As a volunteer fireman, Jason Friguglietti often answered the call to fight fires in his community. However, over the last seven years, Friguglietti has been in a much different kind of fight – a fight for his life.
Friguglietti, 46, of Connellsville, has battled and beat melanoma cancer twice and is currently fighting it for a third time. He still remembers when he first discovered what eventually ended up to be skin cancer.
“I thought I tore a pec(toral) muscle when I found a hump under my arm,” said Friguglietti.
Unfortunately, Friguglietti said he “let it go.”
Eventually, his family insisted he get it checked out. By that time, he had a mass the “size of a baseball” under his arm. He saw several local dermatologists before eventually seeking out Dr. John Kirkwood, a world-renowned dermatology, hematology and oncology specialist at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) recommends doing regular skin self exams to detect skin cancer early, when it’s most treatable, and if new or suspicious spot is found, see a dermatologist immediately.
So, Friguglietti hopes his story will serve as a cautionary tale to others. “If you discover something on your body and aren’t sure what it is, get it checked out.”
Unlike many forms of skin cancer, if caught early, are very treatable, Friguglietti has a rare form of melanoma that his doctors had to cut out. He also had to have lymph nodes removed to stop the cancer from traveling through his body, followed by a 52-week trial treatment that caused him to drop 70 to 80 pounds. His cancer went into remission for close to a year before it returned, but return it did.
Friguglietti has never had chemotherapy or radiation.
“I’d rather have it that way,” said Friguglietti, who has tried some alternate treatment options.
The biggest change for Friguglietti came when he began seeing Dr. Kirkwood, who introduced him to the immunotherapy option. Immunotherapy is a class of treatments that take advantage of a patient’s own immune system to kill cancer cells.
In addition, Friguglietti credits a strong family support system – from Carrie, his wife of 22 years, and his daughter, Abbigale, along with his extended family. Recently, his uncle, Bill Carlson helped organize a successful benefit for Friguglietti at the Connellsville Township VFD to help with some of the financial stress on the family.
“I have a strong family,” said Friguglietti. “They really keep me going.”
“I believe it’s 95 percent mental. You’ve got to be strong,” added Friguglietti.
According to the AAD, staying out of the sun between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., wearing protective clothing, and regularly applying a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with a SPF of 30 or higher are all important tips to protect your skin from the sun’s damaging ultra-violet rays and skin cancer.
Friguglietti admits he did not always follow such advice.
“When I was younger, I ran around with no shirt on. I didn’t wear sunscreen,” said Friguglietti. “You really didn’t think about it. I thought I was Superman.”
