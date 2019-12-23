Events
n Excela Health will host a New Year’s Eve American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31, Main Lobby, Excela Square at Frick, 508 South Church Street, Mount Pleasant. Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is preferred by calling 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or signing up online at redcrossblood.org.
n Adagio Health has moved to a new location at Uniontown Professional Plaza, 205 Easy Street, near Uniontown Hospital. Health care services include family planning and reproductive care for women and men, breast and cervical cancer screening, and adult care basics such as immunizations and screening. The majority of patients receiving healthcare services are women who are uninsured, underinsured or need access to confidential family planning services. Adagio Health also serves thousands of children and families through education and nutrition programs including WIC and Power Up (SNAP-Ed), along with offering tobacco cessation programs aimed at teens and adults. All services are provided through funding from foundations, the State and Federal government and in partnership with a variety of local organizations and other funders.
n Brownsville Family Pharmacy, 27 Market St., is offering free safety blister packaging for prescriptions for senior citizens, caregivers and nursing homes. Also, customers can fill all prescriptions once a month simultaneously through a free Sync program, a convenience aimed at reducing the number of visits to the local pharmacy. The store is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 724-785-7095.
n At Center in the Woods, 130 Woodland Court, Brownsville, Amedisys conducts blood pressure screenings Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon and foot appointments are held Tuesdays, by appointment. To schedule a time, contact Dr. Michael Perozzi at 724-483-1003. Mon-Vale Primary Care Services lab services also make stops from 7-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Contact 724-330-5290 for additional information or appointments.
Courses
n Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Center in the Woods, 130 Woodland Court, Brownsville. Classes include chair dancing at 9:30 a.m. followed by healthy steps at 11 a.m. Information: 724-938-3554.
n Monongahela Valley Hospital will host an Advanced Carbohydrate Counting class from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 9 in the education conference center. This program is a diabetes self-management class designed to educate you on how to count carbohydrate content in food to improve blood sugar control. Topics include how to track effects of carbohydrates and blood sugar, glycemic index and how to read food nutrition labels. Registration is required at least one week prior to the start of class by calling 724-258-1483.
n Monongahela Valley Hospital will host a diabetes management program 9-11 a.m. Jan. 7, 14 and 21 and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 8, 15 and 22 in the education conference center. Topics include the importance of controlling blood sugars, diabetes medications, lifestyle changes, meal planning and methods to reduce the risk of complications. The program is three consecutive Tuesdays. Registration is required at least one week prior to the start date of class by calling 724-258-1483.
n Monongahela Valley Hospital will host a Smoke Free for Life Class from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29 in the education conference center sponsored by The Community Care Network (CCN). The four-week program is broken down into four, two-hour courses and is designed to help participants develop strategies to quit smoking, prevent relapse as well as receive support in a positive and comfortable environment. For more information or to register, call the CCN at 724-258-1462.
Support groups
n Breaking Addiction, HEAL Group for Men. The small group meeting for men is designed to help those who have a desire to overcome addictions and find a new direction in life. All sessions give instruction for practical life skills through Biblical Principles found in God’s Word. Discussion and interaction are encouraged at each group meeting. They are scheduled at 7 p.m. the first, second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Eagle Ranch Ministries Inc., 1579 Pleasant Valley Road, Mount Pleasant. Registration: 724-542-7243.
n Breaking Addiction, HEAL Group for Women. The small group meeting for women is designed to help those who have a desire to overcome addictions and find a new direction in life. All sessions give instruction for practical life skills through Biblical Principles found in God’s Word. Discussion and interaction are encouraged at each group meeting. The meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Eagle Ranch Ministries Inc., 1579 Pleasant Valley Road, Mount Pleasant. Registration: 724-244-5261 or 412-969-8520.
n “There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets every Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Information: 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042.
n Fayette County Drug & Alcohol Commission Inc. holds overdose grief support groups for adults and youth on the first and third Monday of each month. The meetings are held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Fayette County Health Center, 100 New Salem Rd., Uniontown. The meetings are free. The children’s group will use arts and crafts activities to create positive memories in a supportive environment. Adults (18 years old and over) should contact Elaine Stano at 724-438-3576, ext. 129. For information about the children’s group (6 years old to 17 years old), contact Anna Korba at ext. 127.
n Caregiver support group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., the fourth Wednesday of the month at Lafayette Manor. Classes meet in the new physical therapy department. Light refreshments are provided. Open for family and friends who have lost a loved one to cancer. Registration: www.excelahealth.org or 877-771-1234.
n Mon Valley Hospital will host a suicide bereavement support group 1–2:30 p.m. Dec. 23, Jan. 13 and Jan. 27 in the education conference center. The support group is a four-month program that meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month and is led by a licensed psychologist and is free and open to all those touched by suicide. Required registration: 724-678-3601.
n Grief support group, 6-8 p.m. first Tuesday of every month, at the St. John the Evangelist Church on West Crawford Avenue in Connellsville. The group is a collaborative effort for those facing grief due to the loss of a loved one from addiction. Information: 724-628-6840.
n The Spring Program of Stepping Stones Bereavement Support for the Newly Bereaved will begin on Monday, March 2nd. The program runs for ten weeks with different topics presented each week. It meets at the Fayette County Health Center from 7 to 9 p.m. All who are newly bereaved or still suffering with a devastating loss are welcome. Please call 724-439-1683 for information or to sign up for the program.
n Al-Anon Family Groups, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Trinity Church parlor, Fayette and Morgantown streets, Uniontown. Please enter at the handicapped ramp entrance. A second is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Christian Church, Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville. These meetings are for anyone who has been affected by or is having problems from someone else’s drinking. Information: al-anon.alateen.org or pa-al-anon.org.
n Survivors of Incest Anonymous group, 6:30-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month, excluding holidays. This 12-step recovery program is meant for men and women aged 18 or older who were sexually abused by a trusted person as a child. The group meets at the Mount Macrina Retreat Center. A similar group, Healing Friends, is from 6:30-7:30 p.m., East Liberty Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Information: peopleofcourage@gmail.com siawso.org, or healingfriends8@gmail.com.
n Missing Piece of My Heart support group, 6-8 p.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Crime Victim’s Center conference room in the Oliver Square Plaza. The group is for families who have lost a child to a violent crime. Information: 724-438-1470.
n Silver Generation support group, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, East End United Community Center, Uniontown. The program is for ages 55 and older. Information: 724-437-1660.
