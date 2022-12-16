The time was ripe for ideas. A global pandemic had arrived in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and members of the Penn State Extension’s Master Gardener program in Greene County were in a quandary not only about staying safe and staying together but preserving the food they were growing.
Educational programs they typically offered in the spring to kindergartners and elementary students were canceled in the spring of 2020, creating the distinct possibility that tomatoes the group was growing would have to be pitched.
“We had more than 125 tomato plants in need of homes,” said Cheryl Brendel, the Greene coordinator. “We made a group decision that we couldn’t let all of those plants to go to waste. We were working with the food bank, so that came into play.”
Her organization and Corner Cupboard Food Bank, the county’s only food bank, collaborated on a deliciously ripe idea: give away the plants at monthly food distributions at the Greene County Fairgrounds. It proved to be a masterful, award-winning plan in a region dealing with food insecurity.
Master Gardeners distributed 87 tomato plants in 2020, raised 120 the next year and gave most to 84 families, transplanting the others in the Corner Cupboard’s community garden; then grew 245 plants this year, added giveaway sites and planted again in the community garden. Instructions for planting, watering and use of sunlight accompanied the giveaways.
Their endeavors earned the Greene County volunteers recognition at the recent statewide Penn State Master Gardener conference. The group’s tomato plant giveaway program earned an honorable mention in the community service category of the David Gibby Search for Excellence Awards.
“I’m proud of my Master Gardeners for coming up with the idea and continuing to promote assistance for food insecurity in the county,” Brendel said. “They went above and beyond during the pandemic to reach out to the public.”
Groups from two neighboring counties took first place at the conference: Fayette in the Community Service category for “Seed to Supper” and Washington in Innovative Project for “Garden Boxes.”
Penn State Extension, under the auspices of Pennsylvania State University, is committed to providing science-based information. It has a land grant extension office in each of the state’s 67 counties and a Master Gardeners program in all of them. Greene County’s extension office is at 26 W. High St., Waynesburg, sharing space with the local 4-H program.
“Each office is different because each county is different in climate, rain and soil,” Brendel said.
The Extension strives to educate the public through youth programs and reach out to the community through projects, workshops, presentations – and Master Gardeners, who must be 18 or older.
Becoming a Master Gardener can be an arduous challenge, Brendel admits. “We interview people to see if they want to go into it for the right reasons. Our training is intense. It’s like taking college courses. There’s a test, then 40 hours of public service before you can be certified.”
Brendel has been part of this organization since 2010 after she retired as a nursing administrator for UPMC. She started as a volunteer before moving up to coordinator, the only paid member in the Greene County office. She works 10 hours weekly and oversees 17 Master Gardeners and seven new students.
Brendel said she received a record number of Master Gardener applications this year. “Some of those were because they’re hearing more and more about the need for saving our pollinators and the need for native plants.”
Washington County's LARGEST GUN SHOW
Located in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We stock approx. 300 new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns.
We also sell ammo and hunting licenses.
Contact us for a price quote before you buy!
Public Welcome - Lots of FREE Parking
We are a small company that strives to satisfy every customer and shares your value for honest work. We have over 40 years combined experience in heating, electrical, heating, air conditioning, and more in Fayette County, PA and beyond.
We proudly provide a full array of heating and cooling …
809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425
+1(724)628-9720
Connellsville Memorials Strives to Memorialize Your Loved One
When a loved one passes away, it is an emotional and stressful time for family and friends. The professionals at Connellsville Memorials want to ease the emotional distress on your family by offering well-crafted monuments,…
Jefferson Memorials was established in 1985 by Tom Jefferson,. under the parent company of Davis Monuments, Scottdale, Pa. Now operated by the Ermine family, Davis Monuments, founded in 1913, has continued to maintain a successful full-service monument business, …
Enjoy life in your new custom designed home. Family owned and operated since 1972. Walk through our model homes on display.
Custom Modulars
Sectionals
Singlewides
Complete construction
Financing Assistance
Parts & Supply Store
Henry & Stewart Audiology has been family owned and operated since its conception by Loris Stewart in 1978 under the name Hearing Health Care Center. Now, over 30 years later, her son Dr. James K. Stewart, Au.D, CCC-A continues the tradition of professional friendly service. With the hel…
Jim Higinbotham began his legal career in 1984. In October, 2006, Higinbotham Law Offices was established. For the past 25 years, he and his staff have been providing caring legal services to clients. The staff consists of one full and one part-time individual, both of whom have more than 20…
Penn Line Service, headquartered in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, is a privately held, employee-owned company with diverse operations in energy and infrastructure. Founded upon the simple notion of “fair dealing and good work“, we believe we are only as good as our last job. We’…
Our facility features 145 beds and more than 200 medical staff representing more than 30 medical specialties.
We accept nearly all major insurance plans.
In addition to hospital-based services, WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital also operates a state-of-the-art Outpatient Diagnostic Center…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Established in 2008, Our Buddy’s Place is a 3 Star rated Keystone Stars daycare facility and early learning center.
Our center strives to serve children and their families in our community, providing a high quality early learning and child care experience. Our Buddy’s Place accep…
The historic Stockport Mill is the last remaining mill on the Muskingum River. And now it's a one-of-a-kind inn and restaurant.
"The ideal destination for business gatherings, weddings, receptions, reunions, or just to get away."
Specializes in repairs after:
Fire, Smoke and water damage
Wind Damage, Vandalism Mold
Remediation and Furnace Puff Back
With crews specializing in:
Cleaning, Carpentry and Flooring
Deodorizing and Painting
Demolition
Metal Roofs can reflect as much as 83% of the suns energy from your roof!
Choose the thickets coating of zinc for the most rust blocking when choosing
29 Gauge AZ-50 Available:
All trim and accessible
Standing seam available upon request
Delivery
Sky Lights
DRIPSTOP Condensation Control - …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.