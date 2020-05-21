2019 — The Fayette Raiders were the beneficiaries of 15 walks in an 8-1 victory over visiting BDE Bandits in the Fayette County Baseball League opener for both teams. Max Gauden went the distance for the win, allowing one unearned run on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
2018 — The Mount Pleasant softball team dominated Knoch, 10-0, in five innings in the WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinals. Meadow Uncapher capped the victory with a three-run home run. Haylie Brunson drove in a pair of runs. Winning pitcher Carolyn Alincic scattered two hits as the top-seeded Lady Vikings improved to 16-0.
2018 — Bailey Parshall threw a no-hitter as Belle Vernon advanced to the WPIAL Class AAAA softball semifinals against Mount Pleasant with a 3-0 victory over Ambridge. Parshall struck out 16 and allowed only one runner on a walk.
2018 — The Frazier softball team advanced to the WPIAL Class AA semifinals with a 9-5 victory over Neshannock. The Lady Lancers scored four runs in the top of the first inning, but the Lady Commodores pulled into the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Winning pitcher Logan Hartman allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked three. The Lady Commodores’ Emi Curcio had a double, single and two RBI.
2018 — Mia Burd tossed a no-hitter and Brooke Miller hit a solo home run and drove in three runs in Connellsville’s 4-0 win over Franklin Regional in the WPIAL Class AAAAA quarterfinals. Burd struck out six and walked four.
2018 — The first five West Greene batters all scored in the top of the first inning, two scoring on Kaitlyn Rizor’s home run, as the Lady Pioneers advanced to the WPIAL Class A semifinals against Union with a 14-0 win over St. Joseph. McKenna Lampe finished with a home run and two singles. Winning pitcher Jade Renner allowed three hits and struck out seven.
2018 — Elizabeth Forward held on for a 4-1 victory over Beaver in the WPIAL Class AAAA softball quarterfinals. The Lady Warriors’ made a rally-killing defensive play in the top of the seventh inning. Kailey Larcinese allowed six hits and just one walk with four strikeouts in the win.
2018 — The Southmoreland softball team rallied for four runs in the seventh inning for a 6-5 victory over Steel Valley in the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals. Meagan Shetterly doubled down the left field line to bring home the tying and winning runs.
2018 — Dana Vatakis retired all but one batter by strikeout with a career-high and school-record 20 strikeouts in Monessen’s 8-0 victory over Riverview in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. Vatakis was a walk in the third inning away from a perfect game, after she opened with 14 consecutive strikeouts.
2018 — The Yough softball team advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals against Elizabeth Forward with a 3-0 victory over Indiana. Winning pitcher Kierra Waywood struck out five and allowed four hits. Waywood had an RBI single and Sammie McGhee added a two-run double.
2018 — The Brownsville baseball team advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals for the second-straight season with a 6-5 victory over Valley. Winning pitcher Dylan Brosky went 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Trevor Stewart earned the save. Brosky and Josh Davison had two-run doubles.
2016 — Robert Rohanna shot 6-under 65 into fourth place at the 58th Abierto Mexicano de Golf. The Waynesburg Central graduate stood at 12-under 201 (67-69-65) through three rounds.
2015 — Bailey Parshall’s single to deep center field in the bottom of the seventh inning brought Megan Christner home with the winning run in Belle Vernon’s 3-2 victory over Southmoreland in the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals. Parshall was also the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on five hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts. The top-seeded Lady Leopards advanced to the title game against Yough.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna opened the Symetra Classic with a 3-under 69 at the Raintree Country Club in Charlotte, N.C.
2015 — Westminster junior Marissa Kalsey earned her third outdoor All-America honor after placing second in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The Waynesburg Central graduate matched her personal-best height of 13-3¼ (4.05 meters) for the silver medal.
2015 — Brock Bonadio, pinch-running for Cory Hoone, stole second and third, and then scored the game-winner on an infield error in New York Pizza’s 6-5 win over visiting Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action.
2014 — Smithfield-Fairchance secured a 3-1 victory at Uniontown in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Nick Groover pitched the first five innings to earn the win, striking out six and walking four. Nate Torbich went the final four innings for the save with three strikeouts and one walk.
2013 — Company G opened the Fayette County Baseball League season with a 6-4 victory over Thomas Pro Turf thanks to 3-run innings in the second and third. Scott Hruby struck out three in the win. Losing pitcher Anthony Speeney had five strikeouts.
2012 — The California baseball team advanced to the WPIAL Class A championship with a 2-1 victory over Bentworth. California, the No. 2 seed, improved to 18-0 and will play top-seeded Neshannock (20-2) in the final.
2012 — Belle Vernon defeated Thomas Jefferson in a pitchers’ duel, 1-0, in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class AAA softball playoffs. Molly Gauden had the lone RBI of the game. Hayley Bashada was the winning pitcher.
2012 — The Carmichaels softball team made the most of Shenango’s errors for an 11-4 victory in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. The Lady Mikes (21-1) avenged a loss to Shenango the previous year. Winning pitcher Cameron Grimes had a three-run single. Sarah Hathaway drove in two runs.
2012 — Adam Ferita walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Belle Vernon to an 8-7 victory over Hopewell to advance to the WPIAL Class AAA championship. Dean Manown had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs for the Leopards. Dom Francia was the winning pitcher.
2011 — The Carmichaels baseball team scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 12-6 victory over Rochester in the WPIAL Class A playoffs. The Mikes’ Jordan Kennedy went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs. Teammate Nick Clarke was 3-for-4, including two doubles, and drove in three runs.
2011 — The Belle Vernon softball team recovered for the school’s prom the night before for a 15-4 victory over Highlands in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs. Haley Bashada allowed six hits and struck out seven for the win.
2008 — Carmichaels secured a berth into the WPIAL Class A championship with the Mikes’ 7-3 win over Serra Catholic. Chuck Gasti improved to 6-0 with the complete-game victory as the Mikes improved to 18-1. Cody Andrews belted a two-run home run and finished with three RBI for Carmichaels.
2007 — The Belle Vernon softball team upset top-seeded Ellwood City, 2-0, in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs. Ashley Nichols scattered three hits, walked two and struck out 10 in the victory. Apryl Patterson drove in the game’s only two runs with a first-inning single.
2006 — Kentucky Derby winner Barbaro came out of a day-long surgery to repair three broken bones in his right rear leg and “practically jogged back to the stall,” the colt’s surgeon said.
2005 — Afleet Alex survived a frightening collision with Scrappy T in the homestretch to win the Preakness Stakes.
2005 — Humberto Cota had four RBI and Oliver Perez had a solid start in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 8-3 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies.
2005 — Hampton scored the only run of the game without the benefit of a hit as Belle Vernon exited the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs with a 1-0 loss to the Lady Talbots. Sarah Jolley had two singles to account for both of the Lady Leopards’ hits. Losing pitcher Corey Baron allowed two hits.
2005 — Ellwood City breezed to a 10-0 victory over Laurel Highlands in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA softball playoffs.
2005 — Ashley Whipkey was tough to hit in Connellsville’s 6-0 victory over Gateway in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAA softball playoffs. Whipkey allowed two infield singles, struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter.
2003 — Chelsea Stotka allowed only one hit and struck out 10 in Beth-Center’s 10-0 victory over Elderton in the first round of the Class A softball playoffs. Stotka allowed only three runners in the victory. The Lady Bulldogs made the most of seven walks. Alisha Holt drove in three runs with a double.
2003 — Brentwood upset Carmichaels, 3-2, in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs. The Lady Spartans were helped by five walks in the bottom of the second inning.
2003 — Carmichaels defeated California, 13-7, in the opening round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs. Colby Giles and Shayne Busti both hit two-run home runs for the Mikes. The Trojans’ Bryan Dunn just missed hitting for the cycle with a two-run single, two-run home run and double, and drove in five runs.
2002 — California put up a good fight, but the Lady Trojans fell to third-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-0, in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs.
2002 — Burgettstown’s Romney Waters had 18 strikeouts in the Lady Blue Devils’ 2-0 victory over Carmichaels in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs. Waters allowed only one hit and one walk, and had two of Burgettstown’s three hits and scored a run.
2002 — Upper St. Clair defeated Laurel Highlands, 4-1, in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class AAA baseball playoffs.
2002 — North Allegheny needed nine innings to defeat Connellsville, 6-3, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA baseball playoffs.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.