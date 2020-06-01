2018 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds scored once in the bottom of the second inning and that’s all a trio of pitchers needed to secure a 4-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting AMD Industries. Tyler Spohn started and went five innings for the win. He struck out eight and walked one. Ronnie Kachman pitched the seventh for the save, striking out one.
2017 — Belle Vernon defeated Yough, 4-1, in the WPIAL Class AAAA softball championship for the second time in three years. Bailey Parshall led the Lady Leopards (19-1) with a four-hitter and nine strikeouts. She also had three doubles. Olivia Miller hit a solo home run to account for the Lady Cougars’ lone run.
2017 — Josiah Fisher and Mitch’s Bail Bonds won at Carmichaels, 5-1, in a FCBL game. Fisher allowed five hits in the complete-game victory with four walks and five strikeouts.
2017 — Jimmy Malone tossed a two-hitter in Mill Run’s 4-1 FCBL win over Economy Electric. Malone struck out eight and walked one. Grant Wortman had an RBI double for Mill Run and Derek Orndorff was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
2016 — Shane Roebuck belted a three-run, walk-off home run to lift Carmichaels to a 4-2 win over visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Winning pitcher Noah Lolley went the distance, allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
2016 — Uniontown Legion added two runs in the seventh inning for a 5-2 victory at Smithfield-Fairchance in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Caleb Dempsey’s solo home run gave the home team an early 1-0 lead. Winning pitcher Zach Uhazie tossed a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and six walks. He also had two singles and an RBI. Teammate Hudson Novak hit a solo home run.
2016 — Farmington scored six runs in the sixth inning on its way to a 10-3 win over visiting Jefferson-Morgan in Fayette American Legion action. Connor DeMoss had a triple, single, RBI and scored two runs in the win. Winning pitcher Tyler Frazee drove in two runs.
2015 — The California baseball team opened the PIAA Class A playoffs with a 10-0 victory over Oswayo Valley. Nate Luketich drove in three runs, and Aaron Previsky and Casey Zajicek both had two RBI. Garitt Woodburn was the winning pitcher and had two key hits.
2015 — The Belle Vernon softball team defeated Punxsutawney, 3-0, in the first round of the PIAA Class AAA playoffs. Kaitlyn Faiola drove in the first two runs and Emily Frederick brought home the third for the Lady Leopards. Bailey Parshall scattered three hits, struck out eight and walked four.
2015 — Zach Uhazie out-pitched Jim Malone in an old-fashioned pitchers’ battle and Uniontown beat Connellsville, 2-0, in Fayette American Legion action. Both pitchers went the distance, with Uhazie allowing no runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and no walks. Malone gave up seven hits and two earned runs, while striking out eight and walking a pair. Rich Pish drove in Hudson Novak twice.
2014 — The Carmichaels Copperheads ran their winning streak to 26 games after a 10-0 victory over visiting Jake’s Pizza in Fayette County Baseball League action. Manager Dickie Krause’s squad last lost in the fourth game of the 2012 championship series when it fell to Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Carmichaels wrapped up the title in Game 5, then went undefeated in 23 games last year in a season that did not include a postseason. Winning pitcher Tyler Delval struck out 10 and walked just one in five shutout innings. Scott VanSickle had two hits and two RBI for the Copperheads.
2014 — Eric Fudala hit a three-run homer in a 10-run fifth inning and also doubled and singled in driving in four runs as New York Pizza hammered host Company G, 20-5. Nick Erminio also homered for NYP in support of winning pitcher Elmer Ingle, who struck out five and walked two in five innings.
2012 — The Pittsburgh Pirates cruised to an 8-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Pirates came into the game with a 4-38 record at Miller Park since the start of the 2007 season.
2011 — Serra Catholic’s Alain Girman struck out 10 and allowed three hits in the Eagles’ 12-0 win over California in the WPIAL Class A baseball consolation game.
2009 — Bishop McCort overcame seven errors to defeat Carmichaels in nine innings, 6-5, in the first round of the PIAA Class A baseball playoffs. The Mikes end the season with an overall mark of 18-4. Bishop McCort tied the game, 4-4, with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Carmichaels regained the lead at 5-4 in the top of the eighth inning when Chuck Gasti led off with a double, moved to third on a bunt single by Anthonie Farrar and scored on a botched suicide squeeze play. Joby Lapkowicz had to stretch across the plate to try to bunt and when he couldn’t make contact, Gasti was coming home anyway. Catcher Zach Vignero’s throw to third was short and offline, allowing Gasti to score easily. Bishop McCort tied the game in the bottom of the inning when a strong throw to the plate was mishandled.
2009 — Uniontown rallied for four runs in the top of the fifth inning and the pitching staff made the lead stand for a 9-5 road victory at Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Mason Fordyce (2-0) pitched the fifth and sixth innings, allowing two hits and no runs with one strikeout and one walk. Ethan Mildren struck out two and allowed one hit in the ninth to earn his first save of the season. Mildren also had a strong game at the plate, going 3-for-5 with three RBI. Zack Patterson had a solo home run in Colonial’s two-run second inning and Ron Ohler belted a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth.
2009 — Robbie Egan earned his first win of the season in Mill Run’s 9-2 victory at Hopwood in FCBL play. He struck out four and walked two.
2008 — Blue Mountain and California split a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader. Blue Mountain won the first game, 4-0, behind the strong pitching effort of Perry Cunningham, who allowed five hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks. Matt Dishong went the distance in California’s 2-1 win in the nightcap. He allowed three hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.
2008 — Bud Murphy’s swept a FCBL doubleheader from Phil’s Tire, 12-1 and 8-6. Andy Schleihauf went 4-for-4, including a grand slam, and drove in five runs in the first game. Alex Lefcakis also hit a home run in the opening-game win. Derrick Blyswike tossed six innings of no-run ball in his FCBL debut, walking three and striking out eight. Nick Damico was the winning pitcher in Game 2, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks. Shane Tonkovitch had a home run, single and two RBI in the win.
2008 — Mill Run swept past Potter’s Clubhouse, 13-1 and 11-0, in FCBL action. Jim Warrick went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run and five RBI in the first-game win. Jeff Kooser added three RBI to the victory. Bill Bendis struck out five and walked two in the victory. Jason Halfhill went the distance to win the second game, scattering seven hits with four walks and a strikeout. Warrick had two hits and three RBI, and Dennis Show had two doubles and an RBI in the second-game victory.
2008 — Uniontown rolled to a 14-1 win over Belle Vernon in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Zack Dascenzo led the Uniontown with two doubles, a single and four RBI. Carmen Congelio belted a two-run homer as part of a seven-run fifth inning that put Uniontown up 11-0 at the time.
2007 — Uniontown cruised to a 12-0 victory in five innings over Connellsville in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Nathan Fike allowed just one hit with one walk and five strikeouts. He also went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
2006 — Ryan Doumit hit a game-winning single after the umpires took away Jose Castillo’s apparent homer and called both teams back onto the field, and the Pittsburgh Pirates finished off a four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a bizarre 4-3 victory.
2006 — Brian Sankovich hit his 200th career Fayette County Baseball League home run with a solo shot in the first inning of a 4-2 victory by Bud Murphy’s over Potter’s. Sankovich finished with three hits and drove in two runs. Brian Showman singled twice and drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Brian Hilbert struck out 12.
2006 — Mario’s jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the visitors blanked Wana B Hero’s, 7-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Shayne Busti led the winners with two doubles and two RBI. Teammates Scott VanSickle, Matt Chalfant and Ken Musko each doubled, while Ryan Robowski singled twice. Winning pitcher Todd Dunham struck out four and walked two in five innings of work.
2006 — Dennis Show doubled, singled and drove in six runs as Mill Run cruised to a 13-2 FCBL win over California. Chris Weibl struck out eight and walked four in the complete-game victory. Losing pitcher Ryan Encapera struck out two and walked four in four innings of work. Cal’s Parke Bongiorno ripped a solo home run.
2006 — Frank McLaughlin doubled, singled and drove in three runs as Redd Dawgs upended Carmichaels, 14-7, in FCBL play. The Redd Dawgs erupted for nine runs in the first inning.
2005 — Nick Midlik tripled, doubled and drove in seven runs as Uniontown made quick work of Belle Vernon, 15-3, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Uniontown’s Bob Madison had a solo home run, double and three RBI. Brian Lipchinsky added a double and two singles. Winning pitcher Joe Hoover allowed eight hits and struck out eight. Don Shultz was 3-for-3 for Belle Vernon.
2005 — Connellsville’s American Legion team blanked host California, 6-0, to improve to 4-0. Chris Pepe improved his record to 2-0 with a five-hitter, finishing with 10 strikeouts. Ryan Firestone doubled twice in the win.
2005 — Bud Murphy’s came out swinging and never looked back as it rolled to an easy 12-2 victory over Hopwood Fitness in Fayette County Baseball League action. Alex Lefcakis had a solo home run and single, while teammate Brian Sankovich finished with four singles. Winning pitcher Nick Damico allowed one unearned run and struck out 10.
2005 — Rob Mackowiak hit his second career grand slam and drove in five runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates won their ninth in a row against the Miami Marlins in Pittsburgh, roughing up Florida starter Brian Moehler in a 9-1 victory. Jack Wilson went 4-for-4 and scored twice.
2004 — The Beth-Center softball team suffered a 4-3 loss to Leechburg in the WPIAL Class A semifinals. Leslie Kurjanowicz went 2-for-3 and drove in all three runs for the Lady Bulldogs. Teammate Tammy Pendland finished 3-for-4 with a triple. Beth-Center tied the game at 3-3 on Kurjanowicz’s two-run single in the top of the sixth inning, but the Lady Blue Devils scored the game-winner with an unearned run in the bottom of the inning. Losing pitcher Chelsea Stotka allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
2004 — Uniontown scored five runs in the top of the third inning, and added three insurance runs in the eighth inning to secure an 8-4 road victory at Farmington in Fayette American Baseball League action.
2004 — Rostraver built on a 2-0 lead with four runs in the top of the fifth inning to secure a 6-0 Fayette County Baseball League road victory at New Salem.
2004 — Mario’s broke the game wide open with seven runs in the bottom of the third inning for a 13-3 win in five innings over Connellsville. Chris McManus had two doubles, a pair of singles and four RBI for Mario’s. Scott VanSickle went 3-3 with three runs scored.
2004 — Point Marion defeated Colonial 3, 9-7, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Josh Null allowed two run on six hits with nine strikeouts in the final six innings to earn the relief of starter Ryan Caringola.
2003 — California rallied with five runs in the top of the ninth inning on Brian Dunn’s two-run home run and Shane Tonkavitch’s three-run shot to defeat host Colonial 3, 13-9, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Matt Stay completed a shutout relief effort in the bottom of the ninth to preserve the lead. Colonial 3 grabbed the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning on a two-run single by Jason Rechichar and an alert Mike Klamerus scoring when the plate was left uncovered.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
