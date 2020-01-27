Events
n Brownsville Family Pharmacy, 27 Market St., is offering free safety blister packaging for prescriptions for senior citizens, caregivers and nursing homes. Also, customers can fill all prescriptions once a month simultaneously through a free Sync program, a convenience aimed at reducing the number of visits to the local pharmacy. The store is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Information: 724-785-7095.
n At Center in the Woods, 130 Woodland Court, Brownsville, Amedisys conducts blood pressure screenings Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon and foot appointments are held Tuesdays, by appointment. Appointments: 724-483-1003. Mon-Vale Primary Care Services lab services also make stops from 7-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Information: 724-330-5290.
n Life Line Screening will host a health screening event on Feb. 12 at the Ramada by Wyndham, 700 W Main St in Uniontown. Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health, cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis, kidney and thyroid function, and more. Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Registration: 877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.
n Monongahela Valley Hospital, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, will hold a blood drive to benefit local patients from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., at the hospital. Parking is free. Information: 724-258-1282 or visit redcrosslife.org.
n The Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) invited third-graders to enter its dental health poster contest in February, National Children’s Dental Health Month. The theme is ”Fluoride in Water Prevents Cavities!” Entries have the opportunity to win various prizes and three statewide winners will be selected to win cash prizes: $500, first place; $250, second place, and $100, third place. In addition, the first-place winner’s school and teacher will also receive a $250 prize. The PDA offers complimentary classroom resources for teachers, who can request their materials by emailing mmb@padental.org. Teachers are asked to select one classroom winner to enter into the contest. Entries must be submitted by March 6 to NCDHM Poster Contest, 3501 N. Front St., Harrisburg, PA 17110. Winners will be announced in April.
Courses
n Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Center in the Woods, 130 Woodland Court, Brownsville. Classes include chair dancing at 9:30 a.m. followed by healthy steps at 11 a.m. Information: 724-938-3554.
Support groups
n Breaking Addiction, HEAL Group for Men. The small group meeting for men is designed to help those who have a desire to overcome addictions and find a new direction in life. All sessions give instruction for practical life skills through Biblical Principles found in God’s Word. Discussion and interaction are encouraged at each group meeting. They are scheduled at 7 p.m. the first, second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Eagle Ranch Ministries Inc., 1579 Pleasant Valley Road, Mount Pleasant. Registration: 724-542-7243.
n Breaking Addiction, HEAL Group for Women. The small group meeting for women is designed to help those who have a desire to overcome addictions and find a new direction in life. All sessions give instruction for practical life skills through Biblical Principles found in God’s Word. Discussion and interaction are encouraged at each group meeting. The meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Eagle Ranch Ministries Inc., 1579 Pleasant Valley Road, Mount Pleasant. Registration: 724-244-5261 or 412-969-8520.
n “There is Hope,” an addiction recovery ministry, meets every Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. Information: 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042. Meetings are held every Monday.
n Fayette County Drug & Alcohol Commission Inc. holds overdose grief support groups for adults and youth on the first and third Monday of each month. The meetings are held from 5-7 p.m. in the Fayette County Health Center, 100 New Salem Road, Uniontown. The meetings are free. The children’s group will use arts and crafts activities to create positive memories in a supportive environment. Adults (18 years old and over) should contact Elaine Stano at 724-438-3576, ext. 129. For information about the children’s group (6 years old to 17 years old), contact Anna Korba at ext. 127.
n Caregiver support group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., the fourth Wednesday of the month at Lafayette Manor. Classes meet in the new physical therapy department. Light refreshments are provided. Open for family and friends who have lost a loved one to cancer. Registration: www.excelahealth.org or 877-771-1234.
n Mon Valley Hospital will host a suicide bereavement support group 1–2:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in the education conference center. The support group is a four-month program that meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month and is led by a licensed psychologist and is free and open to all those touched by suicide. Required registration: 724-678-3601.
n Grief support group, 6-8 p.m. first Tuesday of every month, at the St. John the Evangelist Church on West Crawford Avenue in Connellsville. The group is a collaborative effort for those facing grief due to the loss of a loved one from addiction. Information: 724-628-6840.
n The Spring Program of Stepping Stones Bereavement Support for the Newly Bereaved will begin March 2. The program runs for 10 weeks with different topics presented each week. It meets at the Fayette County Health Center from 7 to 9 p.m. All who are newly bereaved or still suffering with a devastating loss are welcome. Information: 724-439-1683.
n Al-Anon Family Groups, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Trinity Church parlor, Fayette and Morgantown streets, Uniontown. Please enter at the handicapped ramp entrance. A second is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Christian Church, Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville. These meetings are for anyone who has been affected by or is having problems from someone else’s drinking. Information: al-anon.alateen.org or pa-al-anon.org.
n Survivors of Incest Anonymous group, 6:30-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month, excluding holidays. This 12-step recovery program is meant for men and women aged 18 or older who were sexually abused by a trusted person as a child. The group meets at the Mount Macrina Retreat Center. A similar group, Healing Friends, is from 6:30-7:30 p.m., East Liberty Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Information: peopleofcourage@gmail.com siawso.org, or healingfriends8@gmail.com.
n Missing Piece of My Heart support group, 6-8 p.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Crime Victim’s Center conference room in the Oliver Square Plaza. The group is for families who have lost a child to a violent crime. Information: 724-438-1470.
n Silver Generation support group, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, East End United Community Center, Uniontown. The program is for ages 55 and older. Information: 724-437-1660.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.