The greatest holiday of the year is just around the corner.
Yes, Virginia, Halloween is almost here, and I am so excited I could just scream.
First, a little background. My love for the macabre started in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when, unbeknownst to my parents, I would sneak into our living room on Halloween nights to catch midnight viewings of classic flight flicks such as “Night of the Living Dead” and “Halloween.” That was soon followed by going to my friends’ houses to watch other classics such as “The Exorcist” and “Friday the 13th.”
And then I discovered classic scary radio broadcasts on audio cassettes at my local library, and repeatedly listened to shows like “Suspense,” “Inner Sanctum” and “The Shadow.”
Combine these spooky movies and shows with other awesome elements of Halloween (fun costumes and endless amount of candy!) and there’s no wonder why I absolutely love this spooky holiday.
Incredibly, my love for Halloween has only intensified with each passing year.
For the past 31 years, not an October has gone by that my wife and I haven’t celebrated by attending costume parties, visiting a number of haunted attractions, and holding horror movie marathons at our house. And I am looking forward with much excitement to sharing my love of Halloween with our 9-year-old son Bryson – I simply cannot wait for the day that he is old enough for me to introduce him to some of the greatest classic horror films ever made.
So, I hope that this helps explain why I love the haunted holiday so much, and why I want to help you get even more in the Halloween mood. I offer you my “Top Ten” list of the best horror movies to check out this weekend.
These are the movies that are guaranteed to make you sleep with the lights on.
10. “Paranormal Activity” (2007) – This found-footage fright film blew audiences away when it was released, and rightly so. I walked into this movie with little to no expectations, and when it was over I was shaken to the core. With almost no budget, this shocker went on to become one of the biggest grossing horror flicks of all time, spawning five sequels and jump-starting a whole new sub-genre of horror films. An absolute instant classic.
9. “The Shining” (1980) – One of the first horror films to truly give me nightmares, this Stanley Kubrick-directed film based on a Stephen King book featured Jack Nicholson’s incredible performance of a writer going insane inside a terrifying hotel in the dead of winter.
8. “Phantasm” (1979) – Another low-budget shocker that scared me to death when I was a kid. Angus Scrimm as “The Tall Man,” the creepy mausoleum, the killer spheres and the awesome shock ending gave me nightmares for days after I sneaked downstairs and caught this on cable at midnight in the early 80s. They just don’t make horror flicks like this anymore … and that’s a shame.
7. “The Blair Witch Project” (1999) – I saw this found-footage thriller on the day it opened, not knowing it was fake. When it was over, I was shaken and unsettled. Very few horror flicks get into my head and cause me to lose sleep, and this was one of them. The last 10 minutes – from Heather’s video confession to the final run-in with the Blair Witch – still packs a personal wallop for me to this very day.
6. “Night of the Living Dead” (1968) – George Romero’s shocking, black-and-white zombie classic revolutionized the horror genre and is one of the most influential horror flicks of all time. From the classic graveyard opening to the bleak downer of an ending, this is one heckuva powerful – and scary – movie.
5. “The Exorcist” (1973) – Nearly five decades after its release, William Friedkin’s controversial demonic possession flick still delivers the goods. What pre-teen Linda Blair puts herself through during this film should have won her an Oscar – and what the audience went through should have put them in therapy. There’s never been a Devil flick more disturbing, intense and scary than this one, and there never will be.
4. “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974) – Tobe Hooper’s grainy, low-budget shocker (based on a true story) introduced us to the monster called Leatherface. This film is brilliant because there is barely any gore in it, and yet when you’re done watching it you feel like you just witnessed a bloodbath. A grimy, gritty, nasty shocker that grabs you by the throat and doesn’t let go.
3. “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984) – Wes Craven introduced us to Freddy Krueger in this original, unpredictable and unforgettable flick. Another classic that forever changed the horror genre and introduced one of the biggest, most iconic villains in horror movie history.
2. “Friday the 13th” (1980) – Long before iconic movie villain Jason Voorhees was terrorizing camp counselors, his mama terrorized Camp Crystal Lake in this incredibly frightening screamer directed by Sean S. Cunningham. Thirty-seven years later, this movie is still a “killer,” thanks to the grainy, low-budget feel and the scary point-of-view camera angles. Creepy and unbearably suspenseful, and has one of the greatest endings in horror history, making it an absolute classic.
1. “Halloween” (1978) – John Carpenter’s immortal 1978 classic is the most influential thriller of all time. From the creepy music to the pure evil that is Michael Myers, from the performances by Jamie Lee Curtis and Donald Pleasence to the iconic and terrifying mask, “Halloween” will never be equaled. If you’ve never seen it or if you didn’t like it, then you are NOT a true horror fan. I dare you to watch it alone with the lights out.
So, from now till Oct. 31, grab the popcorn, turn out the lights and watch as many of these fright fests as you can.
Happy Halloween!
