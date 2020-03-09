Events
n Brownsville Family Pharmacy, 27 Market St., is offering free safety blister packaging for prescriptions for senior citizens, caregivers and nursing homes. Also, customers can fill all prescriptions once a month simultaneously through a free Sync program, a convenience aimed at reducing the number of visits to the local pharmacy. The store is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Information: 724-785-7095.
n At Center in the Woods, 130 Woodland Court, Brownsville, Amedisys conducts blood pressure screenings 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and foot appointments are held Tuesdays, by appointment. Appointments: 724-483-1003. Mon-Vale Primary Care Services lab services also make stops from 7-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Information: 724-330-5290.
n Open House, Connellsville Cardiology, Dr. George BouSmara, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 17, Suite 2616, D Memorial Blvd., Chat-A-Who-Chee Square, Connellsville. Free blood pressure checks, light refreshments and snacks, healthy lifestyle literature, prize gift drawings every hour. Information: 724-603-2108.
n Excela Health is partnering with the Scottdale Kiwanis to offer a wellness check diagnostic screening 6:30 - 9:30 a.m. March 14 at Christ United Methodist Church, 201 Market St., Scottdale. The standard package, which costs $55, includes a multiphasic blood analysis to screen for a number of potential health problems. Participants can choose additional blood screenings for thyroid disease, diabetes, Vitamin D deficiency, or prostate cancer, which aren’t in the standard screening. A colorectal cancer screening kit is also available. Testing is not covered by health insurance. Participants required to fast for eight hours before testing, but small amounts of water are permitted. Appointments: www.excelahealth.org/wellnesschecks, 1-877-771-1234, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., weekdays. Walk-ins are also welcome.
n Free colorectal cancers education and screening program, 1-3 p.m. March 25 at Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. A panel of health care professionals including Dr. Andrew Zahalsky, director of oncology; Dr. Arshad Bachelani, gastrointestival surgeon; Kristen Begonia, clinical dietitian. Registration: 724-258-1333 limited seating - free take-home immunochemical fecal occult blood test given to all participants.
n Candy sale, 8 a.m., March 12-13, at hospital’s education conference center. Sponsored by Auxiliary of Mon-Vale Health Resources Inc. to benefit enhancement of services for patients, visitors at Mon Valley Hospital. Information: 724-258-1167.
n Monongahela Valley Hospital Auxiliary MEXI TACO Sale, 11 a.m. March 27, hospital lobby, sponsored by the Auxiliary of Mon-Vale Health Resources Inc. Choose from a variety of MEXI TACO items for lunch. Proceeds from event will be used to enhance services for patients and visitors at the hospital. Information: 724-258-1167.
n Multiphasic Blood Analysis screening, 6-10 a.m., March 21, at ECC, Monongahela Valley Hospital. This 37-function screening costs $30 and is open to the public. Deadline to register is March 18. Register: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 724-258-1282.
n Innovations in Medicine:Fitness Check Up and Your Prescription for Good Health, 6 p.m., March 23, ECC, Monongahela Valley Hospital. Free talk by Dr. Thomas Sisk on health and wellness through exercise. Presentation will include tips for getting started with physical fitness, benefits to your health, different options and resources. Light refreshments and free parking. Register: 724-258-1333.
Courses
n Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Center in the Woods, 130 Woodland Court, Brownsville. Classes include chair dancing at 9:30 a.m. followed by healthy steps at 11 a.m. Information: 724-938-3554.
n Managing diabetes program, 9-11 a.m., held consecutive Tuesdays (March 10 and then concluding on March 17) at Mon Valley Hospital’s HealthPlex to teach self-management of diabetes, blood sugar control, medications, lifestyle changes and other topics. Registration: 724-258-1483 at least a week prior to class.
n Managing diabetes program, night class, 6-8 p.m., held consecutive Wednesdays (March 11 and then concluding on March 18) at Mon Valley Hospital’s HealthPlex to teach self-management of diabetes, blood sugar control, medications, lifestyle changes and other topics. Registration: 724-258-1483 at least a week prior to class.
n Advanced carbohydrate counting, 9-11 a.m., March 5, Mon Valley Hospital HealthPlex, to teach how to count carbohydrate content to improve blood sugar control. Registration: 724-258-1483 a week prior to class.
n Better Breathers Club, 2-3 p.m. March 17, in the ECC, Monongahela Valley Hospital, teaches ways to better cope with COPD while getting support from others. Topics include how COPD affects your lungs, as well as techniques and medications to improve quality of life. Registration: 724-258-1226.
n Excela Health Mall Walkers meet from 8 to 9:30 a.m., the 4th Thursday of every month through October at the Westmoreland Mall Food Court. Walkers receive continental breakfast, health screenings, education and door prizes. Registration: 1-877-771-1234.
Support groups
n Stroke support group, third Tuesday of each month. Monthly meeting features speaker, blood pressure readings, medication review, other information. This month’s meeting begins at 6 p.m., March 17, Community Room 1, Main Lobby, Uniontown Hospital with a dietician as special guest speaker. Light refreshments. Information: Andrea Lint, stroke coordinator, 724-430-5716, lint@utwn.org.
n Weight control and wellness support group, 6 p.m. March 23, ECC, Monongahela Valley Hospital - a bariatric support group to reinforce key principles of success and to teach participants difficult-to-grasp concepts after bariatric surgery. Register: 412-258-1333.
n Breaking Addiction, HEAL Group for Men. The small group meeting for men is designed to help those who have a desire to overcome addictions and find a new direction in life. All sessions give instruction for practical life skills through Biblical Principles found in God’s Word. Discussion and interaction are encouraged at each group meeting. They are scheduled at 7 p.m. the first, second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Eagle Ranch Ministries Inc., 1579 Pleasant Valley Road, Mount Pleasant. Registration: 724-542-7243.
n Breaking Addiction, HEAL Group for Women. The small group meeting for women is designed to help those who have a desire to overcome addictions and find a new direction in life. All sessions give instruction for practical life skills through Biblical Principles found in God’s Word. Discussion and interaction are encouraged at each group meeting. The meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Eagle Ranch Ministries Inc., 1579 Pleasant Valley Road, Mount Pleasant. Registration: 724-244-5261 or 412-969-8520.
n Suicide bereavement support group, led by licensed psychologist, 1-2:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays each month, ECC, Monongahela Valley Hospital. Free. Required registration: 724-678-3601.
n “There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Information: 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042.
n Fayette County Drug & Alcohol Commission Inc. holds overdose grief support groups for adults and youth on the first and third Monday of each month. The meetings are held from 5-7 p.m. in the Fayette County Health Center, 100 New Salem Road, Uniontown. The meetings are free. The children’s group will use arts and crafts activities to create positive memories in a supportive environment. Adults (18 years old and over) should contact Elaine Stano at 724-438-3576, ext. 129. For information about the children’s group (6 years old to 17 years old), contact Anna Korba at ext. 127.
n Caregiver support group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., the fourth Wednesday of the month at Lafayette Manor. Classes meet in the new physical therapy department. Light refreshments are provided. Open for family and friends who have lost a loved one to cancer. Registration: www.excelahealth.org or 877-771-1234.
n Grief support group, 6-8 p.m. first Tuesday of every month, at the St. John the Evangelist Church on West Crawford Avenue in Connellsville. The group is a collaborative effort for those facing grief due to the loss of a loved one from addiction. Information: 724-628-6840.
n The Spring Program of Stepping Stones Bereavement Support for the Newly Bereaved - the program runs weekly with different topics presented each week. It meets at the Fayette County Health Center from 7 to 9 p.m. All who are newly bereaved or still suffering with a devastating loss are welcome. Information: 724-439-1683.
n Al-Anon Family Groups, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Trinity Church parlor, Fayette and Morgantown streets, Uniontown. Please enter at the handicapped ramp entrance. A second is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Christian Church, Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville. These meetings are for anyone who has been affected by or is having problems from someone else’s drinking. Information: al-anon.alateen.org or pa-al-anon.org.
n Survivors of Incest Anonymous group, 6:30-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month, excluding holidays. This 12-step recovery program is meant for men and women aged 18 or older who were sexually abused by a trusted person as a child. The group meets at the Mount Macrina Retreat Center. A similar group, Healing Friends, is from 6:30-7:30 p.m., East Liberty Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Information: peopleofcourage@gmail.com siawso.org, or healingfriends8@gmail.com.
n Alzheimer’s support group, 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m., March 10, ECC, Monongahela Valley Hospital. Free support group to help families, friends and caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Topics include the challenges of coping, as well as techniques for managing stress and methods of encouraging social engagement. Registration: 724-258-1333.
n Missing Piece of My Heart support group, 6-8 p.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Crime Victim’s Center conference room in the Oliver Square Plaza, Uniontown. The group is for families who have lost a child to a violent crime. Information: 724-438-1470.
n Silver Generation support group, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, East End United Community Center, Uniontown. The program is for ages 55 and older. Information: 724-437-1660.
