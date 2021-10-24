Calendar
Today
DISTRICT
College
Women's volleyball
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus at Penn State New Kensington, 7 p.m.
High School
Girls soccer
WPIAL Playoffs
Oakland Catholic at Belle Vernon, 6:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Connellsville, 6:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Plum, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
WPIAL Playoffs
Keystone Oaks at Charleroi, 6:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 6:30 p.m.
Yough at South Park, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Uniontown vs. Hopewell, at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Mars, 6 p.m.
Valley vs. Carmichaels, at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.
WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs
Class AAAA
First Round
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Seneca Valley (15-0-1), bye; Taylor Allderdice (13-4-1) at Mt. Lebanon (10-6-2), 8 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (13-2-1), bye; Penn-Trafford (8-8-0) at Fox Chapel (13-3-1), 8 p.m.; Peters Twp. (14-1-1), bye; Butler (12-5-0) vs. Central Catholic (7-5-1), at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Norwin (14-1-1), bye; Upper St. Clair (6-8-2) at North Allegheny (13-5-0), 8 p.m.
Class AAA
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 23
Indiana (10-8-0) at West Allegheny (18-0-0), 2 p.m.; BELLE VERNON (13-4-1) at Mars (12-4-2), 2 p.m.; Montour (10-8-0) at Plum (15-2-1), 2 p.m.; South Fayette (8-7-2) at Thomas Jefferson (15-1-2), 2 p.m.; Penn Hills (9-9-0) at Hampton (15-1-0), 2 p.m.; LAUREL HIGHLANDS (16-3-0) at Moon (15-2-0), 2 p.m.; Trinity (10-5-2) at Franklin Regional (13-3-0), 2 p.m.; Gateway (10-8-0) at Kiski Area (15-4-0), 3 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Sites to be determined
Mars (13-4-2) vs. West Allegheny (19-0-0), Thomas Jefferson (16-1-2) vs. Plum (16-2-1), Moon (16-2-0) vs. Hampton (16-1-0), Kiski Area (16-4-0) vs. Franklin Regional (14-3-0).
Class AA
First Round
Monday, Oct. 25
YOUGH (7-10-0) at South Park (18-0-0), 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (8-7-0) at McGuffey (9-4-2), 6:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (10-6-0) at CHARLEROI (13-3-1), 6:30 p.m.; MOUNT PLEASANT (8-8-2) at ELIZABETH FORWARD (11-4-0), 6:30 p.m.; Burrell (7-7-0) at Quaker Valley (14-3-0), 6:30 p.m.; East Allegheny (10-5-0) at Deer Lakes (8-4-1), 6:30 p.m.; Freedom (9-5-1) at Shady Side Academy (10-2-0), 6:30 p.m.; Leechburg (9-4-1) at Ambridge (10-5-0), 6:30 p.m.
Class A
First Round
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Chartiers-Houston (6-11-1) vs. Greensburg C.C. (13-2-0), at Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m.; Seton-La Salle (9-4-1) vs. Springdale (10-4-1), at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.; Beaver County Christian (5-6-0) vs. BENTWORTH (14-1-1), at South Park, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (5-6-3) vs. Eden Christian Academy (15-2-1), at Mars, 6 p.m.; Jeannette (11-5-0) vs. Winchester Thurston (15-0-1), at UPMC Graham Field, TBA; Brentwood (8-4-1) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (10-7-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (11-1-1), at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Riverside (7-5-0) vs. Trinity Christian (7-6-1), at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs
Class AAAA
First Round
Monday, Oct. 25
North Allegheny (16-0-1), bye; Fox Chapel (8-7-1) at Bethel Park (10-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (6-10-0) at Seneca Valley (13-3-2), 6:30 p.m.; North Hills (6-11-0) at Norwin (12-4-0), 6:30 p.m.; Moon (13-1-1), bye; Mt. Lebanon (9-6-2) at Butler (12-3-2), 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe (13-1-1), bye; Pine-Richland (5-9-0) at Peters Twp. (9-3-3), 6:30 p.m.
Class AAA
First Round
Monday, Oct. 25
Penn Hills (9-7-1) at Mars (12-0-1), 6:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (11-3-1) at BELLE VERNON (15-3-0), 6:30 p.m.; Kiski Area (9-9-0) at CONNELLSVILLE (13-1-0), 6:30 p.m.; Trinity (10-6-0) vs. Montour (12-6-0), 6:30 p.m.; LAUREL HIGHLANDS (9-6-0) at Plum (16-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-6-0) at Hampton (11-3-3), 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny (6-9-2) at Franklin Regional (13-3-1), 6:30 p.m.; Gateway (10-6-1) at South Fayette (11-7-0), 6:30 p.m.
Class AA
Preliminary Round
WAYNESBURG CENTRAL 5, McGuffey 0.
First Round
Tuesday, Oct. 26
WAYNESBURG CENTRAL (7-8-0) vs. North Catholic (14-1-0), at Mars, 8 p.m.; Deer Lakes (10-7-0) at YOUGH (12-3-1), 6:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley (6-8-2) at ELIZABETH FORWARD (13-2-2), 8 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (7-11-0) at Shady Side Academy (10-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; West Mifflin (4-12-2) at SOUTHMORELAND (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.; Beaver (9-4-0) at MOUNT PLEASANT (12-5-0), 8 p.m.; Freeport (5-10-1) at South Park (11-3-4), 8 p.m.; Burrell (9-4-3) at Avonworth (12-3-1), 8 p.m.
Class A
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 23
Greeensburg C.C. 9, Eden Christian 0; Riverside 8, Winchester Thurston 4; Bishop Canevin 2, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1; Freedom 7, Aquinas Academy 1; Springdale 1, BENTWORTH 1; Seton-La Salle 3, Serra Catholic 0; Steel Valley 12, Riverview 0; Chartiers-Houston 2, South Side 1.
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Sites to be determined
Riverside (11-6-0) vs. Greensburg C.C. (13-1-0), Freedom (13-4-0) vs. Bishop Canevin (15-0-1), Seton-La Salle (11-6-0) vs. Springdale (17-1-0), Chartiers-Houston (15-4-0) vs. Steel Valley (15-3-0).
