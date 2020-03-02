For the second time, Excela Health has been designated a Blue Distinction® Center+ for Knee and Hip Replacement, part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
The program is a national designation for healthcare facilities that show a commitment to deliver high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes.
Excela Health was first named as a Blue Distinction® Center+ for Knee and Hip Replacement in 2016. The designation is based on objective measures developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.
Excela Health administration couldn’t be prouder of the distinction.
“We’re very pleased and proud of this distinction,” said Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox in a press release. “We’ve had great success in this area and this acknowledgement reaffirms to our patients that they are receiving the best quality of care when rely8ing on us for a knee or hip replacement.”
Blue Distinction Centers® designated facilities – including hospitals (with and without on-site intensive care units) and ambulatory surgery centers - demonstrate expertise in total knee and hip replacement surgeries, resulting gin fewer complications and hospital read missions. The facilities must maintain national accreditation and ASCs are also required to have advance orthopedic certification. They also are 20 percent more cost-efficient in an episode of care compared to other facilities.
According to Denise Addis, Director of Value Based Quality at Excela Health, patients anticipating joint replacement surgery can attend an education session and enroll in an electronic educational platform, which connects patients with nurse navigators in anticipation of the scheduled surgery. She added that the main component of our outcomes success is Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocol that sets the recovered pace.
“ERAS is intended to further involve patients and their caregivers in the process by engaging them at the point of decision for surgery. The goals of following this defined pathway are to reduce the length of stay, prevent surgical site infections and readmissions, and reduce the amount of narcotics utilized to manage post-operative pain while improving the overall patient experience,” she said.
Knee- and hip-replacement procedures remain some of the most commonly performed, elective surgical procedures in the U.S., according to a 2018 study released by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. Annually, Excela Health orthopedic surgeons perform about 1,300 knee and hip replacements.
Only those facilities that first meet nationally established, objective quality measures will be considered for designation as a Blue Distinction Center+. The program gives Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield members the ability to choose providers based on reliable quality and safety information, according to Dr. Charles DeShazer, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Highmark Health Plan.
“It also provides a pathway for exceptional Providers to demonstrate their value, and delivers the kind of transparency necessary for members to make informed value-driven healthcare decisions. We congratulate our Blue Distinction Specialty Care Providers on their accomplishment”, said Dr. DeShazer.
The Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality care in the areas of bariatric surgery, cancer care, cardiac care, cellular immunotherapy, fertility care, gene therapy, knee and hip replacements, maternity care, spine surgery, substance use treatment and recovery and transplants. Research for many of these programs show that, compared to other providers, those designated as Blue Distinction Centers demonstrate better quality and improved outcomes for patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.