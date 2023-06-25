All event information was gathered from local tourism websites and was accurate at the time of publication. Event details are subject to change. Please call ahead or visit the websites provided for more.
ONGOING
Tuesdays and Saturdays
Flea Market
7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Greene County Fairgrounds
Sundays
Live Music at the Wine Bar
1-4 p.m.
Thistlethwaite Vineyards
Sunday Evening Band Concerts
7-9 p.m.
Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, 120 East Main St., Town Hall, Ligonier
Guided Machine Shop Tours
$10, tickets must be purchased in advance online
Noon to 4 p.m.
W.A. Young & Sons Foundry and Machine Shop, 114 Water St., Rices Landing
Tuesdays
Carmichaels and Cumberland Twp VFC Bingo
6:30 p.m. early bird, regular bingo at 6:45 p.m.
420 W. George St., Carmichaels
Sounds of Summer concert series
6-8 p.m.
Lions Club Community Park, Waynesburg
Wednesdays
Waynesburg Farmers Market
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
10 E. High St., Waynesburg
Lincoln Highway Suppermarket
5-8 p.m.
3435 State Route 30 E., Latrobe
Market on the Farm
3-6 p.m.
Harmony Acres Dairy, 355 Perryopolis Road, Belle Vernon
Thursdays
Main Street Farmers Market
3-6 p.m.
139 South Main St., Washington
Paint a Masterpiece with Nina Stahlberg
$19
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Greensburg Art Center/Rowe Gallery, 230 Todd School Road
Bingo
Doors open 5:30 p.m., early birds start at 6:30 p.m.
Waynesburg VFW Post 4793
Fridays
Monongahela Farmers' Market
3-6 p.m.
Chess Park, 600 Main St., Monongahela
Summersounds
free
7 p.m.
135 N. Maple Ave., Greensburg
Saturdays
Farmers Market on the Panhandle Trail
9 a.m. to noon
McDonald Trail Station and History Center, 161 South McDonald St., McDonald
Twin Lakes Concert Series
free
2 p.m.
Twin Lakes Park, 219 Twin Lakes Road, Latrobe
Every Other Saturday
Washington Cruisers Car Club Cruise-In
Starting May 6
5:30-8:30 p.m.
McDonald's, 235 Meadowlands Blvd., Washington
Second Tuesday
Museum Open House
free
6-8 p.m.
Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Museum, 416 S. Main St., Rear, Greensburg
Second Thursday
Irwin Shop Crawl
5-8 p..m.
Main, Third and Fourth Streets, Irwin
Second Friday
Car Cruise
5-8 p.m.
Thistlethwaite Vineyards
Last Saturday
Cooking Demonstration
free
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bradford House Museum, 175 S. Main St., Washington
Six Division NASCAR Weekly Racing Series
admission $10, free under 12, parking $5
6 p.m.
Jennerstown Speedway Complex, 206 Somerset St., Jennerstown
Ligonier Country Market
8 a.m. to noon
Corner of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier
Springs Farmers Market
8 a.m. to noon
Springs Historical Society, 1711 Springs Road, Springs
SoCo Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
243 W. Main St., Somerset
June 25
Mountain Area Fair
June 25 through July 1
6 p.m.
Farmington Volunteer Fire Department Fairgrounds
June 29
Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival
free
June 29 through July 2
252 Twin Lakes Road, Latrobe
June 30
Fourth of July weekend
overnight stay required
June 30 through July 3
Nemacolin, 1001 Lafayette Dr., Farmington
July 1
Fourth of July Block Party
Noon to 4 p.m.
Tanger Outlet Center, 2200 Tanger Blvd., Washington
Fourth of July Celebration
Noon to 11 p.m.
East Finley Township Park, 700 Templeton Run Road, Claysville
Six Gun Sally featuring Artimus Pyle and Bon Journey with Day One
$10
6 p.m.
Monongahela Aquatorium, 200 Railroad St., Monongahela
Braddock's Flea Market
July 1-2
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
3261 National Pike, Farmington
One Year Anniversary Celebration
July 1-8
Forbes Trail Brewing, 6108 Lincoln Highway, Stoystown
forbestrailbrewing.co,
July 2
Independence Day Celebration
Included with regular admission
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, 401 Meadowcroft Road, Avella
Rushy Run Battlefield 11th annual Classic Car Cruise
free
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bushy Run Battlefield, 1253 Bushy Run Road, Jeannette
Summer Sparklers
7 p.m.
St. Clair Park Greensburg, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg
Sunset Yoga on Sunset Hill
$12
7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Laurelville Retreat Center, 941 Laurelville Lane, Mt. Pleasant
July 4
Canonsburg Fourth of July Celebration
Downtown Canonsburg
Independence Day Celebration
free
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Historic Hanna's Town, Westmoreland Historical Society, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg
Pancake Breakfast at the Fairgrounds
Free, with donations welcome
7-11 a.m.
July Fourth Car Show
Noon to 3 p.m.
Waynesburg Lions Club Park
Part Time Cowboys, to conclude with fireworks show
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Waynesburg Lions Club Amphitheater
July 6
Puzzles and Pinot: Jigsaw Puzzle Race
$10
6:30 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery, 2155 Gracin Lane, (GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road), Irwin
July 7
Whiskey and Spirits Walk
$50
6-9 p.m.
175 S. Main St., Washington
Whiskey Rebellion Festival
July 7-8
Main Street, Washington
"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"
7 p.m.
July 7-9
State Theatre Center for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown
Guided Tours of "The Silence of the Lambs" film location, Buffalo Bill's House
$59-69
June 7-9
8 Circle St., Perryopolis
July 8
Cooking Demonstration
Free
Bradford House Museum
175 S. Main St., Washington
No Bad Juju with Rhyme and Reason
$10
6 p.m.
Monongahela Aquatorium, 200 Railroad St., Monongahela
Paddling Film Festival
free
7 p.m.
Wilderness Voyageurs, 103 Garrett St., Ohiopyle
Legendary Con
July 8-9
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
EQT Rec Center, 400 EverGreene Dr., Waynesburg
National Duncan Society Antiques and Collectibles Show and Sale
July 8-9
Washington County Fairgrounds and Expo Center
Freeport Theatre Festival
$15 general, $12 military, $10 seniors and students
June 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23
7 p.m.
Freeport Theatre Festival, 2498 White Cloud Road, Leechburg
Antiques and Collectibles
$3 per car
7:30 a.m.
Historic Hanna's Town, Westmoreland Historical Society, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg
July 11
Art Basics for Children
$50
10:30 a.m. to noon
Greensburg Art Center/Rowe Gallery, 230 Todd School Road, Greensburg
July 12
Post Malone: If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying
8 p.m.
The Pavilion at Star Lake, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
July 13
Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour
7:30 p.m.
The Pavilion at Star Lake, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
July 14
Little Learners
registration required
10 a.m. to noon
Laurel Hill State Park, 1454 Laurel Hill Park Road, Somerset
Rib and Wing Festival
$10, children 5 and under free
July 14-16
4 p.m.
Seven Springs Mountain Resort, 777 Waterwheel Dr., Seven Springs
Matchbox Twenty: Slow Dream Tour
7:30 p.m.
The Pavilion at Star Lake, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
Graphic Novel Design with Tom Tholen
$40
6-8 p.m.
Greensburg Art Center/Rowe Gallery, 230 Todd School Road, Greensburg
July 15
Freedom Car Show
10 a.m. to noon
Waynesburg VFW Post 4793, 445 E. Lincoln St., Waynesburg
Insider Tour of the Meadowcroft Rock Shelter
$30 for nonmembers, $15 for members
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, 401 Meadowcroft Road, Avella
Earth Wind and Fire Tribute with Same Day Delivery
$10
6 p.m.
Monongahela Aquatorium, 200 Railroad St., Monongahela
Bret Michaels: Parti Gras Tour 2023
7 p.m.
The Pavilion at Star Lake, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
A Midsummer Night's Regency Era Ball
$50 members, $55 general
7-10 p.m.
Compass Inn Museum, 1382 Route 30 E., Laughlintown
DIY History Weekend
July 15-16
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
West Overton Village and Museum, 109 West Overton Road, Scottdale
Living History Weekend: Laughlintown in 1812
$14 adults, $12 seniors, $10 kids, 5 and under free
July 15-16
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Compass Inn Museum, 1382 Route 30 E., Laughlintown
Night Ride
$5 with day pass, $10 without
9 p.m.
Mountain Ridge Trails Resort, 517 Boone Rd., Central City
July 16
Scratch Block Aluminum Casting
tickets must be purchased in advance online
W.A. Young & Sons Foundry and Machine Shop, 114 Water St., Rices Landing
Flashlight Drags
$40 racers, $10 spectators
Greene County Airport, 417 E. Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg
Free Summer Concerts
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek Park, 453 Evergreen Dr., Belle Vernon
Sunset Yoga on Sunset Hill
$12
7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Laurelville Retreat Center, 941 Laurelville Lane, Mt. Pleasant
July 18
Art Basics for Children
$50
10:30 a.m. to noon
Greensburg Art Center/Rowe Gallery, 230 Todd School Road, Greensburg
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and More: H.S. Reunion Tour
6 p.m.
The Pavilion at Star Lake, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
Jacktown Fair
July 18-22
Jacktown Fairgrounds, 440 W. Roy Furman Highway, Wind Ridge
July 20
National Pennsylvania Day Community Cleanup
9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Wisecarver Reservoir, Water Dam Road, Waynesburg
The Ice Plant's Annual Car Show
$10 per vehicle, spectators are free
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
342 Stoney Hill Rd., Greensboro
Puzzles and Pinot: Jigsaw Puzzle Race
$10
6:30 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery
July 21
Phish
July 21 and 22
7 p.m.
The Pavilion at Star Lake, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
Graphic Novel Design with Tom Tholen
$40
6-8 p.m.
Greensburg Art Center/Rowe Gallery, 230 Todd School Road, Greensburg
Kecksburg UFO Festival
July 21-23
Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department, 5128 Water St., Mount Pleasant
July 22
Hammer Inn: A Blacksmithing Event
$12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 kids, 5 and under free
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Compass Inn Museum, 1382 Route 30 E., Laughlintown
Third Annual Yough River Float Trip
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hazelbaker’s Canoe Rentals, 654 Layton Road, Perryopolis
Summer in Ligonier Block Party
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, 120 East Main St., Ligonier
Night Float
$45-$55
9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Coal Tubin', 100 Station St., Johnstown
Uptown Chalk the Block Festival
July 22-23
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Uptown Somerset
July 23
Yough River Float Trip
$35-$65 per person
Mountain Watershed Association, 654 Layton Road, Perryopolis
Mt. Davis Challenge
11 a.m.
Confluence Cyclery, 500 Hughart St., Confluence
Miss Rain Day Pageant
tickets available online, not at the door
4-7 p.m.
Waynesburg Central High School, 30 Zimmerman Dr., Waynesburg
July 24
Art Camp: Keep Art in Earth
$110
July 24-28
9 a.m. to noon
Greensburg Art Center/Rowe Gallery, 230 Todd School Road, Greensburg
July 27
Fayette County Fair
$15 regular admission, $13 early bird gate, $12 advanced admission
July 27 through Aug. 5
Fayette County Fair, 132 Pechin Road, Dunbar
July 28
Little Learners
registration required
10 a.m. to noon
Laurel Hill State Park, 1454 Laurel Hill Park Road, Somerset
Pantera
7 p.m.
The Pavilion at Star Lake, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
Graphic Novel Design with Tom Tholen
$40
6-8 p.m.
Greensburg Art Center/Rowe Gallery, 230 Todd School Road, Greensburg
"Kinky Boots"
July 28-30
7 p.m., July 30 at 2 p.m.
State Theatre Center for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown
July 29
Rain Day Festival
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Waynesburg
The Adios Pace for the Orchids
free
11:45 a.m.
Hollywood Casino at The Meadows
Foreigner: The Historic Farewell Tour
7 p.m.
The Pavilion at Star Lake, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
McSummerFest
July 29 through Aug. 5 (closed Sundays)
Heritage Park, McDonald
Aug. 2
Mudvayne: The Psychotherapy Sessions
5:30 p.m.
The Pavilion at Star Lake, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
Aug. 4
Puzzles and Pinot: Jigsaw Puzzle Race
$10
6:30 p.m.
Glade's Pike Winery, 2208 Glades Pike, Somerset
Ted Nugent
starting at $55
8 p.m.
The Meadows Event Center at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows, 210 Racetrack Road, Washington
Aug. 5
Summer Craft and Vendor Show
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
321 Main St., Irwin
Greensboro-Monongahela Twp VFD Car Show
10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Greensboro/Monongahela Township Volunteer Fire Department, Greensboro
Insider Tour of the Meadowcroft Rock Shelter
$30 for nonmembers, $15 for members
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, 401 Meadowcroft Road, Avella
Jaggerz
$10
6 p.m.
Monongahela Aquatorium, 200 Railroad St., Monongahela
Godsmack and Staind
7 p.m.
The Pavilion at Star Lake, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
Night Ride
$5 with day pass, $10 without
9 p.m.
Mountain Ridge Trails Resort, 517 Boone Rd., Central City
Battle of Bushy Run 260th Anniversary
Aug. 5-6
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bushy Run Battlefield, 1253 Bushy Run Road, Jeannette
Aug. 6
Washington Car Cruisers Super Cruise
Washington Crown Center, 1500 W. Chestnut St., Washington
Sunset Yoga on Sunset Hill
$12
7 p.m.
Laurelville Retreat Center, 941 Laurelville Lane, Mt. Pleasant
Greene County Fair
Aug. 6-12
Greene County Fairgrounds, 107 Fairgrounds Road, Waynesburg
Aug. 11
Little Learners
registration required
10 a.m. to noon
Laurel Hill State Park, 1454 Laurel Hill Park Road, Somerset
"Duck Soup" Classic Film
adults $5, seniors and students $3
7 p.m.
State Theatre Center for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown
Peace Frog: The Doors Tribute
$34
8 p.m.
The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin
National Pike Steam, Gas and Horse Association Show
Aug. 11-13
222 Spring Rd., Brownsville
PONY League World Series
Aug. 11-16
Lew Hays PONY Field
Aug. 12
52nd Annual Somerset Antique, Artisans and Ale
8 a.m. to 2 p.m
Uptown Somerset
FlightFest
free
Noon to 6 p.m.
Washington County Airport, 155 Airport Road, Washington
Robert J. Cook Memorial Civil War Demonstration
Adults $10, children under 12 free
3-5 p.m.
Rostraver Township Historical Society, Rehoboth Road, Rostraver Township
Gene the Werewolf with Broom the Band
$10
6 p.m.
Monongahela Aquatorium, 200 Railroad St., Monongahela
Outlaw Music Festival
4:30 p.m.
The Pavilion at Star Lake, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
Washington County Agricultural Fair
Aug. 12-18
Washington County Fairgrounds and Expo Center
Aug. 13
Scratch Block Aluminum Casting
tickets must be purchased in advance online
W.A. Young & Sons Foundry and Machine Shop, 114 Water St., Rices Landing
Antiques and Collectibles
$3 per car
7:30 a.m.
Historic Hanna's Town, Westmoreland Historical Society, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg
Free Summer Concerts
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek Park, 453 Evergreen Dr., Belle Vernon
Aug. 15
Jelly Roll: Backroad Baptism Tour 2023
7 p.m.
The Pavilion at Star Lake, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
Aug. 18
Westmoreland Agricultural Fair
Aug. 18-26
Westmoreland Agricultural Fair, 123 Blue Ribbon Lane, Greensburg
Aug. 19
Bushy Run Battlefield Games Day
$5
9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Bushy Run Battlefield, 1253 Bushy Run Road, Jeannette
Vintage Base Ball Day
included with regular admission
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, 401 Meadowcroft Road, Avella
Buckwild
$10
6 p.m.
Monongahela Aquatorium, 200 Railroad St., Monongahela
Luke Bryan: Country on Tour 2023
7 p.m.
The Pavilion at Star Lake, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
Aviation Days
Aug. 19-20
Greene County Airport, 417 E. Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg
August Living History Weekend
$14 adults, $12 seniors, $10 kids, 5 and under free
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Compass Inn Museum, 1382 Route 30 E., Laughlintown
Laurel Hills Bluegrass Festival
free
Aug. 19-20
Laurel Hill State Park
1454 Laurel Hill Park Road, Somerset
PA Bituminous King Coal Show
Aug. 19-26
Carmichaels and Cumberland Twp. Vol. Fire Co., 420 W George Street, Carmichaels
132rd Annual Somerset County Fair
Aug. 19-26
Somerset County Fair, 7842 Mt. Davis Rd., Meyersdale
Aug. 20
Sunset Yoga on Sunset Hill
$12
6:30 p.m.
Laurelville Retreat Center, 941 Laurelville Lane, Mt. Pleasant
Aug. 23
Ghost Re-imperatour with Amon Amarth
7:30 p.m.
The Pavilion at Star Lake, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
Aug. 25
Mr. Speed KISS Tribute
$30
8 p.m.
The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin
Great American Banana Split Celebration
free
Aug. 25-27
Noon to 4 p.m.
811 Ligonier St., Latrobe
Aug. 26
Artimus Pyle Band with Six Gun Sally
$10
6 p.m.
Monongahela Aquatorium, 200 Railroad St., Monongahela
Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour
6:30 p.m.
The Pavilion at Star Lake, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
Rally on Main
free
139 S. Main St., Washington
Corks and Kegs
Aug. 26-27
Hollywood Casino at The Meadows
Aug. 27
Flashlight Drags
$40 racers, $10 spectators
Greene County Airport, 417 E. Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg
Free Summer Concerts
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek Park, 453 Evergreen Dr., Belle Vernon
Sept. 1
The Offspring with Simple Plan and Sum 41: Let the Bad Times Roll Tour
7 p.m.
The Pavilion at Star Lake, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
Annual Pennsylvania Arts and Crafts Labor Day Festival
adults $6.50, seniors $60, children $3, 12 and under free
Sept. 1-4
10 a.m.
Westmoreland Fairgrounds, 123 Blue Ribbon Lane, Greensburg
Labor Day Weekend at Nemacolin
overnight stay required
1001 Lafayette Dr., Farmington
Sept. 2
Labor Day Block Party
free
Noon to 4 p.m.
Tanger Outlet Center, 2200 Tanger Blvd., Washington
Odesza: The Last Goodbye Tour
6:30 p.m.
The Pavilion at Star Lake, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
89th Annual Pilgrimage in Honor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Sept. 2-3
500 W. Main St., Uniontown, PA
Sept. 3
Tubapalooza 2023
$30-$85
Noon to 9:30 p.m.
Coal Tubin', 100 Station St., Johnstown
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top: The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour
6:30 p.m.
The Pavilion at Star Lake, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
Sept. 4
Poker Run
8 a.m.
Great Allegheny Passage, West Newton Visitors Center, 111 Collinsburg Road, West Newton
West Alexander Fair
daily admission $10, weekly pass $30
Sept. 4-9
116 Route 40 W., West Alexander
Sept. 6
Farmers and Threshermens Jubilee
Sept. 8-10
3054 Kingwood Road, Rockwood
Sept. 8
Shinedown: Revolutions Live
6:50 p.m.
The Pavilion at Star Lake, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
Mountain Craft Days
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Somerset Historical Center, 10649 Somerset Pike, Somerset
Sandyvale Wine Experience
Sept. 8-9
80 Hickory Street, Johnstown
Sept. 9
Heroes' Walk at Flight 93
9 a.m. to noon
Flight 93 National Memorial, 6424 Lincoln Highway, Stoystown
50s Fest and Car Cruise
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Greene County Courthouse, 10 E. High St., Waynesburg
Street Food Festival
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Monongahela Aquatorium, 200 Railroad St., Monongahela
Latrobe's Italian Festival
Sept. 9-10
10 a.m.
512 Coffee and Ice Cream, 512 Ligonier St., Latrobe
Sept. 10
Antiques and Collectibles
$3 per car
7:30 a.m.
Historic Hanna's Town, Westmoreland Historical Society, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg
Sept. 12
Native Americans of the Mon Valley
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rostraver Township Historical Society, 800 Fellsburg Road, Rostraver Township
Sept. 14
Little Blessings Dressings
Sept. 14-16
Washington County Fairgrounds and Expo Center
Sept. 15
Whiskey Rebellion Dinner
$150 per person
Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe, 1000 Corporate Dr., Canonsburg
Eric Johnson
$49.75
8 p.m.
The Palace Theatre, 21 West Otterman Road, Greensburg
Pennsylvania Bavarian Oktoberfest
Sept. 15-17
Pike Street, Canonsburg
Sept. 16
64th Annual Ligonier Highland Games
8 a.m.
Idlewild and SoakZone, 2574 U.S. 30, Ligonier
Demo Derby
$10, kids 3-12 $5
7 p.m.
Westmoreland Agricultural Fair, 123 Blue Ribbon Lane, Greensburg
Night Ride
$5 with day pass, $10 without
8:30 p.m.
Mountain Ridge Trails Resort, 517 Boone Rd., Central City
Washington and Greene Counties' Covered Bridge Festival
Sept. 16-17
Greene and Washington counties
Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival
$5, kids under 12 free
Sept. 16-17
1703 Route 711, Stahlstown
Sept. 17
Mt. Morris VFD Car and Truck Show
9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Mt. Morris VFD, 295 Mt. Morris Road, Mt. Morris
Scratch Block Aluminum Casting
tickets must be purchased in advance online
W.A. Young & Sons Foundry and Machine Shop, 114 Water St., Rices Landing
Sept. 22
Guided Tours of "The Silence of the Lambs" film location, Buffalo Bill's House
$59-69
Sept. 22-24
8 Circle St., Perryopolis
Mt. Pleasant Glass and Ethnic Festival
free
11 a.m.
1 S. Diamond St. and Washington Street and Veterans Park, Mount Pleasant
Sept. 23
Tour the Montour
6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Montour Trail
Washington Italian Festival
free
139 S. Main St., Washington
Nottingham Township Annual Bonfire
free
6:30-10 p.m.
Nottingham Township Park, 909 Sugar Run Road, Eighty Four
Everly Brothers Experience
$40-$48
7:30 p.m.
The Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber
Lippencott Alpaca Open House
admission and parking free
Sept. 23-24
Lippencott Alpacas, 265 Meadowbrook Road, Waynesburg
American Indian Heritage Weekend
included with regular admission
Sept. 23-24
Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, 401 Meadowcroft Road, Avella
Fall Festival
free admission, tickets for activities sold separately
Sept. 23, 24, 30 and Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22
Trax Farms, 528 Trax Road, Finleyville
Idlewild's Hallowboo
Sept. 23 through Oct. 29
Noon to 5 p.m.
Route 30 E., Ligonier
Sept. 24
Flashlight Drags
$40 racers, $10 spectators
Greene County Airport, 417 E. Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg
Bark in the Boro
Noon to 4 p.m.
120 E. Main St., Ligonier
Hop thru History: A Brewing Event
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Compass Inn Museum, 1382 Route 30 E., Laughlintown
Sept. 29
Big Dave Vet Homecoming
Sept. 29 through Oct. 1
218 Taylortown Road, Mt. Morris
Sept. 30
Trail Collectors Association Pitt Division Train Collectors Show
adults $5, children under 18 free
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Washington County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 2151 N. Main St., Washington
Cecil Township Fall Festival
free
Sept. 30 and Oct. 1
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cecil Township Parks and Recreation, 3599 Millers Run Road, Cecil
