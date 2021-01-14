Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Snow mixing in. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Snow mixing in. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.