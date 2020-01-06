Excela Health continues to bring much-needed services throughout their health system with the most recent one being the move of the medical oncology and hematology practice of Dr. John Marcos into Excela Square at Frick.
Robin Jennings, with Excela Health marketing and communications, said the cancer center was previously located at Bessemer Road and continues the 15-year partnership between Excela Health and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
“Over the past five years, Excela Health continued to build out the Frick complex to include more physician specialists in addition to the hospital and emergency department,” said a recent press release from Excela Health. “That plan included relocating cancer services onto the campus and as of October 28, cancer patients are now being seen on the second floor in newly remodeled and expanded treatment spaces.”
The total five-year renovation costs to reimagine the Frick campus were approximately $20 million.
Jennings said the number of treatment chairs was increased from eight to 12 with the move and a private treatment area with a bed and chairs for family members was created for patients who would not be comfortable remaining seated during treatment.
Each day, the Mount Pleasant location sees an average of 26 patients and Jennings said this site is one of three included in the joint venture. Arnold Palmer Pavilion locations also include Excela Square at Norwin and Mountain View Medical Park, the latter also being the site for radiation oncology.
John Sphon, chief executive officer for Excela Health, said this move makes the Mount Pleasant site consistent with the other two sites.
“To have this center under the same roof as Frick Hospital is very beneficial for families, especially if the patient would need diagnostic testing or emergency or inpatient services.”
He added that this location services clientele from the southern region of their market area including Mount Pleasant, Somerset, Uniontown and other Fayette County municipalities.
“This joint venture with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center allows our residents to receive the same expert care that they’re used to without having to travel to Pittsburgh,” Sphon said.
Sphon said the cancer center is an important service to have for local residents.
“A lot of people are diagnosed with things that can maybe be taken care of with a surgery, but with a cancer diagnosis, there’s a long-term commitment for a lot of people, so to have this presence in or near their community is a gift,” Sphon said.
He added that one thing that impressed him when UPMC officials were on site at Excela Square at Frick for the grand opening of the facility was how impressed they were with the site.
“They said it was a beautiful environment for the patients and that it was much more personal, secure and comfortable,” Sphon said.
Jennings said it’s a great feeling knowing that more people are living with cancer than dying from it because of partnerships like this one.
