road, Belle Vernon
724-244-7143
Pizza and Wing Night
4 to 8 p.m.
Foggy Mountain Lodge and Pub, 117 Foggy Mountain Lane, Stahlstown
877-364-4968
THURSDAYS
Paint a Masterpiece
$19
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Greensburg Art Center/Rowe Gallery, 230 Todd School Road, Greensburg
724-837-6791
Rockstar Bingo
Free
6 to 9 p.m.
Unity Brewing, 3862 State Route 30, Latrobe
724-520-4234
Taco Night
3 for $5 tacos, $5 nachos and $5 margaritas
4 to 8 p.m.
Foggy Mountain Lodge and Pub, 117 Foggy Mountain Lane, Stahlstown
877-364-4968
FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS
Live Music Weekends
Friday and Saturday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Deer Creek Winery and Watson Estate Bed and Breakfast, 234 Balsinger Road, Uniontown
724-437-4999
SATURDAYS
Music Series at Glades Pike Winery
through Nov. 25
2208 Glades Pike, Somerset
814-445-3753
APRIL 1
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
Call for reservations
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Stone House Restaurant and Country Inn, 3023 National Pike, Farmington
724-329-2020
Community Easter Egg Hunt
2 to 3:30 p.m.
520 New Alexandria Road, Greensburg
724-834-4880
TCA Fort Pitt Division Trail Collectors Show
Adults $5, children under 18 free
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Washington County Fairgrounds
412-585-9760
Bunny Trolley
April 1, 2, 7 and 8
$15 for adults, $14 for seniors, and $13 for children (3-15), children under 3 are free.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pennsylvania Trolley Museum
724- 228-9256
Easter "Egg"Stravaganza
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
East Finley Township Park
724-678-8771
Lark in the Park
Free
10:15 to 11:30 a.m.
Washington Park and Pool
724-228-2812
Let's Go Hunting
1 p.m.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art
724-238-6015
Winter Warm Ups
1-5 p.m.
Glades Pike Winery, 2208 Glades Pike, Somerset
814-445-3753
Three Rivers 2023 Quilt Show
March 30, 31 and April 1
$10 daily
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hollywood Casino at the Meadows
412-802-5668
APRIL 2
Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch
Free
10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Trinity Church, 550 S. Main Street, Washington
724-222-0740
Live Music by Restless Bay
Call 724-446-5000 for reservations
1 to 4 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
APRIL 5
Puzzles and Pinot: Jigsaw Puzzle Race
$10 cover, includes pizza
Vinoski Winery, 333 Castleview Drive, Belle Vernon
724-383-6066
APRIL 6
Name that Tune 90s edition
Call 724-446-5000 for reservations
6 to 9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
APRIL 7
Beyond Purple: A Tribute to Deep Purple, Rainbow and Whitesnake
$30
8 p.m.
The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main Street, Irwin
724-367-4000
Fish Fry Friday
Call 724-446-5000 for reservations
6 to 9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
Friday Night Seafood Festival of Lent
Call for reservations, available for parties of 6 or more
4 to 8 p.m.
Stone House Restaurant and Country Inn, 3023 National Pike, Farmington
724-329-8876
Easter Weekend at Nemacolin
Overnight stay required
1001 Lafayette Drive, Farmington
866-344-6957
APRIL 8
Canonsburg's Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Free
10 a.m.
VFW 191 Drive, Canonsburg
724-255-4405
Braddock's BBQ with the Easter Bunny
Noon to 4 p.m.
Braddock's Inn, 3261 National Pike, Farmington
724-329-2020
Easter Bunny Brunch
Adults $35, children $15
11 a.m to 1 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
Easter Egg Hunt
1 p.m.
Gazebo Park, Scottdale
Little Farmers' Easter Eggventure
Free
2 to 4 p.m.
Harmony Acres Dairy, 355 Perryopolis Road, Belle Vernon
724-244-7143
Live Music by Bare Bonez Acoustic
4 to 7 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
Molly Hatchet with special guest Six Gun Sally
$49
8 p.m.
The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main Street, Irwin
724-367-4000
APRIL 13
Bingo Night
Free
6:30 p.m.
Forbes Trail Brewing, 6108 Lincoln Highway, Stoystown
814-244-3184
APRIL 14
Live Music By Hamilton Ave.
6 to 9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
Murder Mystery Dinner
$60
6 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. dinner and murder mystery
Stone House Restaurant and Country Inn, 3023 National Pike, Farmington
724-329-2020
Tusk: Fleetwood Mac Tribute
$30
8 p.m.
The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main Street, Irwin
724-367-4000
APRIL 15
Eldora Park Walking Tour
$12
Noon to 2 p.m.
Donora Historical Society and Smog Museum
595 McKean Ave., Donora
412-292-9266
APRIL 16
Craft Show with Live Music
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
APRIL 17
Dynamic Watercolors with Yelena Lamm: A Watercolor Painting Workshop
April 17 and 18
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
$400 members, $435 non-members
Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier Street
724-537-7011
APRIL 20
Taste of the Town
$50 members, $60 non-members
6:30 to 9 p.m.
The Barn at Ligonier Valley, 1 Springer Road, Ligonier
724-238-6818
APRIL 21
Ag Days
Washington County Fairgrounds and Expo Center
Murder Mystery Dinner
$45 on Eventbrite
6 to 9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
APRIL 22
Annual Quilt Show
April 22-30
Pennsylvania Maple Festival
Meyersdale Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, 202 Main Street
Rose Care Masterclass
Admission is free, but advance registration online encouraged
9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Remember Me Rose Garden, 6488 Old Lincoln Highway, Stoystown
412-215-2991
Beetoven's Mass in C
$18 and up
7:30 p.m.
The Palace Theatre
21 West Otterman Street, Greensburg
724-837-1850
Live Music by Brother's Kelly
4 to 7 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
APRIL 23
Pittsburgh Oldies All Stars
$38, $48, $54, $78
3 p.m.
The Palace Theatre
21 West Otterman Street, Greensburg
724-837-1850
Truck, Motorcycle, Side by Side and ATV Show
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pennsylvania Maple Festival
Meyersdale Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, 202 Main Street
APRIL 27
Greensburg Night Market
5:30 to 9 p.m.
April 27, May 25 and June 30
Downtown Greensburg Project, South Pennsylvania Avenue
724-201-1607
APRIL 28
Wine Dancing with Raquel
$10
6 to 9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
"Last of the Boys"
April 28-30
8 p.m.
Greensburg Civic Theatre, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg
724-836-8000
APRIL 29
Halfway to Halloween Party
6 to 9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
Car Cruise on Main Street
Free for spectators, $10 registration for cars
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Main Street, Irwin
724-216-6200
Grand Feature Parade
1 p.m.
Pennsylvania Maple Festival
Beachley Street to Center Street
Opening Night: 6 Division NASCAR Weekly Racing Series
$10, children 12 and under free, parking $5
6 p.m.
Jennerstown Speedway Complex, 206 Somerset Street, Jennerstown,
814-703-8009
APRIL 30
Live Music by Gary Bickerstaff
Noon to 3 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
MAY 3
Compass Inn Museum Opening Day
Adults $14, seniors $12, kids $10, active military and LVHS members free
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Compass Inn Museum
1382 Route 30 East, Laughlintown
724-238-4983
MAY 5
Live Music by Lee Alverson
6 to 9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
MAY 6
Birds and Bloom Guided Walk in the Gorge
8 to 10 a.m.
Meet at Indian Creek Valley Trail Head near Camp Christian, Mill Run, off of State Route 381
724-455-4200 ext 4
Washington Cruisers Car Club Cruise-in
May 6 and 20, June 3 and 17, July 1, 15 and 29
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
McDonald's, 235 Meadowlands Blvd., Washington
Kentucky Derby Party
2 to 4 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
Ohio Wheelman Street Stock Series and 5 Division NASCAR Weekly Racing Series
$10, children 12 and under free, parking $5
6 p.m.
Jennerstown Speedway Complex, 206 Somerset Street, Jennerstown,
814-703-8009
Opening Day at Historic Hanna's Town
$8 for adults, $6 for seniors and students through grade 12, free for Westmoreland Historical Society members
Open weekends in May and Wednesday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 12:30 to 4:30 p.m in June
809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg
724-836-1800
MAY 7
Free Museum Day
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Antiochian Heritage Museum, Compass Inn Museum, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum, Lincoln Highway Experience and the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art
Ligonier Valley
Live Music By Matt Tichon Duo
Noon to 3 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
MAY 12
Mother's Day Guided Tours of Buffalo Bill's House
Discounted presale at $59, regularly $69
May 12, 13 and 14
8 Circle, Perryopolis
1-833-283-3245
Scott, Rob and Greg of The Clarks
Free
7 to 9 p.m.
Vinoski Winery
333 Castle Drive, Rostraver
724-872-3333
MAY 13
Spring Fling
May 13 and 14
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Richeyville Volunteer Fire Company
ISMA MSS Supermodified Tour and 6 Division NASCAR Weekly Series
$25, children 12 and under free, parking $5
6 p.m.
Jennerstown Speedway Complex, 206 Somerset Street, Jennerstown,
814-703-8009
In Our Elements: Sirofchuck Works in Wood, Glass and Paint Exhibition Opening Reception
$5
6 to 8 p.m.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South, Ligonier
724-238-6015
Wine, Whiskey and Sweets Walk
$40
1 to 5 p.m.
Loyalhanna Watershed, 6 Old Lincoln Highway West, Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-4200
MAY 14
Mothers Day Brunch
$40 for adults, $15 children 3-8, children 2 and under free
Call 724-446-5000 for reservations
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
Live Music by The Dam Band
2 to 5 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
The Bad Joints
Free
1 to 4 p.m.
Vinoski Winery
333 Castle Drive, Rostraver
724-872-3333
MAY 16
Puzzles and Pinot: Jigsaw Puzzle Race
$10 cover, includes pizza
6:30 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
MAY 18
Jersey Seasons
$33, $43, $48 and $75
7:30 p.m.
The Palace Theatre, 21 West Otterman Street, Greensburg
724-836-8000
MAY 19
Live Music by the Cashout Show
6 to 9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
MAY 20
The National Road Festival
May 20 and 21
10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
2168 East National Pike, Scenery Hill
724-437-9877
Spring Vendor and Craft Show
May 20 and 21
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Claysville Community Center
412-296-1188
Yough River Cleanup (West Newton)
9 to 11 a.m.
Meet at Cedar Creek Park, Belle Vernon
Email eric@mtwatershed.com to reserve a raft
724-455-4200
Ligonier County Market Opening
8 a.m. to noon
Every Saturday until Sept. 30
Corner of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier
724-858-7894
Bon Journey
Free general admission with table add-ons available
6:30 to 9:45 p.m.
Vinoski Winery
333 Castle Drive, Rostraver
724-872-3333
Live Music by Night Train
6 to 9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
MAY 21
Vintage Base Ball Game
Included with regular admission
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village
401 Meadowcroft Road, Avella
724-587-3412
Bingo to support the 49th Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival
$25
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
West Point Volunteer Fire Department
100 Volunteer Drive, Greensburg
724-834-7474
Live Music by Lois Scott
1 to 4 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
MAY 26
Greater Pittsburgh Food Truck Festival
May 26-28
Free
Hollywood Casino at The Meadows, 210 Racetrack Rd., Washington
WSO in the USA
May 26 and 27
$22 adults; $17 seniors and students; music students and children 12 and under free
Olin Fine Arts Center, 285 E. Wheeling St., Washington
Live Music by The Elkhound Band
6 to 9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
Memorial Day Weekend at Nemacolin
Overnight stay required
1001 Lafayette Drive, Farmington
866-344-6957
MAY 27
90s Party
6 to 9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
Escape: The Journey Tribute
$10 parking fee, free admission, table add-ons available
Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Vinoski Winery
333 Castle Drive, Rostraver
724-872-3333
Jennerstown Salutes Armed Forces: 6 Division NASCAR Weekly Racing Series
$10, children 12 and under free, parking $5
6 p.m.
Jennerstown Speedway Complex, 206 Somerset Street, Jennerstown,
814-703-8009
MAY 28
Original Zucco Bubblegum Band
1 to 4 p.m.
Vinoski Winery
333 Castle Drive, Rostraver
724-872-3333
MAY 29
Live Music by Shiva Skydriver
1 to 4 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
MAY 31
Commemorating the Anniversary of the Great Johnstown Flood
Johnstown Flood National Memorial
733 Lake Road, South Fork
JUNE 2
Live Music by Last Fall
6 to 9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
The Prince Project: A Prince and the Revolution Tribute Band
Free admission, table add-ons available
Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.
Vinoski Winery
333 Castle Drive, Rostraver
724-872-3333
JUNE 3
Anything on Wheels
June 3 and 4
$13 adults, $12 seniors (62+), $11 children 3-15 and free for children under 3
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pennsylvania Trolley Museum
Antiques on the Diamond: Vintage and Retro Faire
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce
120 East Main Street, Town Hall, Ligonier
724-238-4200
The 2023 Beers of the Burgh Festival
2:30 to 7 p.m.
Various ticket levels available at showclix.com/tickets/beersoftheburgh2023, $15 for parking
Rivers of Steel Visitor Center at The Bost Building, 623 East Eighth Avenue, Homestead
16th Anniversary Party with live music by Undercover
6 to 9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
Totally 80s: 80s Tribute Band
Free admission, table add-ons available
Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.
Vinoski Winery
333 Castle Drive, Rostraver
724-872-3333
JUNE 4
Sunday Evening Band Concerts
Free
7 to 9 p.m.
Every Sunday through Aug. 27
120 East Main Street, Town Hall, Ligonier
724-238-4200
Wine Run 5K
$20
9 a.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
JUNE 8
Fleetwood Mac Mania
$33, $43 and $48
7:30 p.m.
The Palace Theatre
21 West Otterman Street, Greensburg
724-836-8000
JUNE 9
Monongahela Farmers Market
Fridays from June 9 to Sept. 1
Free
3-6 p.m.
Chess Park
412-215-9375
Live Music by Ruffhouse Band
6 to 9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
JUNE 10
Craft and Vendor Show
Free to shoppers
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Main Street, Irwin
724-216-6200
24K Magic: A Tribute to Bruno Mars
$10 parking, free admission, table add-ons available
Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Vinoski Winery
333 Castle Drive, Rostraver
724-872-3333
JUNE 11
Car Cruise with Live Music by No Assembly Required
1 to 4 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
Sailin Band
Free admission with table add-ons available
1 p.m.
Vinoski Winery
333 Castle Drive, Rostraver
724-872-3333
JUNE 12
Growing Up WILD: A Project WET Training
$5
10 a.m. to noon
Carnegie Free Library, 299 S. Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville
724-455-4200
JUNE 15
Forever Seger: The Silver Bullet Experience
$29, $39, $49, $59 and $79
7:30 p.m.
The Palace Theatre, 21 West Otterman Street, Greensburg
724-836-8000
Irwin's Music in the Streets
Free
5:30 to 8 p.m.
321 Main Street, Irwin
724-216-6200
JUNE 16
Mother's Day Guided Tours of Buffalo Bill's House
Discounted presale at $59, regularly $69
June 16 through 18
8 Circle, Perryopolis
1-833-283-3245
Live Music by the Jasperillo Band
6 to 9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
JUNE 17
Meadowcroft Atlatl Competition
Included with regular admission
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, 401 Meadowcroft Road, Avella
724-587-3412
Nottingham Township Community Day
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nottingham Township Park, 909 Sugar Run Road, Eighty Four
724-348-5622
1964: The Tribute
$10 parking fee, free admission, table add-ons available
Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Vinoski Winery
333 Castle Drive, Rostraver
724-872-3333
Alien Party with Live Music by I Want My MTV Band
6 to 9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
JUNE 18
50th Anniversary Insider Tour of the Meadowcroft
$30 for non-members, $15 for members
1-3 p.m.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, 401 Meadowcroft Road, Avella
724-587-3412
Father's Day Weekend at Nemacolin
Overnight stay required
1001 Lafayette Drive, Farmington
866-344-6957
Father's Day with live music by Lincoln Highway Band
1 to 4 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
Zig Daniels
1 p.m.
Vinoski Winery
333 Castle Drive, Rostraver
724-872-3333
JUNE 21
Michael Christopher Trio
5 p.m.
Vinoski Winery
333 Castle Drive, Rostraver
724-872-3333
JUNE 23
Third Annual Yough River Float
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Park at Hazelbaker’s in Layton
654 Layton Road, Perryopolis
724-455-4200
Live Music by The Good Guys Band
6 to 9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
JUNE 24
Live Music by The Dam Band
6 to 9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
Night Ride
7 p.m.
$5 with a day pass, or $10 per person, cash only
Mountain Ridge ATV Park, Mountain Ridge Trails Resort, 517 Boone Road, Central City
814-279-3147
JUNE 25
Live Music by The Night Tones
1 to 4 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
Mountain Area Fair
June 25 through July 1
6 p.m.
Farmington Volunteer Fire Department Fairgrounds, Farmington
724-323-7129
Scott and Rosanna
1 p.m.
Vinoski Winery
333 Castle Drive, Rostraver
724-872-3333
JUNE 28
Common Ground
5 p.m.
Vinoski Winery
333 Castle Drive, Rostraver
724-872-3333
JUNE 29
Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival
Free
Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival, 252 Twin Lakes Road, Latrobe
724-834-7474
JUNE 30
Fireworks Night with Live Music from Sky Pilot
6 to 9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
2155 Gracin Lane, GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road
Nightrain: The Guns N' Roses Experience
$25
9 p.m. to midnight
The Lamp Theater, 222 Main Street
724-367-400
If you'd like to submit your event for a future edition of Go Xplore, email the editor Trista Thurston at tthurston@observer-reporter.com.
