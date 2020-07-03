2019 — Nate Bricker hit a two-run home run and Dylan Shea belted a solo shot, and Willie Palmer did the rest in Smithfield-Fairchance’s 3-1 victory over visiting Connellsville in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Palmer allowed one unearned run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in the complete-game victory. Losing pitcher Elijah Small gave up three runs on six hits in six innings with one strikeout and two walks. Collyn Flynn had Connellsville’s lone RBI.
2018 — Carmichaels scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 4-3 home victory over Jefferson-Morgan in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Zach Hillsman’s two-out triple tied the game and Hillsman raced home with the winning run on a wild pitch. Winning pitcher Logan Mayhle struck out four and walked two after entering the game in the fifth inning.
2018 — Bill’s Bit Service scored three runs in the first and third innings for a 6-3 road victory over AMD Industries in Fayette County Baseball League action. Caleb Dempsey homered and singled, and winning pitcher Austin Clark allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Teammates Nick Groover and Austin Clark each doubled. Groover and Cory Lent both had two hits.
2017 — Carmichaels rallied from a five-run deficit in the first inning and handed visiting Uniontown its first Fayette American Legion Baseball League loss, 10-9. Collin Reynolds’ single tied the game at 9-9 in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Matthew Barrish’s sacrifice fly brought Yale Johnston home with the game-winning run. Logan Mayhle picked up the win in relief after allowing one run on four hits in five innings.
2017 — Smithfield-Fairchance finished the Fayette American Legion Baseball League regular season with a 15-2 road victory over Jefferson-Morgan. Sam Hlatky picked up the win after allowing two earned runs on three hits in 5.1 innings. He had 11 strikeouts and walked one. Steve Angel had a two-run single, Willie Palmer had three RBI on a single and two sacrifice flies, and Adam Simon and Colby Uphold both had three hits in the win. Zach Gamble had two hits for the home team, including an RBI single.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna shot 7-under 65 in the first round of the inaugural Tullymore Classic. The Waynesburg Central graduate was tied for second, one stroke off the lead.
2014 — Jimmy Malone tossed four innings of scoreless relief in Connellsville’s 8-6 win at Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Malone struck out five and walked only one. Ty Henry pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts for the save. Connellsville rallied from a 6-2 deficit. Garrett Brooks drove in three runs, Austin Puskar had three singles and an RBI, and Mike Parlak finished with two singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Carmichaels’ Billy Bowlen had two singles, two runs and an RBI.
2014 — John Malone secured the final 10 outs in Mill Run’s 3-2 Fayette County Baseball League road victory at Dunbar. Malone didn’t allow a hit with five strikeouts and one walk. Cody Ward hit a solo home run for Mill Run.
2013 — Coach Skooter Roebuck cleared the bench with all 14 players seeing action in Colonial 3’s 11-7 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over visiting California. Winning pitcher Noah Saxon allowed 15 hits, struck out five and walked three in seven innings. Ronnie Baron, Brian Fisher and Ian Malone all had three hits for California.
2013 — Farmington scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs to rally for a 3-2 victory over visiting Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Tim Rishel hit the game-winning, two-run double. Rishel went the distance, allowing eight hits with no walks and four strikeouts. After allowing five hits in the first four innings, Rishel rebounded by only allowing three hits in the final five frames. Tyler Frazee’s single plated Farmington’s first run. Waynesburg scored on Willie Ziefel’s RBI single and an error.
2013 — Jeff Locke ran his personal winning streak to eight games and Pedro Alvarez hit a three-run homer as the Pittsburgh Pirates hung on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-5.
2012 — Belmont Inn tied the game in the top of the seventh inning on Gio Schiano’s two-run triple, and then scored four runs in top of the eighth for a 7-3 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Caileigh’s. Jeremy Molinaro (3-2) went the distance for the victory, allowing just three hits in eight innings with seven strikeouts and two walks. Tyler Dillinger had a double and single in the victory.
2009 — Connellsville defeated Colonial 3, 10-2, in the first game in the quarterfinals of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs. Winning pitcher Sam Beucher pitched seven innings, allowing only two first-inning runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts and no walks. Beucher was also strong at the plate with a double, three-run home run and five RBI.
2009 — Belle Vernon opened the Fayette American Legion Baseball League quarterfinals with a 6-0 victory over visiting California. Winning pitcher Sam Bashioum went the distance with seven hits, 10 strikeouts and three walks.
2008 — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a seven-year, $35 million contract, the third long-term deal inked with one of their younger players in two days.
2007 — The Alinghi team from Switzerland successfully defended the coveted America’s Cup, beating Emirates Team New Zealand, 5-2.
2006 — Matt Holliday was named as a reserve on the National League All-Stars. The game will be played July 11 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, not far from Uniontown, the hometown of his dad and uncle and where many relatives still live, which makes the selection more special, said Holliday.
2005 — Richie Means earned the victory in relief and knocked in the winning run as Bud Murphy’s held off visiting Waynesburg for a 7-6 victory in Fayette County Baseball League action. Ryan Miscik recorded the last out for the save. Bud Murphy’s rallied from deficits of 2-0, 5-2 and 6-4 as it improved its league-best record to 15-1. Waynesburg fell to 6-12. Matt Imrich doubled and hit a two-run homer for Waynesburg, and losing pitcher Dom Winters had three of his team’s 11 hits.
2005 — Matt Lawton had four singles and snapped an eighth-inning tie by scoring on a wild pitch as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied from a six-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 11-10.
2004 — Josh Null struck out 14 and had three singles to lead Point Marion to a 10-0 victory over California in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action.
2004 — Greg Palladino doubled, singled and scored three runs as Uniontown defeated Charleroi, 9-4, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Dan Thomas hit a solo home run for Charleroi. Winning pitcher Justin Luckey went the distance, striking out one and walked two. He finished with three singles.
2004 — Brian Sankovich doubled twice and singled as the Fayette County League All-Stars defeated the Penn-Mar All-Stars, 5-4, at Hutchinson Field. Brad Baker had three singles and his two-run single in the fifth inning produced the winning run.
2004 — Carmichaels returned home from Connellsville with an 11-1 victory in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Justin Corso pitched six scoreless innings and allowed only two batters to reach base with four strikeouts and no walks. Shayne Busti came on in relief for three innings and allowed just one run in the bottom of the ninth. Busti and Jamie Kowalczyk both finished with four hits.
2003 — Pat Palkovic and Craig Conforti combined on a five-hitter in Rostraver’s 3-0 Fayette County Baseball League road victory over Bud Murphy’s. Brandon DePhillips had a two-run single to account for Rostraver’s last two runs.
2002 — Shane Tonkavitch had three hits in the opener, including a double and triple, and had the game’s only extra-base hit of the nightcap as California swept a Fayette American Legion doubleheader against Waynesburg, 17-9 and 9-4. Jason Molesky added four hits, including a double for as California. Mike Hollowoo allowed seven runs (four earned) on eight hits in four innings to win the first game. Matt Morich earned the victory in the nightcap, working five innings and allowing four runs (two earned) with two strikeouts and one walk.
2002 — Colby Giles and Shayne Busti hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning to lead Carmichaels to a 6-4 win at Masontown-Point Marion in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Carmichaels improved to 13-5, while Masontown slipped to 6-10.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
