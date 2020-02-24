Events
n Brownsville Family Pharmacy, 27 Market St., is offering free safety blister packaging for prescriptions for senior citizens, caregivers and nursing homes. Also, customers can fill all prescriptions once a month simultaneously through a free Sync program, a convenience aimed at reducing the number of visits to the local pharmacy. The store is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Information: 724-785-7095.
n At Center in the Woods, 130 Woodland Court, Brownsville, Amedisys conducts blood pressure screenings 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and foot appointments are held Tuesdays, by appointment. Appointments: 724-483-1003. Mon-Vale Primary Care Services lab services also make stops from 7-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Information: 724-330-5290.
n Blood drive, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 24, in Community Room 1 at Uniontown Hospital. Call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or stop in during the blood drive.
n February is American Heart Month. Join Union Station Clubhouse for a free information session on how to be heart healthy at 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Clubhouse, 100 Corporate Crossing Rd., Uniontown. Featuring presentations by Tricia Desvarro, division director for Fayette County and Greater Pittsburgh Region of the American Heart Association. Registration: Scott Bombay at Scott.bombach@goodwillswpa.org or 724-439-9311.
n Excela Health is partnering with the Scottdale Kiwanis to offer a wellness check diagnostic screening 6:30 - 9:30 a.m. March 14 at Christ United Methodist Church, 201 Market St., Scottdale.The standard package, which costs $55, includes a multiphasic blood analysis to screen for a number of potential health problems. Participants can choose additional blood screenings for thyroid disease, diabetes, Vitamin D deficiency, or prostate cancer, which aren’t in the standard screening. A colorectal cancer screening kit is also available. Testing is not covered by health insurance. Participants required to fast for eight hours before testing, but small amounts of water are permitted. Appointments: www.excelahealth.org/wellnesschecks, 1-877-771-1234, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are also welcome.
n Free colorectal cancers education and screening program, 1-3 p.m. March 25 at Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. A panel of health care professionals including Dr. Andrew Zahalsky, director of oncology; Dr. Arshad Bachelani, gastrointestival surgeon; Kristen Begonia, clinical dietician. Registration: 724-258-1333 limited seating - free take-home immunochemical fecal occult blood test given to all participants.
n Candy sale, 8 a.m., March 12-13, at hospital’s education conference center. Sponsored by Auxiliary of Mon-Vale Health Resources Inc. to benefit enhancement of services for patients, visitors at Mon Valley Hospital. Information: 724-258-1167.
News, notes
n Excela Health Chief Executive Officer John Spohn has been named to the ”Pennsylvania Business Central” Top 100 People for 2020 and was featured in the publication’s January issue.A business-to-business publication headquartered in State College, “Pennsylvania Business Central” is distributed in 23 counties. The recognition was based on nominations received from chambers of commerce, community leaders and a readership base of 40,000 people.
n The Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) invites third-graders to enter its dental health poster contest in February, National Children’s Dental Health Month. The theme is ”Fluoride in Water Prevents Cavities!” Entries have the opportunity to win various prizes and three statewide winners will be selected to win cash prizes: $500, first place; $250, second place, and $100, third place. In addition, the first-place winner’s school and teacher will also receive a $250 prize. The PDA offers complimentary classroom resources for teachers, who can request their materials by emailing mmb@padental.org. Teachers are asked to select one classroom winner to enter into the contest. Entries must be submitted by March 6 to NCDHM Poster Contest, 3501 N. Front St., Harrisburg, PA 17110. Winners will be announced in April.
n The Pennsylvania Department of Health is hosting an art competition for children grades 1-6 on ticks and Lyme disease. Finalists will be notified by mail and invited to an awards ceremony in Harrisburg. Entries should be submitted by March 6. Contest materials/information: www.health.pa.gov.
Courses
n Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Center in the Woods, 130 Woodland Court, Brownsville. Classes include chair dancing at 9:30 a.m. followed by healthy steps at 11 a.m. Information: 724-938-3554.
n Managing diabetes program, 9-11 a.m., held three consecutive Tuesdays (beginning March 3, continuing March 10 and then concluding on March 17) at Mon Valley Hospital’s HealthPlex to teach self-management of diabetes, blood sugar control, medications, lifestyle changes and other topics. Registration: 724-258-1483 at least a week prior to class.
n Managing diabetes program, night class, 6-8 p.m., held three consecutive Wednesdays (beginning March 4, continuing March 11 and then concluding on March 18) at Mon Valley Hospital’s HealthPlex to teach self-management of diabetes, blood sugar control, medications, lifestyle changes and other topics. Registration: 724-258-1483 at least a week prior to class.
n Advanced carbohydrate counting, 9-11 a.m., March 5, Mon Valley Hospital HealthPlex, to teach how to count carbohydrate content to improve blood sugar control. Registration: 724-258-1483 a week prior to class.
n Weight loss surgery information session, 6 p.m., March 5, Mon Valley Hospital HealthPlex, for people who want to loose 100 pounds or more to learn if weight loss surgery candidate with Dr. Hiram Gonzalez. Registration: 724-258-1333 or www.monvalleyhospital.com/registration.asp.
Support groups
n Stroke support group. Monthly meeting features speaker, blood pressure readings, medication review, other information. This month’s meeting begins at 6 p.m., Feb. 18, Community Room 1, Main Lobby, Uniontown Hospital with Hands Only CPR taught by the American Heart Association. Light refreshments. Information: Andrea Lint, stroke coordinator, 724-430-5716, lint@utwn.org.
n Breaking Addiction, HEAL Group for Men. The small group meeting for men is designed to help those who have a desire to overcome addictions and find a new direction in life. All sessions give instruction for practical life skills through Biblical Principles found in God’s Word. Discussion and interaction are encouraged at each group meeting. They are scheduled at 7 p.m. the first, second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Eagle Ranch Ministries Inc., 1579 Pleasant Valley Road, Mount Pleasant. Registration: 724-542-7243.
n Breaking Addiction, HEAL Group for Women. The small group meeting for women is designed to help those who have a desire to overcome addictions and find a new direction in life. All sessions give instruction for practical life skills through Biblical Principles found in God’s Word. Discussion and interaction are encouraged at each group meeting. The meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Eagle Ranch Ministries Inc., 1579 Pleasant Valley Road, Mount Pleasant. Registration: 724-244-5261 or 412-969-8520.
n “There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Information: 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042.
n Fayette County Drug & Alcohol Commission Inc. holds overdose grief support groups for adults and youth on the first and third Monday of each month. The meetings are held from 5-7 p.m. in the Fayette County Health Center, 100 New Salem Road, Uniontown. The meetings are free. The children’s group will use arts and crafts activities to create positive memories in a supportive environment. Adults (18 years old and over) should contact Elaine Stano at 724-438-3576, ext. 129. For information about the children’s group (6 years old to 17 years old), contact Anna Korba at ext. 127.
n Caregiver support group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., the fourth Wednesday of the month at Lafayette Manor. Classes meet in the new physical therapy department. Light refreshments are provided. Open for family and friends who have lost a loved one to cancer. Registration: www.excelahealth.org or 877-771-1234.
n Grief support group, 6-8 p.m. first Tuesday of every month, at the St. John the Evangelist Church on West Crawford Avenue in Connellsville. The group is a collaborative effort for those facing grief due to the loss of a loved one from addiction. Information: 724-628-6840.
n The Spring Program of Stepping Stones Bereavement Support for the Newly Bereaved will begin March 2. The program runs for 10 weeks with different topics presented each week. It meets at the Fayette County Health Center from 7 to 9 p.m. All who are newly bereaved or still suffering with a devastating loss are welcome. Information: 724-439-1683.
n Al-Anon Family Groups, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Trinity Church parlor, Fayette and Morgantown streets, Uniontown. Please enter at the handicapped ramp entrance. A second is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Christian Church, Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville. These meetings are for anyone who has been affected by or is having problems from someone else’s drinking. Information: al-anon.alateen.org or pa-al-anon.org.
n Survivors of Incest Anonymous group, 6:30-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month, excluding holidays. This 12-step recovery program is meant for men and women aged 18 or older who were sexually abused by a trusted person as a child. The group meets at the Mount Macrina Retreat Center. A similar group, Healing Friends, is from 6:30-7:30 p.m., East Liberty Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Information: peopleofcourage@gmail.com siawso.org, or healingfriends8@gmail.com.
n Missing Piece of My Heart support group, 6-8 p.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Crime Victim’s Center conference room in the Oliver Square Plaza. The group is for families who have lost a child to a violent crime. Information: 724-438-1470.
n Silver Generation support group, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, East End United Community Center, Uniontown. The program is for ages 55 and older. Information: 724-437-1660.
