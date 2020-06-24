2019 — Austin Petraglia scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a botched run-down to lift Connellsville to a 7-6 Fayette County American Legion Baseball League extra-inning victory over visiting Belle Vernon. Connellsville’s Cade Warrick belted a two-run home run. Brant Bonadio was the winning pitcher.
2019 — Farmington rallied for a 4-1 Fayette County American Legion Baseball League victory at Carmichaels. Alan VanSickle allowed four hits and struck out 12 for the win. Lorenzo McFadden drove in two runs, while Josephy Pindrock and Jeff King both had an RBI. Bryce Bedilion took the loss, striking out seven in 6.2 innings of work. Josh Long struck out the lone batter he faced.
2019 — George Pihakis, of Canonsburg, scored the ninth hole-in-one of his career on at Nemacolin Country Club. Pihakas used a 6-iron to ace No. 11, a 176-yard par-3. Dick Davis was his playing partner. The shot was also witnessed by Tyler Kenney and Brandon Kushnar, members of the course maintenance crew.
2018 — Erik Pietrantoni scattered three hits as Belle Vernon shut out host Carmichaels, 6-0, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Pietrantoni walked five and struck out two. JJ Hartman tossed a scoreless seventh inning. Belle Vernon’s Logan Seliga was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. Jared Hartman added a two-run double.
2018 — Dillon Shields fired a three-hitter and knocked in three runs as AMD Industries defeated visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds, 9-2, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Shields struck out eight and walked six.
2017 — Albert Gallatin grad Xavier Stephens won the Chef Joe’s Omelette 5K run in 17:18. Uniontown graduate Julie Friend, who won the women’s Joe Thomas Mile title, was the first women runner in a time of 19:29. The Farino sisters were next across the line with Kaylee finishing in 19:29 and Vayda with a time of 20:57. Waynesburg Central graduate Ben Bumgarner won the inaugural Joe Thomas Mile in 4:35.34. Sarah Donley won the 5K walk in 34:20. Greensburg’s Jeff Davis won the men’s 5K walk, and was second overall, in 34:54. Connellsville’s Jim Downey was the second male and third overall in 35:54.
2016 — Connellsville’s Madison Wiltrout threw 152 feet to place fifth in the USATF Junior Outdoor Championships in Clovis, California.
2016 — Waynesburg’s Rachel Rohanna shot a 5-over 76 in the opening round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.
2016 — Lane Zekir struck out 15 and hit a three-run homer to lead Carmichaels to a 15-1 victory at Jefferson-Morgan in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Zekir struck out 15 and didn’t issue any walks, and had three singles and a team-high four RBI. Michael Blasinsky drove in two runs with a double and three singles, and Darren Krause had two RBI with three singles for Carmichaels.
2015 — Belle Vernon cruised to a 16-3 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over Farmington. Jim Amorosa, Matt Benicky and Billy Burrows each doubled and singled to spark the 14-hit Belle Vernon attack.
2015 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds rode a six-run second inning to a 9-7 win at Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Joe Monica and Steve McCaw both had three singles in the win. Garrett Brooks had a double and triple for Mill Run.
2015 — Colonial 3 upended previously undefeated Uniontown, 4-2, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Travis Bevard scattered six hits in the win and added an RBI single. Cory Lent singled in Tucker Pritts with the game-winning run in the seventh inning.
2015 — Waynesburg’s Robert Rohanna finished tied in ninth place with a four-round total of 286 in the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational at the Pittsburgh Field Club.
2014 — Ty Cole broke open a scoreless game with a double off the third base bag to bring in two runs in the fifth inning and added a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to lead Carmichaels to an 8-6 Fayette American Legion win over Smithfield. Winning pitcher Cory Fuller struck out 10 and walked five.
2013 — Connellsville won its sixth game in a row, rallying past visiting California for a 10-7 win in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Connellsville’s Brock Bonadio had three hits, scored two runs and drove in a run. Teammate Mike Parlak finished with two hits and three RBI. Lucas Gida got the win in relief of starter Cameron Bernhardt.
2013 — Carmichaels remained undefeated kept their season perfect as the Copperheads held off host Mill Run, 3-2, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Tyler Delval went the distance for the win, striking out eight and walking two. Mill Run’s Matt White had an inside-the-park home run. Losing pitcher Anthony Speeney struck out three in the complete-game effort.
2013 — Colonial 3 used four pitchers in a 16-8 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over visiting Farmington. Colonial 3 broke the game open when it sent 13 batters to the plate and scored nine runs in the sixth inning. Cole Novotny, Mike Lilly, Tyler Spohn, Cory Lent and Dan Sparrow all an RBI in the inning.
2013 — Uniontown cruised to a 10-0 victory at Belle Vernon in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Giuseppe Schiano was 3-for-4 in the win. Colin McKee went the distance for the win, scattering five hits with four strikeouts and five walks.
2012 — Mill Run breezed to a 14-5 win in the first game, and Mitch’s Bail Bonds rallied back for a 6-3 victory in the second game to split a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader at Charleroi Veterans Memorial Field. Mill Run’s Jeremy Miller and Kris Firestone both had a pair of doubles in the first game. Bill Bendis picked up the win after allowing five runs in seven innings. Sam Bashioum was the winning pitcher in the night cap, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits with two strikeouts and no walks in seven innings of work. Mason Heyne hit a two-run homer and doubled for Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Ryan Encapera added two singles.
2012 — Caleigh’s scored eight runs in the fifth inning for a 12-5 victory over Dunbar in FCBL action. Winning pitcher Brent Baker had nine strikeouts and three walks in six innings of work. Casey Kupets had a double, single and three RBI in the win. Teammate Jason Greene finished with three singles and two RBI, and Jeremy Hoover had three RBI.
2011 — Mill Run rallied for six runs in the seventh inning to edge Mitch’s Bail Bonds, 7-6, in a Fayette County Baseball League game. The winning run was scored on an error. Bob Fulton picked up the final two outs in relief of starter Rob Egan to get the win.
2009 — Waynesburg defeated Carmichaels, 10-7 and 4-2, for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader sweep. Josh Snyder went the distance to win the first game, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and five walks. Levi Durbin scored three runs in the opening game, and Keith Watson and Steve McCaw both had three RBI. McCaw allowed one run on no hits in three innings with four strikeouts and one walk to win the nightcap. Snyder and Derek Coss didn’t allow a hit, as well, to finish out the win.
2009 — Connellsville pulled away from Belle Vernon for a 10-4 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory. Anthony Speeney was the winning pitcher. Connellsville’s Jeremy Molinaro had three hits, scored two run and drove in a run.
2009 — Derek Jansante pitched a complete-game shutout as Mitch’s Bail Bonds blanked Hopwood, 1-0, in Fayette County Baseball League play. Jansante struck out eight batters in the win. Losing pitcher Nate Fike struck out 10. A.J. Curtis singled in Sam Manna for the game’s only run.
2009 — Nick Forsythe struck out nine and Zack Descenzo doubled twice to lead Uniontown to a 17-8 victory over Colonial No. 3 in Fayette American Legion play.
2009 — Robert Rohanna was tied for 29th after shooting a 1-over-par 70 in the first round of the 48th Northeast Amateur at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford, R.I.
2008 — Jose Bautista and Ryan Doumit homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates turned back the clock nearly a half-century, beating the New York Yankees, 12-5, for their first victory against them since Bill Mazeroski’s historic homer decided the ‘60 World Series. The Pirates had been the only team in the majors to not beat the Yankees in a regular-season game.
2008 — Mike Newhouse went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs to lead Uniontown past Connellsville, 12-3, in Fayette American Legion action. Ethan Mildren (3-0) tossed a complete game, giving up six singles and striking out seven.
2008 — Matt Hartman went the distance to pitch California to 6-0 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over Carmichaels. Hartman struck out nine and didn’t allow a walk, while scattering three hits. Joe Tarley had a two-run single in the win, and Ed McCarty hit a two-run home run.
2008 — Richie Means had two hits, including a double, and Ryan Miscik drove in two runs, as Bud Murphy’s topped Potter’s Clubhouse, 7-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action.
2007 — Jared Lapkowicz came up with a big hit in the first inning, a bases-loaded double, and that was enough to lead Blaney Farms to a 2-1 victory over Bud Murphy’s in Fayette County League action. Todd Dunham scattered five hits, struck out seven and walked one in the complete-game victory.
2007 — Carmichaels edged Michael’s, 6-5, in eight innings for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. Chuck Gasti scored the winning run on Phil Anderson’s infield single. Eric Holt got the final out of the game for his first win of the year. Drew Denham went 3-for-5 and scored three runs for Michael’s. Craig Hriblan also had three hits and drove in two runs. Jamie Kowalczyk also blasted a three-run homer for Michaels.
2006 — West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez received a three-year contract extension that will pay him at least $1 million a year. The contract, which runs through the 2012 season, includes an additional $100,000 per year in deferred compensation that Rodriguez can collect in December 2011 if he remains head coach of the Mountaineers.
2006 — Andre Agassi’s announced he will retire after the 2006 U.S. Open, leaving tennis after two decades during which he collected a career Grand Slam and morphed from an “Image Is Everything” youngster to elder statesman.
2006 — The Pittsburgh Penguins selected Jordan Staal with the No. 2 pick in the NHL Draft.
2005 — Josh Null and Elmer Engle led Point Marion to a 5-3 victory over visiting Uniontown in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Null had a perfect game through five innings and Engle had a two-run single in the eighth inning.
2005 — Scott Galilei had threes singles, two RBI and scored a run as Belle Vernon plated three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally past Carmichaels, 6-3, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Matt Rowland went the distance, striking out nine and walking five. Jeff Lapkowicz was 2-for-4, including a triple, and Jason Greene had two singles for Mario’s.
2005 — Jeff Suppan took a two-hitter into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals backed him with five home runs in an 8-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jim Edmonds hit two two-run homers and So Taguchi also connected twice for the Cardinals. St. Louis has beaten the Pirates 13 times in the last 14 meetings dating to 2004.
2004 — Ryan Firestone homered and doubled, and Wes Hughes went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles as host Connellsville clubbed Colonial, 16-4, Thursday night in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Tom Cesario went the distance to earn the win, striking out five and walking one. Ryan Guthrie went 3-for-4 for Colonial 3, and Buck Erdley contributed a double and a single.
2003 — Carmichaels received outstanding pitching performances from Colby Giles and Andy Mazur in sweeping a Fayette American Legion doubleheader from California, 5-0 and 8-1. Giles allowed one hit, a single to Jermaine Merrill, struck out 13 and walked just one in the opener. Mazur and Shayne Busti combined on a three-hitter in the second game. Mazur allowed one run in six innings with one strikeout and two walks. Busti finished up with a scoreless seventh and also contributed three hits, including a solo home run.
2003 — Mike Herman’s second RBI single of the game with two outs in the fifth inning broke a 2-2 tie and lifted Rostraver to a 3-2 victory over host Redstone in Fayette County Baseball League action. Herman and Brandon DePhillips smacked run-scoring singles in the first inning to put Rostraver up 2-0. Craig Conforti allowed three hits in the win, with three strikeouts and three walks.
2003 — Craig Kordich drove in two runs with a homer and a single, and Ryan Madden knocked in three with a double and a single as visiting Perryopolis defeated Masontown-Locker Room, 11-6, in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Winning pitcher Dennis Show allowed two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 3.2 innings for relief. Mike Matras and Ryan Shetterly both had two RBI in the win.
2003 — Brad Wilkerson became the fifth Montreal player to hit for the cycle, going 4-for-4 with four RBI, leading the Expos to a 6-4 win over the Pirates.
2003 — Mario’s edged Connellsville, 1-0, for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. John Harvey’s sacrifice fly brought home Ron Dellarose with the only run of the game. Winning pitcher Chris Brunson allowed three hits.
2002 — Uniontown’s bats were alive for a 17-7 victory at Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. The visitors scored 11 runs over the third, fourth and fifth innings. Uniontown’s Aaron Lowden hit a two-run home run, and teammate Paul Bricizinsky added a three-run inside-the-park home run. David Landman blasted a three-run home run in the win. Landman and Briciizisky both finished with four RBI. Brad Yohman pitched a complete game for Uniontown, striking out seven, while surrendering one walk and 14 hits.
2002 — Connellsville and Carmichaels split a Fayette American Legion doubleheader with Connellsville winning the opener, 4-2, and Carmichaels taking the nightcap, 10-4. Travis Henry secured the win in the first game. Shayne Busti had two doubles, a single and four RBI in the second game for Carmichaels. Matt Fanase was the winning pitcher in the second game.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
