Winter is no time to stay indoors in the Laurel Highlands, and the Fayette County ridges embrace some of the Highlands’ best cold-weather adventure.
Even if winter’s been stingy with snow in “the Lowlands,” adventurers making the short drive east to the heights of Laurel Ridge, nearly 3,000 feet above sea level, can find a dependably white landscape.
Up and up and up
Perched on the ridge are more than 20 miles of groomed cross-country ski trails clustered within the Laurel Ridge Ski Touring Area, part of Laurel Ridge State Park. The crest of Laurel Ridge is rugged and rocky, but volunteers with the Pennsylvania Cross-Country Skiers Association, working with personnel from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources bureaus of Forestry and State Parks, have laid out trails for all skill levels that make the most of the scenic terrain. Though offering a wide range of physical challenge and different lengths, all trails form loops, so it’s easy to return to the parking lot and warming hut along Route 653.
PACCSA volunteers groom the trails with special equipment pulled behind snowmobiles. Those same volunteers, along with Riversport Paddling of Confluence also operate the ski rental concession and warming hut at the trailhead. Skiers pay modest fees to offset the cost of trail upkeep. Daily passes for 2021 were $15 for adults and $10 for kids under 12. Season passes in 2021 were $150 for adults and $100 for kids. Rates for 2022 may change. Ski rental is an additional charge. Recent updates are available on Facebook.
If you’re scaling Laurel Ridge from the west, depending on your starting point, take Route 40 or Route 711 east over Chestnut Ridge to Route 381. From Uniontown, follow Route 40 east to Farmington, then head north on 381, through Ohiopyle, to Route 653 at Normalville. Turn right (east)onto Route 653 there.
If you’re approaching from Connellsville on Route 711, simply follow that route east to Normalville. There, continue south on Route 381 for a quarter mile and turn east (left) onto Route 653. Either way, once on Route 653, head up, and up, and up until you enter Laurel Ridge State Park at the top of the ridge.
Parking for the ski touring area, warming hut, ski rental and trailhead is on the right (south) side of Route 653. If you enter Somerset County, you’ve gone too far. The physical address of the warming hut is 1120 Laurel Summit Road, Boswell, PA 15531. Coordinates are 39.9539 N, -79.3682 W.
The Laurel Ridge Ski Touring Area lies within one span of the much larger Laurel Ridge State Park, which stretches north and south with the 70-mile-long Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail from Johnstown southwest to Ohiopyle. Most of the LHHT is not skiable, but in snowless winters and spring, summer and fall, the LHHT is one of the most popular long-distance hiking trails in the eastern United States.
More details about the Laurel Ridge Ski Touring Area, including snow conditions, are available on the PACCSA website at paccsa.org. You can also call PACCSA for snow condition reports at 724-455-7303. A webcam streams continuous views of trail conditions during the winter. Access the cam at paccsa.org/lrwebcam.
Cross-country skiers and snowshoers can find more trails at Ohiopyle State Park. The park’s large size (21,000 acres), rugged topography and wide range of elevations mean conditions can vary at different sites within the park. The Great Allegheny Passage bike trail offers terrific skiing when covered with about three inches of snow, but the GAP gets far less snow than surrounding peaks. Conditions on nearby Sugarloaf Mountain are nearly as dependable as at Laurel Ridge Ski Touring Area. Several loop trails head at the Sugarloaf parking area, where the state park maintains a warming hut and often a welcoming bonfire. There is no charge to use the trails at Ohiopyle or any state park in Pennsylvania, but no rental skis are available. Rental skis can sometimes be obtained from one or more of the outfitters in Ohiopyle borough.
There’s also great skiing and snowshoeing on the network of state park trails at “The Old Mitchell Place,” where whitewater boaters leave their cars in summer before shuttling back upriver. Mitchell Place trails are great for cross-country skiing because they are mostly grass-surface with few rocks. But you will encounter some rocky terrain if you go “backcountry,” so it’s best to wait for adequate snow to cushion your skis and your bones in a fall.
If there is snow on the Great Allegheny Passage, a memorable winter plan would be to gather a party of skiers with at least two vehicles. Leave one vehicle in Confluence and one in Ohiopyle, then ski the entire 10-mile route along the Youghiogheny River between the two towns. The scenery, especially in winter when the leaves are down, is spectacular the whole way. No matter which direction you choose to ski—upriver from Ohiopyle to Confluence or downriver from Confluence to Ohiopyle, you can enjoy a hot meal and some drinks in the bars and restaurants that cater to an outdoor crowd.
Often overlooked as a cross-country ski or snowshoe destination is Fort Necessity National Battlefield along Route 40 at Farmington. Though primarily a historic site, preserving the 1754 battlefield of the first hostilities in the French and Indian War, the National Park Service also maintains trails that take the adventurous beyond the heavily visited fort and interpretive center. The trails at Fort Necessity are a joy to ski because of their grassy surface and the various loops that offer attractive route options. Skiers here often surprise deer or turkeys along the way. Fort Necessity lies in a high valley between the ridges, so its snow cover is less dependable than at Laurel Ridge or parts of Ohiopyle. For recent snow conditions, call the National Park Service at 724-329-5512. No fees are charged to visit Fort Necessity or enjoy its trail system.
For a true wilderness cross-country experience, plan an outing in the Quebec Wild Area of Forbes State Forest. This rugged 7,400-acre tract on the eastern slopes of Chestnut Ridge, south of Farmington and tight to the West Virginia line, is managed by the Bureau of Forestry to retain its wild, remote character. A network of trails probes the wilds, but facilities are limited.
For the “frozen chosen”
A well-known outdoor writer from eastern Pennsylvania refers to a special breed of outdoor folks as the “Frozen Chosen,” who shun the couch in favor of a frozen lake, waiting for a bite. Ice-fishing is popular and rewarding in Fayette County after extended cold snaps when “hard water” anglers hope the mercury dives deep.
The county’s two most popular ice-fishing locations are Virgin Run Lake near Perryopolis and Dunlap Creek Lake near New Salem. Both have natural populations of bass, bluegills, crappies and perch. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission also stocks both lakes with rainbow trout for the fall and winter seasons. The Fish and Boat Commission owns Virgin Run Lake, while Dunlap Creek is part of Fayette County’s park system. A current Pennsylvania fishing license is required on both lakes, and you need a Trout Permit if you’re targeting trout. Fishing licenses run on a calendar basis, so you need a new one after Jan. 1.
Safety is always the top consideration when ice fishing, and every angler is responsible for determining safe ice conditions. Neither Virgin Run nor Dunlap feature ice monitoring, so be sure and check the ice thickness before venturing far onto the surface.
For those who prefer motorized recreation, the Forbes State Forest offers 120 miles of designated trails and forest roads for snowmobiles. For state forest snowmobile regulations and routes, check the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Forestry website at: dcnr.state.pa.us. Click on State Forests and then Forbes State Forest.
Winterfest at Ohiopyle
For those who would like to try cross-country skiing or snowshoeing but aren’t sure how to begin, Ohiopyle State Park’s annual Winterfest is the perfect introduction. Winterfest 2023 will be on Feb. 4 at the Sugarloaf Mountain ski and sledding area. Skis and snowshoes, plus free coaching, will be available for beginners. There’s no charge for using the equipment. Families are encouraged to bring their own sleds for the exciting run down the Sugarloaf Mountain course. There will be bonfires and a welcoming warming hut. The address for the Sugarloaf Area is 950 Sugarloaf Road, Ohiopyle, PA 15470. There’s parking in the gravel lots along Sugarloaf Road. Call Ohiopyle State Park at 724-329-8591 for more Winterfest details.
In Fayette County and the broader Laurel Highlands, outdoors is the place to be in winter. Curiosity, imagination and a dash of adventure open a world of winter fun.
