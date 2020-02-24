While it’s not been the coldest winter on record, dropping temperatures and falling snow shouldn’t prevent families from heading outdoors for some family fun. In fact, it’s good for your health!
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, winter weather has often been blamed for causing colds and the flu, but winter outdoor play gets a bad rap. Actually viruses that cause many illnesses - spread by other people – are most often found indoors, not outdoors. The indoor circulation of bacteria, dirt, dander and other germs is much more harmful to children than playing outside.
While that may be true, there are still precautions parents should take, including dressing in layers of lightweight clothing to stay warm, and don’t forget the gloves and a hat. Young children and babies are particularly vulnerable and the Department of Health recommends they dress in one more layer than adults.
A DOH report states that not only is playing outdoors in the wintertime isn’t just not dangerous, it has positive physical and psychological benefits for all ages.
Breathing fresh winter air is a desirable – and necessary – break from bacteria, dirt, dander and other germs that are circulated and recirculated through air vents inside over and over. The more time children spend inside, the more they are exposed, according to the DOH.
Winter outdoor play also strengthens the immune system by giving children an opportunity to get away from indoor germs and bacteria. And, not just healthy kids. Sick children also benefit from fresh air as well – just make sure they are properly bundled up and moving around to capture and generate warmth.
“Being outside more often also allows your child to develop a stronger autoimmune system and a resistance to allergies. Studies have shown that children in rural areas or those who are active outside have the best overall health,” the DOH reports.
In addition, children that are outside rarely sit still. Engaging in physical exercise is a key element to their health. Just because it’s February or cold outside doesn’t mean a child has lost their energy or desire to play – even if adults have.
Outdoor winter play “gives children an opportunity for a change in environment, a balance in play and routine and large muscle activities (gross-motor development,” the DOH report states.
That’s vital, according to the DOH, because a child continues to grow during the winter months and requires activity to continue muscular development.
Also, the DOH reports that physical activity – of any kind – gives the immune system a power surge for a full 24 hours afterwards. A stronger immune system leads to less illness and less use of antibiotics.
Outdoor play also sparks imagination. Children playing outside like to create new games, build snow forts, and tunnels, and go for a wildlife hike (there are still plenty of birds and other woodland creatures to observe in the winter). All of these activists stimulate imagination in a time when technology has children using their imagination less and less.
Do they want to build a snowman? Of course, they do. What they don’t realize is building a snowman utilizes their problem solving and imaginative skills that they would not be using sitting on the couch.
The importance of play for children, especially young children, isn’t up for debate, according to Dr. Kristen Schaffner, a licensed psychologist and assistant professor of psychology at California University of Pennsylvania.
“Play provides children with the opportunity to explore and interact in unstructured ways to facilitate creativity, cognitive development, peer interactions, and social-emotional skills,” said Schaffner. “Time outdoors, especially engaging in unstructured free play, helps promote development across domains, including physical health and wellness, but also benefits for cognitive development, academic performance, and social development.”
In addition, Schaffner said additional benefits can be gleaned from outdoor play, including improved mood, attention and stress relief.
“Although there is literature to suggest outdoor playtime decreases in cold weather, with proper precautions, outdoor play in the winter can continue to offer the benefits of physical, unstructured play - and fresh air!” added Schaffner.
“As a mom of two young children myself, I also know how these benefits can also extend to adults, allowing the entire family to reboot! Shorter days, grayer skies and spending prolonged time indoors caring for young children can make winter days drag. When safe and appropriate, even a few minutes of outdoor play can benefit the entire family and be one step to combating the winter blues.”
The TurfMutt Foundation, a non-profit organization that encourages outdoor learning experiences, stewardship of our green spaces, and care for all living landscapes for the benefit of all, has some tips for families as they head outside this winter.
n Do outdoor activities that are fun – although adults may find it “messy” the outdoors are a huge canvas for children and their imaginations. Snowball fights and building snow castles provide a great opportunity for parents to play with their children, explore and experiment in nature.
n Encourage exploration – ask your children to look at how the landscape has changed with the seasons, talk about what happens during every season and link those changes with basic science about clouds, rainfall, temperature changes and the planet
n Try something new – like cross-country skiing, igloo-building, winter hiking, ice fishing, ice skating, snow sculpting, snowshoeing or something else to teach children to have an appreciation for outdoors in every season.
n Mention how getting outside helps our happiness – even winter sunshine can make us happy. Sunlight boosts Vitamin D, which helps regulate emotional and mental moods by increasing serotonin in the brain. Even exposure to weaker sunlight in the winter can cause a joy boost
n Tolerate the mess – Kids going outside are going to return wet and sometimes muddy and messy. Be prepared for wet and cold kids and get them warmed up when they come back inside. A nice cup of hot chocolate with marshmallows is a good go-to!
