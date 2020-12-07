The cause of a fire that broke out early Friday morning at Parkview Knolls Apartments in Cumberland Township and caused three reported injuries remains under investigation.
Carmichaels-Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jim Higgins said Sunday that that the fire was first reported at around 1:40 a.m., and that the blaze was fully extinguished in less than two hours.
He also said a boy between 10 and 12 years old was found unconscious in an upper hallway near a a stairwell and firefighters were able to bring him to safety.
A woman also reportedly jumped out of an apartment window and suffered an ankle injury, Higgins said.
The Associated Press reported that the boy and another adult resident were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation, while dozens of the more than 40 residents who live at Parkview Knolls were displaced due to the fire.
The names of the three people reportedly injured, and updates on their conditions, had not been disclosed.
Higgins said two Parkview Knolls' 24 apartments were destroyed, with many others sustaining smoke damage.
Higgins said residents were assisted on site by American Red Cross, and the Carmichaels-Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department were assisted by firefighters from Rices Landing, Crucible, Nemacolin and Jefferson, as well as EMS Ambulance Services and Cumberland Township police.
Higgins said the the state fire marshal's office continues to investigate the cause of the blaze, and no updates were made available by press time.
