Local woman earns national award from American Cancer Society

A Mount Pleasant woman who has been responsible for several major fundraising initiatives in Fayette County was recently recognized by the American Cancer Society for making a difference in her community.
Dawn Keefer, who has been with ACS for 14 years, was recognized with the American Cancer Society Regions Club Award, a national quarterly award for ACS employees who through extraordinary achievements excel in making a difference in her community by embracing the organization’s culture beliefs and core values in fulfillment of the American Cancer Society’s mission.
“Dawn embraces the mission of the American Cancer Society and has dedicated her life to serving people and families battling cancer,” noted Dan Tobin, American Cancer Society Director of Communications.
“We are so proud of her accomplishments and are thrilled that she has been recognized by the organization with the Regions Club Award.”
At the time of the award, Keefer worked as senior community development manager, where she was responsible for a number of major fundraising initiatives, including the Real Men Wear Pink of Pittsburgh, and Westmoreland and Fayette counties. Real Men Wear Pink is a campaign designed to raise awareness and money to fight breast cancer. Real Men candidates – key male leaders and influencers - commit to wear pink throughout October and raise awareness through their social media channels. The top fundraiser wins an exclusive prize and bragging rights as the #1 Real Man.
In addition, Keefer oversees Relay for Life of Duquesne University, a college-driven Relay for Life event held on campus. This year’s event is April 23.
Another event under Keefer’s leadership is Daffodil Days in downtown Pittsburgh. Daffodil Days is an annual fundraiser that allows people to purchase flowers that can be delivered to patients in hospitals, treatments centers and other facilities.
She also worked on the Tribute of Light Ceremony held during Pittsburgh’s annual Light Up Night. Volunteeers carry candles around the skating rink at PPG Place in memory of honor of someone who has been touched by cancer – similar to the organization’s luminaria ceremony held at annual Relay for Life events throughout the region. The skaters surround the plaza’s Christmas tree during the official tree-lighting festivities. Walking volunteers also surround the rink holding candles, making for a beautiful scene to raise awareness for an important cause.
She also served on the Real Men Wear Pink Regional and National workgroups and is a Healthy Equity Champion for the Northeast Region of the American Cancer Society.
Recently, Keefer was promoted to the role of senior manager of community development, a staff leadership, coaching, support and training position. It’s been an amazing couple of weeks for Keefer, who said she is very proud to learn about the recognition.
“I was very honored and humbled,” said Keefer. “I was nominated by my former manager so to have this recognition is very exciting.”
According to Keefer, she will be receiving a certificate/plaque and a small monetary gift for winning the award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.