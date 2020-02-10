For two years, California University of Pennsylvania has had a strong presence at Washington Hospital by partnering with the health system for the school’s radiologic technology program. However, few, other than students in the program, knew it.
Now, thanks to a rebranding effort, there’s no doubt as new signage has gone up outside and inside the hospital.
Among the new signage at the hospital is external signs, including a new awning identifying the California University of Pennsylvania School of Radiologic Technology at Washington Health System at the entrance to Washington Hospital. Interior signage, including an X-ray hand image, also identified the program. The two-year accredited program prepares radiologic technologists, also known as radiographers or X-ray technicians for high-demand careers in health care.
According to Christine Kindl, vice president of communications and marketing at the college, students attend classes and learn diagnostic imaging skills at the hospital and gain invaluable hands-on experience at other clinical locations en route to an associate degree.
While the signage definitely promotes the college and the program, it’s more than just advertising.
“Our students are taking classes there,” said Kindl. “The hospital setting is important in that major.”
In addition, it’s important that students still feel like they are a part of Cal U, added Kindl. This signage also accomplishes that.
Kindl said the health system and the university worked together to add the way overdue branding efforts. Kindl said it is important for students, patients and the public be able to locate the program and these signs help
Cal U took over the School of Radiologic Technology at Washington Hospital in fall of 2018, so this is the second academic year a of the program.
It’s a vital program because physicians and other healthcare professionals rely on diagnostic radiologic imaging procedures to help determine patient care. Cal U’s associate in radiologic technology prepares students to immediately join a healthcare team as a skilled radiologic technologist who can compete X-ray examinations, a key diagnostic tool utilized by many medical disciplines.
In addition, many of the country’s radiologists come from Pennsylvania. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Pennsylvania is one of the top five states for employment in radiology. With the associate degree from Cal U, students can enter the field as a radiologic technologist, radiographer or X-ray technologist or choose to continue their education in related areas, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound or computed tomography (CT) scans.
