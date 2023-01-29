All event information was gathered from local tourism websites and accurate at the time of publication. Event details are subject to change. Please call ahead or visit the websites provided for more.
ONGOING
THURSDAYS
Paint a Masterpiece with Nina Stahlberg
$19 per session
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Greensburg Art Center/Rowe Gallery, 230 Todd School Road, Greensburg
Winter Music Series
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Feb. 23
The Olde Spitfire Grille, 1517 Broad St., Greensburg
724-205-6402
WEEKENDS
Live Music
Friday and Saturday 6:30-9:30 p.m. and Saturday 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Deer Creek Winery and Watson Estate Bed and Breakfast, 234 Balsinger Road, Uniontown
724-437-4999
Music series
Saturdays 1-5 p.m. to Nov. 25
Glades Pike Winery
2208 Glades Pike, Somerset
814-445-3753
FEB. 2
Mania: The Abba Tribute
$51.75
7:30 p.m.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg
724-836-8000
FEB. 4
Renaissance Party
Call for reservations
6-9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery, 2155 Gracin Lane, (GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road), Irwin
724-446-5000
FEB. 5
Spa Day
$5 entry fee, all services a la carte
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery, 2155 Gracin Lane, (GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road), Irwin
724-446-5000
FEB. 10
"Sweeny Todd"
Feb. 10-12 at 8 p.m.
Greensburg Civic Theatre, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg
Greensburg Civic Theatre
FEB. 10
Murder Mystery Dinner, "Murder on the High Seas"
$45
6-9 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery, 2155 Gracin Lane, (GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road), Irwin
724-446-5000
FEB. 11
Winterfest
Overnight stay required
Nemacolin, 1001 Lafayette Dr., Farmington
855-436-1995
Winemaker's Dinner
$55 per person
5-9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery, 2155 Gracin Lane, (GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road), Irwin
724-446-5000
Valentine's Wine Dinner
Details on price to come
7-10 p.m.
Stone House Restaurant and Country Inn, 3023 National Pike, Farmington
724-329-8876
Sweetheart Dinner
$175/couple
6-9 p.m.
Vinoski Winery, 333 Castle Dr., Rostraver
724-872-3333
Scottish Fantasy
$18 to $63
7:30 p.m.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg
724-836-8000
FEB. 12
Galentine's Charcuterie Class
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$45
Greenhouse Winery, 2155 Gracin Lane, (GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road), Irwin
724-446-5000
Sunday Fun Day: I Heart Art
Free
Noon to 3 p.m.
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 North Main St., Greensburg
724-837-1500
Come n' Quiche Me
2-5 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery, 2155 Gracin Lane, (GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road), Irwin
724-446-5000
Wine, Chocolate and Cookie Pairing
$40
2-4 p.m.
Vinoski Winery, 333 Castle Dr., Rostraver
724-872-3333
FEB. 14
Valentine's Day at Nemacolin
Overnight stay required
Nemacolin, 1001 Lafayette Dr., Farmington
855-436-1995
FEB. 15
Puzzles and Pinot: Jigsaw Puzzle Race presented by 60 Minute Missions Escape Room
$10 cover includes pizza
6:30 p.m.
Bella Terra Vineyards, 121 Sunny Lane, Hunker
724-383-6066
FEB. 16
John A. Brashear: Astronomer and Inventor presented by Frank Kurtik
Free
7 p.m.
Nemacolin Castle, 136 Front St., Brownsville
724-785-6882
FEB. 17
Wine Dancing with Raquel
$10
6-9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery, 2155 Gracin Lane, (GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road), Irwin
724-446-5000
Great Backyard Bird Count
online, through Feb. 20
FEB. 18
Winter Warm Ups
1-5 p.m.
Glades Pike Winery
2208 Glades Pike, Somerset
814-445-3753
Mardi Gras Party
6-9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery, 2155 Gracin Lane, (GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road), Irwin
724-446-5000
Mardi Gras: A Festive Night of Masks and Dancing presented by Flenniken Public Library
$35
6-9 p.m.
Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company, 420 W. George St., Carmichaels
724-966-5263
FEB. 19
The Heart of the Laurel Highlands: Stone Shaping Demonstration
$100
2:30 p.m.
location of events will be shared with attendees upon registration; various locations in the Donegal and Champion area
724-455-4200
FEB. 21
Mardi Gras Celebration
9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
5 Kidz Kandy
78 E. High Street, Waynesburg
724-627-0552
FEB. 25
Flamingo Fest
$14.95 to $17.95, under 2 free
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Feb. 26
National Aviary, 700 Arch St., Pittsburgh
412-323-7235
Glow in the Dark Dance Party
6-9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery, 2155 Gracin Lane, (GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road), Irwin
724-446-5000
Party at the Palace presented by Westmoreland Cultural Trust
$75 to $100
7:30-9:30 p.m., VIP pre-party at 6:30 p.m.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg
724-836-8000
FEB. 26
Paint Out and Wet Sale
Free
1-5 p.m.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South, Ligonier
724-238-6015
MARCH 2
Bingo Night
$5 for initial 5 games, $1 per additional and special games
7-9 p.m.
Bella Terra Vineyards, 121 Sunny Lane, Hunker
724-635-3658
MARCH 4
Artists of the 21st Century Opening Reception
Suggested $1 donation per person
1-4 p.m.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South, Ligonier
724-238-6015
Cigar Night
$5
6-9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery, 2155 Gracin Lane, (GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road), Irwin
724-446-5000
River City Brass: Celtic Connections
$24 to $39
7:30 p.m.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg
724-836-8000
90s Party with Pickup Line
9 p.m. to midnight
The Lodge at Indian Lake, 700 South Shore Trail, Indian Lake
814-754-4975
MARCH 11
Grand Piano
$18 and up
7:30 p.m.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg
724-836-8000
MARCH 11
Maple Weekend
through March 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Somerset County Maple Producers Association, 234 Sugar Cake Road, Somerset
Hollywood Prom: A Night of Glitz and Glamour
$50
5-9 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery, 2155 Gracin Lane, (GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road), Irwin
724-446-5000
Late for the Sky: Jackson Brown tribute with Jake Thistle
$30
8 p.m.
The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin
724-367-4000
MARCH 15
Puzzles and Pinot: Jigsaw Puzzle Race presented by 60 Minute Missions Escape Room
$10 cover includes pizza
6:30 p.m.
Greenhouse Winery, 2155 Gracin Lane, (GPS Address: 1048 Pinewood Road), Irwin
724-383-6066
MARCH 17
South Hills Home Show
Free
Friday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cool Springs Sports Complex, 3001 Cool Springs Dr., Pittsburgh
St. Patrick's Day Shenanigans
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
5 Kidz Kandy
78 E. High Street, Waynesburg
724-627-0552
MARCH 18
Cabin Fever Escape Master Gardener Seminar
$10
8:30 a.m.
Penn State Extension Office
26 W. High St., Waynesburg
724-627-3745
Penguin-Palooza
$14.95 to $17.95, under 2 free
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 19
National Aviary, 700 Arch St., Pittsburgh
412-323-7235
Washington Symphony Orchestra at the Movies
$22 adults; $17 seniors and students; music students and children 12 and under admitted free
March 18 at 7:30 p.m. and March 19 at 3 p.m.
Olin Fine Arts Center, 285 E. Wheeling Ave., Washington
724-223-9796
Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton
$30
8 p.m.
The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin
724-367-4000
MARCH 19
The Heart of the Laurel Highlands: Piano Music
$100
2:30 p.m.
location of events will be shared with attendees upon registration; various locations in the Donegal and Champion area
724-455-4200
Rhythm of the Dance
$38 to $68
3 p.m.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg
724-836-8000
MARCH 24
The Clarks
$25
8 p.m.
The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin
724-367-4000
MARCH 25
Square Dance
$7 per person, $12 per couple, $5 for ages 12-18 and free under 12, to benefit Center Township VFD Auxiliary
7-10 p.m.
Center Township Volunteer Fire Company, RR21 Box 397, Rogersville
March for Parks
Free
9 a.m.
Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation, Twin Lakes Park, 219 Twin Lakes Road, Latrobe
724-830-3000
KidsFest
Free
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Washington Crown Center, 1500 W. Chestnut St.
MARCH 26
The Manhattan Transfer 50th anniversary with special guest the Diva Orchestra
$43 to $128
6 p.m.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg
724-836-8000
MARCH 31
Bunny Trolley
$15 for adults, $14 for seniors, and $13 for children (3-15), children under 3 are free
March 31 and April 1, 2, 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Trolleys leave every 30 minutes. This is a rain-or-shine event.
Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, 1 Museum Road, Washington
724-228-9256
