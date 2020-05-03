2019 — Five local athletes survived the large field, rainy weather and a long day at the Baldwin Invitational to return home with a gold medal to show for their efforts. The Waynesburg Central’s Daniel Layton led the gold medal haul with a first-place finish in the 110 high hurdles. The senior broke the school record and posted the second-best time in the state to date with his victory in a personal-best time of 14.46 seconds. He then won silver in the pole vault after clearing 13-10. Teammate Scott Benco won the javelin with a throw of 180-4. The Lady Raiders’ Taylor Shriver cleared 12 feet for the gold medal in the pole vault. Belle Vernon’s Hunter Martin secured four top finishes, including first place in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a time of 39.90 seconds. The senior was second in the triple jump (43-6½), third in the 110 high hurdles (14.89), and fifth in the long jump (22-3¼). Brownsville junior Gionna Quarzo powered her way around the track to win the gold medal in the 3,200 with a time of 10:36.13, about seven seconds off her personal best. Quarzo won silver in the 1,600 with a time of 5:01.85. Elizabeth Forward’s Brianna Spirnak, the defending champion, won silver in the javelin with a top throw of 136-1. Yough’s Hunter Bakewell added to the successful meet by local throwers with his silver medal in the javelin with a throw of 162-1.
2018 — Frazier’s Logan Hartman and Kara Mastowski combined for a three-hit, 10-0 victory in Section 3-AA action at Burgettstown. Hartman earned the win, pitching the first three innings. She allowed one hit, struck out seven and walked one. Kara Mastowski struck out two and allowed two hits. Rylee Evans led the Lady Commodores with a double, home run and three RBI. Lauren Mastowski also had a double and home run, knocking in two runs. Megan Celaschi finished with two singles, a triple and two RBI.
2018 — Kierra Waywood threw a one-hitter and the Lady Cougars scored early as visiting Yough clinched the Section 2-AAAA title with a 2-1 win at South Fayette. Ashley Micholas’ triple was the lone hit off Waywood. Waywood struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.
2018 — Albert Gallatin clinched at least a share of the Section 2-AAAAA softball title with a wild 22-7 victory in three innings over visiting Ringgold. Maddy Flowers led the way in the victory with a three-run home run, double, triple and five RBI. Teammate Annalia Paoli belted two home runs, both two-run shots, and doubled for a five RBI day. Ally Bezjak hit a two-run home run and also hit a double and single, and had four RBI.
2017 — Mapletown needed just five innings for a win at Geibel Catholic, defeating the Lady Gators, 11-0, in Section 2-A softball action. Abby McIntire struck out three and walked one, and allowed singles to the Yourish twins, Gabby and Gillian. McIntire also had two singles and an RBI.
2017 — The Lady Commodores scored 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning to invoke the mercy rule as Frazier returned home from Fort Cherry with an 18-1 Section 2-AA win. Kara Mastowski earned the win, scattering three hits with four strikeouts and a walk. She also had a double, two singles and three RBI. The Lady Commodores’ Logan Hartman doubled and drove in three runs.
2016 — The Mapletown softball team brought out the bats for a 21-2 Section 1-A victory at Fort Cherry. Abby McIntire allowed two runs on one hit with one strikeout and one walk in three innings for the win. Sara Chory hit a grand slam in the Lady Maples’ 13-run second inning. Chory also singled and had four RBI. Teammate Makenzie Cree doubled, had two singles and three RBIs.
2016 — Meadow Uncapher tossed a one-hitter and the Lady Vikings pounded out 13 hits in Mount Pleasant’s 10-0 Section 4-AAA victory against visiting Uniontown. Bailey Hoover had the lone hit for the Lady Raiders. Kayla Queer led the hit parade for Mount Pleasant with a single, triple and home run, and scored three runs and drove in another. Chloe Poulich went 4-for-4 with a triple and three singles, had four RBI and scored two runs.
2016 — The Connellsville softball team kept its Section 1-AAAA playoff hopes alive with an 8-2 victory against visiting Norwin. Mia Burd’s double plated two runners, then she came around to score the eventual winning run in the bottom of the third inning. Burd was involved in the Lady Falcons’ four-run fifth inning with an RBI triple and added a single. She scattered three hits, striking out three and walked three. She also had a single and was just a home run away from hitting for the cycle.
2016 — Dana Vatakis scattered three hits to lead Monessen to a 10-0 victory at Jeannette in Section 2-A softball action.
2014 — The Laurel Highlands baseball team cruised to a 13-1 non-section victory over visiting Connellsville. The Mustangs’ Drew DeBerry led the way with three hits and two RBI, while Corey Dascenzo drove in three runs on two hits.
2013 — Julie Friend had a productive day on the track at the 40th annual Baldwin Track & Field Invitational Friday with the Uniontown senior winning the 1,600 and placing fifth in the 3,200. California’s Kailyn Clancy, participating in a field dominated by Class AAA throwers, finished third in the shot put and fifth in the discus.
2013 — The Frazier Commodores kept their Section 2-A playoff hopes alive with a come-from-behind victory over Geibel Catholic, 15-5, in five innings. Jaime Fell hit a home run and drove home two runs in the victory.
2013 — Josh Luko went the distance, and had a pair of singles to lead California to a 10-2 Section 1-A victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan. Luko scattered five hits, struck out 13 and walked two.
2012 — Erik Bedard struck out a season-high 11, including a team-record seven in a row, and the Pittsburgh Pirates set a club mark by fanning 17 batters in a 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
2008 — Laurel Highlands turned a triple play in the fourth inning to beat visiting South Park, 8-2, for a non-section baseball victory. With runners at first and second in the top of the fourth inning, Laurel Highlands third baseman Mike Newhouse fielded a grounder and tagged third to start the triple play. His throw to first baseman John Boskovich recorded the second out, and Boskovich’s throw to shortstop Nick Erminio tagged out the late-breaking runner from first base. Nick Erminio’s two-run home run sparked a five-run output in the bottom of the third inning.
2008 — Top-ranked Penn State won its first NCAA men’s volleyball championship in 14 years, rallying for a 27-30, 33-31, 30-25, 30-23 victory over second-ranked Pepperdine. Matt Anderson, the national co-player of the year, had 29 kills for the Nittany Lions was selected the NCAA tournament’s most valuable player.
2007 — The Geibel Catholic baseball team won two games to remain in contention for a Section 2-A playoff berth. The Gators edged Carmichaels, 1-0, in the continuation of a suspended game from April 26 and then went on the road to defeat West Greene, 10-5. Mike Ciarochi was the winning pitcher against the Mikes. Ryan Craft earned the win against the Pioneers, striking out six and walking four in 6.2 innings of work.
2007 — Geri Whitman missed a perfect game by one out, when Lakala Desmet singled to right field with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Beth-Center still ended up with the 13-0 victory over South Fayette in Section 2-AA softball action.
2007 — Apryl Patterson doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs as Belle Vernon cruised to an easy 6-0 Section 4-AAA win over Ringgold. Ashley Nichols improved to 11-4 after she scattered three hits in seven innings of action with six strikeouts and no walks.
2007 — Stacey Knox went the distance with nine strikeouts and a walk, as Brownsville blanked visiting Charleroi, 10-0, in a Section 2-AA contest. She also had two doubles and a single. Bethany Seelye added three singles and drove in four runs.
2007 — West Greene’s Mary Burns went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI as the Lady Pioneers rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 5-3 Section 2-A win over Frazier. Rachel Burns (11-4) hurled the two-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks. Sarah Burns drove in two runs.
2007 — Carmichaels erupted for 12 runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Taylor Nichols’ three-run home run, as the Lady Mikes steamrolled past Geibel Catholic, 18-2, in a Section 2-A softball contest. Courtney Newland went the distance for Carmichaels with seven strikeouts and a walk.
2007 — Connellsville, behind a strong pitching performance from Robbie Egan and six Norwin errors, defeated Norwin, 7-3, to remain in the hunt for a Section 2-AAAA playoff berth. Connellsville got another good offensive performance from Joey Leonard, who finished with three hits and an RBI. Dustyn Pastors also helped the Falcons’ cause with a two-run triple in the fifth inning.
2007 — Nick Eadie hit a two-out, game-winning double in the bottom of the seventh to give Brownsville a dramatic 5-4 victory over Waynesburg Central in a Section 2-AA showdown at Redstone Field. Ken Blackwell pitched well in the loss, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits with 14 strikeouts and four walks. P.J. Lanzi had three run-scoring hits for Brownsville, including a game-tying, two-out single in the sixth. Brownsville clinched a playoff spot and put a stranglehold on first-place.
2006 — Geibel Catholic senior Carrie Gessner tossed a no-hitter as the Lady Gators blanked the Lady Greyhounds, 10-0, in Section 1-A action. Gessner struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter. Beth Novotny paced the Lady Gators with three hits, while Katie Betler added a double.
2006 — Beth-Center’s Tonya Carroll scored three runs and drove in three, as well, to lift the Lady Bulldogs past Frazier, 12-2, in Section 1-A softball action. Amanda Higinbotham and Courtney Kurowski belted home runs in the win. Geri Whitman picked up the win, allowing just two hits through six innings. She struck out 11 and walked five, and helped her own cause with a pair of singles. Frazier’s lone hits off Whitman came in the bottom of third inning when Jackie Higbee and Jessica Barcelo had RBI singles.
2006 — Nick Molchan pitched a five-hitter and Tim Paterra had the key pinch hit to drive in the winning run in Geibel Catholic’s Section 1-A victory at California. The win was the Gators eighth in a row.
2005 — Autumn Minor allowed on a second-inning single and the Waynesburg Central offense pounded out 16 hits for a 15-0 Section 2-AAA victory over visiting Fort Cherry. Minor struck out five and didn’t walk a batter. Minor and Megan Summersgill both had a pair of doubles and a single.
2004 — The Connellsville softball team edged Laurel Highlands, 2-0, to secure a Section 3-AAA playoff berth. Ashley Whipkey allowed just one hit, Keri Smiell’s single to lead off the second inning, with no walks and 11 strikeouts. Lauren Crouse and Kerri Hiles had run-scoring singles for the Lady Falcons, and Rachel Means scored both runs.
2004 — Beth-Center’s Chelsea Stotka allowed only Laurel McCrory’s double for a 10-0 Section 6-A victory over visiting California. Stoka struck out four and walked one. Courtney Kurowski led the Lady Bulldogs with two triples, a single, two RBI and two runs scored. Breanne Paletta went 3-for-4 with two RBI.
2004 — The Turkeyfoot Valley softball team remained undefeated with an 8-6 non-conference win at Northern (Md.) Autumn Koscheck led the Lady Rams with three hits and two RBI.
2004 — Belle Vernon’s Corey Baron allowed a single to the first batter she faced, but that was the only hit she allowed in a 6-0 Section 7-AA victory over Washington. Baron struck out for and walked none. Brooke Panepinto had a single, double and triple, and three RBI.
2004 — Brownsville’s Amanda Voytovich picked up her first win in style, tossing a four-inning one-hitter for a 16-5 victory against visiting Charleroi. Voytovich also starred at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBI.
2004 — California smacked five home runs, including two each by Bryan Dunn and Dustin Taylor, for a 20-4 non-section victory over West Greene. California pounded out 18 hits in the victory. Parke Bongiorno also belted a solo home run for the Trojans.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
