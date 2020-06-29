2019 — Connellsville used a five-run inning to take control in an 11-5 victory over visiting Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Brant Bonadio led Connellsville with three hits, including a double, and teammate Austin Patraglia had three singles and two RBI. Jake Frick had a double and two RBI for the home team, and teammate Cole Shearer had two RBI. Collyn Flynn had seven strikeouts for the win.
2019 — Rachel Rohanna ended the second round of the Prasco Charity Championship with a bogey to finish with an even-par 72. The Waynesburg Central graduate was tied in 12th place with a two-day total of 3-under 141.
2018 — Connellsville used a seven-run fifth inning for a 7-3 victory at Smithfield in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Connellsville (11-2) trailed 1-0 after three innings, but took a six-run lead in the top of the fifth with seven runs on seven hits. Brody Bonadio had three strikeouts for the win and two singles. Teammates Brant Bonadio and Jake Ansell each had two hits apiece.
2018 — Belle Vernon trailed early, but rallied for a 4-3 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan. Eric Pieterantoni picked up the win after allowing two earned runs on five hits in six innings with six strikeouts and five walks. Max Gauden earned the save after allowing one unearned run on two hits in one inning. Belle Vernon’s Jared Hartman was 3-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored.
2018 — Carmichaels got its first Fayette American Legion Baseball League win, 10-2 over Waynesburg. Gavin Pratt had three strikeouts and two walks to earn the win.
2018 — Brandon Swaney and Steven Edenfield combined for a shutout to lead Colonial 3 to a 4-0 win over visiting Farmington in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Swaney allowed three hits (all singles) in six innings with 11 strikeouts and two walks for the win. Edenfield pitched a perfect seventh with one strikeout. Edenfield finished with three hits, including a double, and two RBI.
2017 — Carmichaels pulled away with five runs in the top of the seventh on its way to a 15-6 road victory at Connellsville in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Lane Zekir started and went seven innings for the win, striking out seven and walking none. He also tripled. Dylan Rush, Reed Long and Brad Ruse all had three singles for Carmichaels. Matthew Barrish had a double and two singles. Joel Spishock finished with a triple and single.
2016 — Jim Malone went the distance and had a run-scoring double as the Connellsville American Legion baseball team kept on winning with a 6-2 victory against visiting Smithfield-Fairchance. Malone allowed two earned runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Malone, Austin Puskar and Corey Fogle all had two hits for Connellsville.
2016 — Farmington rebounded from a 14-0 loss to Uniontown with a 15-1 victory over Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Starting pitcher Tyler Frey earned the victory after allowing one run on four hits in four innings with two strikeouts and one walk.
2016 — Robert Rohanna carded four birdies in the final round of the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational, but the Waynesburg Central grad also had four bogeys for an even-par 70 to finish alone in fifth place with a 3-under 277. Rohanna won $7,250 for his finish.
2016 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds pounded out 12 hits and got a strong outing from Josiah Fisher for a 10-2 road victory against Carmichaels in Fayette County Baseball League action. Fisher allowed two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Louden Conte had two hits, scored two runs and stole four bases in the win.
2015 — Connellsville made the most of its four hits for a 4-1 victory against visiting Farmington in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action called after seven innings due to darkness. Mike Parlak doubled home the first run for Connellsville and then scored on Jarrod David’s single. Parlak also doubled and scored in the fifth inning. Colby Shipley had the timely hit with a two-out, two-run double in the fifth. Dakota McWilliams gave up seven hits, walked three and struck out four in the victory.
2015 — Colonial 3’s Tyler Pritts broke up Nick Groover’s no-hit bid with a single in the bottom of the sixth as Smithfield-Fairchance returned home with a 6-0 Fayette American Legion Baseball League road victory. Greg Stiner doubled in the bottom of the seventh for Colonial’s other hit off Groover, who struck out 13 and walked two
2015 — Uniontown pounded out 20 hits for a 27-1 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory against visiting Carmichaels called after five innings due to the Mercy Rule. Uniontown scored 14 runs in the second after sending 20 batters to the plate. Dom Peroni belted a 3-run home run and scored three runs in the win. Rich Pish went 3-for-3 with a double and two singles, drove in four runs and scored two. Hudson Novak had a double, two singles and three RBI. Luke Paull also had a double and two singles, and also drove in four runs and scored two. Giuseppe Schiano finished with a double, single, two RBI and four runs scored. Troy Kifer had a double and scored four runs. Bobby Bricker earned the win, allowing just two hits with no walks and one strikeout.
2015 — Mill Run blanked Dunbar 5-0 in Fayette County Baseball League play. Sammy Beucher hit a two-run single and Chris Firestone added an RBI double. Bill Bendis started and went five innings to earn the win, allowing two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Garrett Brooks finished up the sixth inning, striking out one and allowing no hits.
2014 — Rachel Rohanna finished the third round of the Island Resort Championship with a 2-over 74 and finished tied for 44th place with a three-round total of 9-over 225.
2013 — Rachel Rohanna had a poor tee shot into No. 17, a 164-yard par-3, that morphed into a triple-bogey 6 to finish the second round of the U.S. Open with a 5-over 77 to miss the cut by one stroke with a two-round total of 7-over 151.
2012 — Uniontown rallied for a storm-shortened 5-3 Fayette American Legion Baseball League win over Farmington. Mike Bochnak doubled in the third run for Uniontown and Bobby King’s sacrifice fly plated Bochnak with the fourth run.
2012 — Connellsville defeated visiting Charleroi, 8-2, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game called early because of a lightning storm. Colton DeWitt had three hits for Connellsville.
2011 — Uniontown pounded out 17 hits to defeat visiting Carmichaels, 17-3, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Tyler Mayers struck out 10.
2011 — California scored in each inning, and Matt Sabatini allowed only one hit in a 13-0 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory at Charleroi called after five innings due to the Mercy Rule. Sabatini struck out six and walked one and was 4-for-4 with two doubles and two singles. He scored three runs and drove in two.
2009 — Connellsville rallied from a 6-0 deficit to an 11-6 victory at California to clinch second place in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League standings. Greg Welsh keyed the first rally with a two-run single. Ty Domer’s two-run single gave Connellsville a 7-6 lead. Jeremy Molinaro allowed 12 hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in the win.
2009 — Jeff Thompson’s third RBI proved to be the game-winner to lift Blue Mountain to a 7-3 Fayette County Baseball League home victory over Mill Run. Perry Cunningham went the distance to earn the win, striking out six and walking one.
2009 — Zach Patterson belted a two-run home run in the first and Mike Hermann cracked a two-run homer in the second to lead Mario’s to 9-2 Fayette County Baseball League win at Hopwood. Wes Kisner pitched six innings for the win, allowing one run on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
2009 — Edinboro University’s Jarrod King will return to defend his NCAA title at 165 pounds after the NCAA recently granted the Connellsville grad a sixth year of eligibility.
2008 — Backup catcher Shawn Riggans homered among his three hits and drove in two runs, and the first-place Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-3.
2007 — Uniontown’s Nathan Fike and Connellsville’s Rob Egan battled through seven scoreless innings, but Josh Myers made the most of a fielding error for a game-winning two-run single to lift Uniontown to a 3-2 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory in 10 innings. Egan hit Eric Fudala to open the 10th. Matt Hoover attempted to sacrifice Fudala to second, but Egan’s throw was high to give Uniontown runners at second and third. Carmen Congelio was intentionally walked, and Myers laced a line drive past Ben Herrington for the game-winning run. Egan had two strikes and allowed eight hits in his 10 innings. Fike struck out 14.
2007 — Jose Bautista’s second sacrifice fly of the game drove in the winning run in the ninth and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied from two runs down to beat the slumping Washington Nationals, 3-2.
2007 — Jeremy Miller hit a three-run home run to lead Mill Run to a 7-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Blaney Farms. Ryan Firestone also hit a two-run home run for Mill Run. Bob Fulton went 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored. Chris Lynn improved to 3-0 with the complete-game victory, allowing three hits with four walks and six strikeouts.
2007 — Carmichaels got stellar pitching from starter Justin Schrader as the Copperheads rolled to a 12-0 win over Waynesburg in Fayette County Baseball League action. Ron Nopwasky went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two singles and two runs scored, and Zach Solly homered, singled twice and scored three runs for Carmichaels. Schrader went the distance, allowing five hits with 13 strikeouts and three walks.
2006 — Wana B Heros’ Dan Novak broke a tie in the bottom of the seventh when he singled in the winning run for a 2-1 Fayette County Baseball League win over Waynesburg. Chuck Weaver went the distance, allowing two hits with a strikeout in the win. Colby Giles led off the seventh inning with a single and moved to second on a Drew Denham sacrifice bunt. After Jamie Kowalczyk was intentionally walked, Novak singled in Colby Giles for the game winner.
2006 — Eric Holt ripped a two-run home run in the top of the seventh as Carmichaels rolled to an 8-0 FCBL victory over host California. Winning pitcher Brian Binder (2-1) hurled a one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and two walks. Ryan Encapera took the loss, striking out five and walking four in five innings.
2006 — Pittsburgh Pirates opening day starter Oliver Perez was demoted to Triple-A Indianapolis, the club’s latest move to try to turn around the hard-throwing pitcher once seen as their staff ace. Perez (2-10) was tied for the NL lead in losses.
2006 — Freddy Sanchez led off the ninth with a home run, his fourth hit of the game, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to end a club-record 13-game losing streak by beating the Chicago White Sox, 7-6.
2005 — Uniontown exploded for seven runs in the first on its way to a 13-0 victory at Belle Vernon in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Nathan Fike and Josh Myers combined to fire a one-hitter for Uniontown. Fike struck out eight and walked three for the win. Myers struck out two. Joe Hoover was 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Josh Guittap and Jimmy Blosser each also had three hits in Uniontown’s 15-hit attack.
2005 — Travis Henry tossed a six-hit shutout and Chad Shroyer scored the game’s only run on a double steal as Connellsville clinched at least a tie for the regular-season championship with a closely fought 1-0 victory over visiting Charleroi in Fayette American Legion play. Henry struck out 11 and walked five as Connellsville improved to 17-0. Chris Marchewka went the distance in the loss, allowing eight hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
2005 — Carmichaels countered a four-run rally by visiting Brownsville in the top of the sixth with two runs in the bottom of the inning and then hung on for a 6-5 victory in Fayette County Baseball League action. Carmichaels improves to 13-2 to stay one-half game behind Bud Murphy’s for the league’s best record. Ken Musko had an RBI double in Brownsville’s big inning. Jeff Thompson had two hits and two RBI for Carmichaels. Ron Nopwasky recorded the final out of the sixth inning to earn the win. George Taylor tossed a scoreless seventh to notch the save.
2005 — Kevin Hiles had four hits and Ryan Miscik drove in five runs with three hits as Bud Murphy’s cruised past visiting Mario’s, 18-7, in a FCBL game called due to darkness after six innings. Santino Sloboda drove in four runs with a home run and a double for Bud’s. Mark Edenfield hit a three-run homer and Scott Van Sickle had two hits for Mario’s. Winning pitcher Dale Eutsey struck out three and walked five, while giving up seven earned runs in five innings.
2005 — Trevor Consavage doubled twice and Bob Saddler was the winning pitcher as Redd Dawgs defeated Hopwood, 4-2, in FCBL play. Saddler and Ryan Shetterly, who pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save, combined on a two-hitter.
2005 — Colonial 3 pulled out to an early 8-0 lead and used the cushion to preserve an 11-8 road win over Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion action. The teams combined for 13 errors and 18 runners left on base. Carmichaels’ Phil Judy hit a solo home run.
2005 — Point Marion breezed to a 15-3 win at California in Fayette American Legion play. Craig Hriblan led Point Marion with three singles, four RBI and, along with left fielder Jon Angel, scored three runs.
2004 — Rookie left-hander Sean Burnett shut out St. Louis for six innings in his first major league victory, and Tike Redman drove in two runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the division-leading Cardinals, 3-0.
2004 — Waynesburg’s Adam Dukate and Carmichaels’ Brian Binder each carried no-hitters into the fourth inning, Binder’s lasting until the fifth, and neither allowed a run until the last inning when Dukate gave up four hits and two runs in a 2-0 loss in Fayette County Baseball League action. Binder allowed just three hits, struck out eight, including four of the final six outs, and walked three. Wally Dittsworth’s single plated the first run and Chris Buncic singled home an insurance run.
2002 — Behind Jeff Weaver’s strong 7.2 innings, the Detroit Tigers ended a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2002 — Vinnie Monseau won his third-straight Uniontown Triathlon by posting a personal-best time of 55:35. Bethel Park’s Leslie Becki was the fastest female and 24th overall, finishing in 1:08:13. The Three G’s, consisting of Jacob Gleason, Vincent Genovese and Alex Genovese, won the men’s team division with a time of 56:37. Team Naples’ Josh Dennis, Bobbi Perry and Brandon Teets were the mixed division winners with a time of 1:03.29. Team Splash (Sandy Onofray, Carly and Jeffrey Harter) won the family division with a time of 1:03.50, while Team Herald-Standard (Steven, Christopher and Aaron Hunchuck) won the business division in 1:26.46.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
