Highlands Hospital has a new economic leader after the hospital’s CEO John Andursky announced recently that Ryann Bradley had been appointed as chief financial officer.
According to Andursky, “Ryann has been influential in Southwestern Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh Regions over the past 13 years in the field of Healthcare. He has excelled in the specialties of Finance and Revenue Cycle Operations.”
Bradley earned his Masters of Business Administration from Seton Hill University, along with a Masters of Accounting from Chatham University. He began his career in accounting and finance at Deloitte, but has held positions at UPMC and Allegheny Health Network, along with consulting with various hospitals in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and West Virginia. Most recently, Bradley worked for LifePoint Health, an 85-hospital for-profit health system, where he served as controller, overseeing $800 million of revenue annually for their hospitals in the Pennsylvania and North Carolina markets.
While with Lifepoint Health, Bradley worked with a revenue cycle management system, which, according to Bradley, tracks a patient’s revenue from the initial appointment within the healthcare system to the payment of the final balance. It’s a system Bradley has been working hard to implement at the Connellsville facility.
“Revenue cycle follows through the life cycle of a patient enhancing the overall patient experience,” said Bradley.
Bradley added that although Lifepoint Health was a larger health system, many of the hospitals he oversaw using the revenue cycle management system were smaller, independent, community-driven hospitals, such as Conemaugh Health System in Johnstown – and Highlands Hospital.
“I feel that having a community-based hospital is critical in today’s healthcare environment,” said Bradley.
Bradley said, “I have a passion to work with community-based hospitals to make them successful. We are here to serve not only our patients, but the community.”
“He has an amazing financial background,” said Vicki Meier, the hospital’s director of community and professional relations. “We are fortunate to have him.”
Highlands Hospital has been serving the community for more than 100 years, but if it should continue to have success for another 100 years, it needs to adjust it’s direction.
“He’s up for the challenge,” said Meier.
Although for more than a decade, he has been spending time in the healthcare field, before that Bradley spent his time on a different kind of field – as a professional soccer player for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds for several years. Now, in his spare time, He works in the Connellsville community coaching youth soccer with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy.
Bradley enjoys working with the youth he coaches in soccer.
“It’s more about giving back and paying it forward,” said Bradley. “It’s not just about teaching soccer. There’s always life lessons. I enjoy helping the kids become well-rounded human beings.”
Originally from South Park, Bradley resides in New Stanton with his wife Dr. Krista Boyer.
