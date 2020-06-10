2019 — The PIAA softball playoffs were postponed because of rain. The Class AAAA quarterfinal between Mount Pleasant and Elizabeth Forward was pushed back to June 11 at Seton Hill University. The Class A quarterfinal with West Greene and DuBois Central Catholic and the Class AA quarterfinal between Frazier and Cranberry, both at Slippery Rock University, were also moved to June 11.
2016 — Uniontown’s Luke Paull and Belle Vernon’s Nolan Stulock were in a pitcher’s duel for the first five innings before the Uniontown offense took off with a five-run sixth inning to defeat BV, 11-1, in Fayette American Legion baseball play at Hutchinson Field. Paull allowed one earned run on four hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts and one walk. Hudson Novak had the big hit in the sixth inning with a grand slam.
2016 — Cody Riggin drove in both runs in Smithfield-Fairchance’s 2-0 victory over Colonial 3 in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Willie Palmer struck out five and walked one, and had Smithfield-Fairchance’s other hit.
2015 — Dustin Welsh and Josh Miller both had two-run hits to lift Mitch’s Bail Bonds to a 4-0 victory against visiting Dunbar in Fayette County Baseball League action. Brian Fisher scattered four hits, struck out six and walked one for the win.
2015 — Ron Nara hit a three-run homer in the top of the first inning, and Mitch Gauden blasted a solo shot two innings later to power Economy Electric to a 4-2 FCBL win over Mill Run. Ryan Duritsky entered the game in the bottom of the second inning and pitched it out for the win, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
2015 — Uniontown broke the game open with six runs in the bottom of the third inning on its way to an 8-3 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over Farmington. Luke Wallace allowed five hits, walked one and struck out eight for the win.
2015 — Connellsville put up five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to invoke the Mercy Rule against visiting Carmichaels in a 14-4 Fayette American Legion Baseball League win. Connellsville scored 11 runs over the final three innings. Jimmy Malone went the distance for the win, striking out 10 and walking two. Connellsville’s Brock Bonadio just missed hitting for the cycle with a single, double and triple. Austin Puskar had a double and two singles.
2015 — The two teams put up 21 runs on 22 hits and seven errors in Colonial 3’s 13-8 win over Waynesburg before the Fayette American Legion game was called due to darkness. Kenny Ryan went five innings for the win, allowing one run with four strikeouts and five walks. Waynesburg committed six errors. Colonial’s Shane Roebuck went 4-for-5, including a double and three singles, drove in three runs and scored two. Ryan went 3-for-5 with three singles and two RBI. Jacob Rechichar reached base five times (two walks, two singles, hit-batsman), scored four runs and drove in two.
2014 — Adam Jacko drove in three runs with a pair of hits and Casey Teagarden pitched three scoreless innings in relief to help Mitch’s Bail Bonds remain unbeaten with a 10-5 win over visiting Company G in Fayette County Baseball League action. Teagarden allowed only one hit over the final three innings and struck out six, and also had two hits and two RBI. Ryan Encapera also had two hits for Mitch’s.
2014 — Trevor Farrell pitched a complete game and Connellsville took advantage of six errors to defeat host Farmington, 4-3, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Farrell allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine in seven innings. J.R. Blocker broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the seventh inning when he walked and eventually scored on Brock Bonadio’s sacrifice fly for Connellsville (13-4, 6-2). Danny Sparrow had three hits and Mark Fike doubled for Farmington (1-5).
2013 — Heavy rains led to the postponement of the PIAA Class A baseball semifinal between California and Johnsonburg. The game was rescheduled for the following day at the same site, First Commonwealth Field in Homer City, although the game was pushed back to a 6 p.m. start.
2012 — Ken Musko smacked a grand slam as part of an eight-run second inning as Caileigh’s downed Belmont Inn, 10-8, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Ron Holp struck out four in the win and Marty Fagler picked up the save.
2009 — Jeremy Molinaro pitched a complete-game shutout as Connellsville blanked Point Marion, 2-0, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Point Marion held on for a 9-5 win in the completion of a suspended game to start the evening. Molinaro limited Point Marion to three hits, two coming off the bat of Josh Groover.
2009 — California unleashed an 18-hit attack and Matt Sabatini pitched a two-hitter with five strikeouts and three walks, in a 16-1 win over Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion action. Sabatini and Chase Roman both finished with four hits.
2009 — Ethan Mildren went 5-for-6, including a two-run home run and double, with five RBI in Uniontown’s 14-5 win over Charleroi in a Fayette American Legion game.
2009 — Winning pitcher Bobby Fulton drove in three runs to lead Mill Run to a 14-4 FCBL win over Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Chris Firestone drove in four runs on three hits, including a home run and a double, and Josh Coffman was 3-for-5 for Mill Run.
2009 — By a 6-0 vote with one member abstaining, the Carmichaels school board hired John Menhart as its head football coach for the 2009 season at a special board meeting. Menhart replaces Mike Bosnic, who left to coach at Washington.
2008 — The Colorado Rockies returned some pop to their lineup as Matt Holliday was activated off the disabled list. The All-Star outfielder has been out since straining his left hamstring on May 24 while running out a grounder.
2007 — Andy Schleihauf’s clutch two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Connellsville to a 5-4 victory over Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Rob Egan allowed nine hits with five strikeouts and five walks in the complete-game victory.
2007 — Blaney Farms cranked out 14 hits for an 8-3 win over Phil’s Tire in Fayette County Baseball League play. Scott VanSickle belted a three-run home run for Blaney Farms.
2007 — Chris Lynn tossed a one-hitter to lead Mill Run to a 12-0 win over Waynesburg. Waynesburg rallied in the nightcap for a 3-0 win in a FCBL doubleheader. Lynn struck out 10 in the first game. Mill Run’s Dennis Show was 3-for-4 with a triple. Travis Largent went the distance in the second game with seven strikeouts and two walks.
2006 — Joe Leonard went 4-for-4 with 3 RBI and three Carmichaels pitchers combined on a five-hitter as the Copperheads cruised past California, 12-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Rick Smykla drove in four runs with a single and a two-run homer for Carmichaels. Zach Solly allowed one run on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts in 4.2 innings to earn the win.
2006 — After walking three of his first six batters, Ian Snell settled down and pitched three-hit ball for seven innings to win his fifth straight start and lead Pittsburgh past the San Francisco Giants, 2-0.
2005 — Colonial 3 scored 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, rallying for a 21-12 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over visiting Belle Vernon in a game called after six innings due to darkness. Colonial’s Neil Novak blasted a three-run home run to plate the final runs of the 10-run outburst. Ryan Guthrie hit a pair of home runs for Colonial.
2005 — Uniontown broke open a close game with five runs in the top of the fourth inning, cruising to an 11-0 win at California in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Nathan Fike (2-0) pitched six innings, striking out seven and allowing three hits with a walk. Josh Guittap led the way for Uniontown (6-1, 8-1) with three singles. Bob Madison and Josh Myers both belted out two hits in the win, with Myers driving in a pair of runs. Joe Hoover and Nick Midlik also drove home two runs.
2005 — Connellsville scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning, the first three coming on Wes Hughes’ home run, for a 16-4 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over Point Marion called after seven innings due to the Mercy Rule. Winning pitcher Clay Hurley (2-0) led the way with a double and two singles and went the distance with three strikeouts and two walks. Connellsville’s Chris Pepe belted two doubles, while Kasey Eutsey had a pair of singles and scored three runs.
2005 — A group of West Coast investors, led by a California businessman with a minority interest in the San Jose Sharks, has negotiated a letter of intent to become the majority owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins. William “Boots” Del Biaggio, a San Jose businessman and a friend of Pittsburgh player-owner Mario Lemieux, and other unnamed investors have negotiated a deal that would keep the team in Pittsburgh. Lemieux, who has owned the team since it emerged from bankruptcy in 1999, would have a smaller share of the Penguins, as would most of the Penguins’ other investors.
2005 — Mark Redman allowed two runs in seven innings, and Jason Bay and Daryle Ward each drove in three runs in a 7-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.
2004 — Adam Shinsky fended off sprinkles and Patrick Reagan to win the 19th annual Highlands Hospital Bud Murphy’s Memorial 5K. Shinsky, the second-place finisher in 2003 and champion in 2002, won the 5K run in 16:50.72. Reagan, of Masontown, was second in 16:59.36, with Connellsville’s Kenny King, the state champion in the 800, third in 17:26. Heather Bury, of Morgantown, W.Va., repeated as the women’s 5K run champion in 17:12.64. Millsboro’s Tom Starkey won the 5K walk in 28:12.69 and Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks repeated as the women’s 5K walk champion in 30:41.84.
2003 — Chris Fisher, Dale Eutsey and Matt Basinger combined to pitch a six-hitter as Bud Murphy’s defeated host Connellsville, 8-3, in Fayette County Baseball League play. The win was the seventh in a row for Bud’s after losing its first two games to start the season. Brian Sankovich had a home run, single and three RBI in the win. Jeff Lander hit a home run, Joe Bonadio had a double and Mark Edenfield a double and single for Bud Murphy’s.
2003 — Brandon Bryner was 3-for-3 with a home run and a double as Connellsville rolled to a 13-1 win in seven innings over host California in Fayette American Legion action. Andy Beucher pitched a complete-game, three-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk, and also hit a solo home run. Tony Marciante belted a three-run home run and Brad Livingstone a solo shot for Connellsville.
2003 — Jason Rechichar had three hits and was the winning pitcher as Colonial 3 cruised to a 16-1 win at Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Rechichar (1-1) allowed one run in five innings with four strikeouts and two walks before Chad Rice finished up with a scoreless sixth. Craig Rechichar belted a three-run home run in the win.
2003 — Scott Van Sickle doubled in the bottom of the ninth inning and then scored the winning run on an error to lift Mario’s over visiting Redstone, 3-2 in Fayette County Baseball League play. Chris Brunson pitched all nine innings for Mario’s, allowing two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
2002 — Colonial 3 defeated Carmichaels, 10-6, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Neil Kelly allowed five hits, struck out two and walked four in eight innings of work.
2002 — Uniontown defeated Masontown, 16-12, in a high-scoring, free-wheeling Fayette American Legion game. Uniontown scored 11 runs in the fourth inning. Santino Sloboda belted a three-run home run and drove in five runs for Uniontown. Teammate Brad Yohman finished with two hits. Masontown’s Chris Buncic hit a three-run home run.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
