2019 -- Elizabeth Forward Kailey Larcinese was strong on the mound and Jordan Pinneri had a timely hit to lead the Lady Warriors to a 1-0 win over Grove City in a PIAA Class AAAA softball quarterfinal playoff game played at Slippery Rock University. Pinneri's two-out, two-strike single brought in Mackenzie Kearns with the game's only run in the third inning. Larcinese allowed just three base runners while striking out eight with no walks to lift the Lady Warriors into the state semifinals for the first time in the program's history.
2019 -- Connellsville graduate Madison Wiltrout finished third in the javelin finals to earn All-America honors at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Mike A. Meyers Stadium in Austin, Texas. The University of North Carolina redshirt freshman was third after the preliminary round of three throws and that's where Wiltrout stood after the final three attempts. Wiltrout had her longest throw of 55.21 meters (181-1) in the second round of the preliminaries.
2019 -- The West Greene softball team held on for a 5-4 win over Clarion in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals at Slippery Rock University. Winning pitcher Jade Renner's three-run double was the key hit in the five-run fifth inning.
2018 -- Brownsville got a stellar pitching performance from Josh Davison and took advantage of seven errors by the District 6 runner-up Bald Eagles in rolling to a 10-0, five-inning victory in a PIAA Class AAA quarterfinal baseball game at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park. Josh Davison cruised to his second victory of the postseason, allowing just two hits and one walk with six strikeouts. The Falcons will head into the PIAA Final Four on a 12-game winning streak.
2018 -- Albert Gallatin’s best softball season came to an end at Peterswood Park to WPIAL Class AAAAA champion West Allegheny with a 10-3 loss in the PIAA Class AAAAA quarterfinals. The Lady Colonials committed five errors.
2018 -- Mount Pleasant avenged a loss in the WPIAL Class AAAA semifinals to Belle Vernon with a 3-2 victory in the PIAA Class AAAA softball quarterfinals.
2018 -- Ringgold scored 12 runs on 11 hits in a 12-0, five-inning rout of Hopewell on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class AAAA baseball playoffs at Peterswood Park. The Rams (18-4) advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in program history. Robert Boyer hit a three-run home run and stroked a two-run single to lead Ringgold. Rams starting pitcher Josh Peters didn’t allow a run on two hits in five innings, with three strikeouts and one walk.
2018 -- West Greene pounded out 14 hits and played superb defense for a 10-0 victory in six innings over McConnellsburg in the PIAA Class A softball quarterfinals at Somerset High School. Jade Renner picked up the win, going five innings and allowing four hits with no strikeouts and no walks. Madison Renner struck out two, walked one and gave up a single in the sixth inning. She also hit a two-run home run.
2018 -- Southmoreland struck for three first-inning runs, then turned the game over to freshman pitcher Jess Matheny and the Lady Scottie defense to do the rest in a 7-0 PIAA Class AAA quarterfinal win over Hickory at Heindl Field in DuBois.
2017 -- Mitch’s Bail Bonds broke the game open with three runs in the top of the sixth inning for a 7-0 road victory at Carmichaels in Fayette County Baseball League action. Brian Fisher went the distance for the win, scattering four hits — two from Joby Lapkowicz — with three strikeouts and four walks.
2017 -- Jaryn Addis had a pair of run-scoring doubles and Nik Gibson belted a three-run home run to lead Colonial 3 to a 12-2 Fayette American Legion Baseball League home victory.
2017 -- Unbeaten Uniontown pounded 14 hits and rolled to a 14-2 victory in five innings over visiting Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion play. Winning pitcher Ian Edenfield allowed two unearned runs in four innings with six strikeouts and helped his own cause with a double and a single.
2016 -- California University of Pa. sophomore and Uniontown graduate Julie Friend was named the PSAC Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year.
2015 -- A rough start and then a strong recovery was the theme of the week for Rachel Rohanna at the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship, and the Waynesburg Central graduate carried it through in the final round to finish at 1-under for the tournament and tied for 25th place.
2013 -- The California baseball team advanced to the PIAA Class A semifinals with a 6-3 victory over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fox Chapel High School. The victory was the Trojans' 20th of the season and avenged a 2-1 loss to the Chargers in the WPIAL Class A semifinals. Winning pitcher Brian Fisher tossed a complete game, allowing three runs of eight hits with three walks and four strikeouts.
2012 -- Belle Vernon's baseball season ended in the PIAA Class AAA quarterfinals with a 6-2 loss to West York, but the Leopards didn't go down without a fight.
2012 -- Mount Pleasant’s Eric Porter had little trouble in winning the 25th annual Highlands Hospital Bud Murphy 5K Run for Autism with the Saint Vincent sophomore breezing through the course in 16:24. Dunbar’s Nick Miller was second in the men’s race at 17:17. Irwin’s Roberta Groner was the top female and the second overall finisher in 17:10. Monroeville’s Don Slusser continued his dominance in the walk with his fourth victory in a row in 27:10. Connellsville’s Leanne Kurpiel won the women’s walk in 28:50.
2011 -- Belmont Inn tied the game in the top of the seventh inning, but an infield error in the bottom of the ninth lifted Mill Run to a 5-4 victory in Fayette County Baseball League action. Trailing 4-3 in the top of the seventh, Zac Daczenzo’s sacrifice fly tied the game for Belmont Inn. Three consecutive Mill Run batters walked with one out in bottom of the ninth. Winning pitcher Bob Fulton’s infield grounder was mishandled, allowing the winning run to score. Fulton pitched the final 3.1 inninngs, allowing one run with five strikeouts and one walk.
2009 -- Watson & Sons split a Fayette County League doubleheader with Mill Run, winning 1-0 before falling 7-3 in the second game. Justin Falcon pitched 5.2 innings for the win in Watson & Sons' win in the first game. He struck out seven and walked four, while giving up just three hits. Ryan Edwards earned the save. Mill Run's Tyler Halfhill went the distance for the win in the nightcap, striking out four and allowing seven hits.
2008 -- Big Brown straggled home in last place in his bid for a Triple Crown, losing the Belmont Stakes to 38-1 long shot Da' Tara.
2007 -- Johnsonburg edged California, 4-3, in the PIAA Class A baseball quarterfinals. All of the runs were scored in the sixth and seventh innings. Johnsonburg led 2-0 in the top of the sixth inning, but the Trojans tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Johnsonburg came back with two runs in the top of the seventh inning. California loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but only plated one run.
2007 -- Belle Vernon lost to Susquehannock, 6-0, in the PIAA Class AAA softball quarterfinals at Bedford High School. Lady Warriors sophomore Megan Sheaf allowed just two hits, struck out 13 and became the first pitcher this season to shut out Belle Vernon.
2007 -- The Pittsburgh Pirates passed on Georgia Tech catcher Matt Wieters and instead selected Daniel Moskos with the No. 4 overall pick.
2007 -- Jason Bay led off the ninth inning with a tie-breaking, opposite-field homer off Chad Cordero, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals, 3-2.
2006 -- Connellsville scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to put the final touches on a 14-2 Fayette American Legion Baseball League road victory over Colonial 3 called by he Mercy Rule. Josh Coffman belted a home run for Connellsville in the first inning and added a three-run blast in the fourth inning. Coffman went 3-for-4 with nine RBI. Tony Battaglini hit a solo home run for Colonial. Winning pitcher Ben Harrington struck out two, allowed two hits and didn't walk a batter.
2006 -- Chris McManus scored the game's only run in a pitcher's duel between Mario's Todd Dunham and Bud Murphy's Nick Damico, won by Mario's, 1-0. Dunham scattered four hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Damico allowed only two hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts.
2005 -- Jared Lapkowicz scattered five hits and struck out a season-high 13 batters, and brother Jeff had two hits, including a solo home run, as Carmichaels blanked Clarion, 4-0, in first-round PIAA Class A baseball action. Phil Judy also reached base twice and scored a run, as the Mikes won their 16th straight game to improve to 22-1.
2005 -- Former Pittsburgh Steeler Terry Long, who was indicted earlier this year on federal fraud and arson charges stemming from a chicken-processing business he owned, has died at the age of 45.
2005 -- Beth-Center managed only three hits, but made the most of nine Elk County Catholic errors to rally for a 6-4 win in the first round of the PIAA Class A softball playoffs played at Brockway High School. The Lady Bulldogs (17-7) advanced to play Leechburg in the quarterfinals. Trailing 4-1 after four innings, Beth-Center fashioned five runs from a pair of singles and four errors for the final difference of the game. Winning pitcher Chelsea Stotka gave up 10 hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
2005 -- Chris Pepe hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to lead Connellsville to a 5-0 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over visiting Uniontown. Pepe struck out 14, allowing four hits while walking five.
2005 -- Point Marion shut out Colonial 3, 10-0, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Winning pitcher Craig Hriblan gave up five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks, and led the offense with a triple and three RBI.
2005 -- Bud Murphy's defeated Mario's, 4-2, in Fayette County Baseball League play. Winning Nick Damico held Mario's hitless through five innings.
2005 -- Jack Wilson's go-ahead solo homer followed Daryle Ward's tying three-run shot in the eighth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Baltimore Orioles, 6-5. Ward finished with four RBI.
2004 -- Carmichaels cruised to a 7-4 victory over Saegertown in the first round of the PIAA Class A baseball playoffs at Slippery Rock University. Jared Lapkowicz tossed five scoreless innings and Jamie Kowalczyk contributed three hits, two runs scored and a stolen base. The Mikes (16-3) advanced to play Clarion-Limestone in the quarterfinals. Lapkowicz allowed jsut two hits, walked two and struck out six in the win. Kyle Wilson provided the Panthers' only highlight with a grand slam home run off reliever Karl Cole.
2004 -- The Pittsburgh Pirates took catcher Neil Walker, a star at Pine-Richland High School, with the 11th overall pick in Major League Baseball first-year player draft.
2003 -- Empire Maker caught Funny Cide on the far turn and won the Belmont Stakes, thwarting yet another Triple Crown hopeful's attempt to do what no horse has managed since Affirmed in 1978.
2002 -- Greensburg Central Catholic defeated Carmichaels, 13-3, in the PIAA Class A baseball quarterfinals. The Centurions pulled away with nine runs in the third inning. Shayne Busti had a two-run single and Jared Lapkowicz drove in the third run with a single.
2002 -- Mario Lemieux said announced he would return to the Pittsburgh Penguins for the 2002-03 season.
