The community will once again join forces in support of babies everywhere during this year’s March of Dimes events.
Scheduled for April 25, the 2020, the Fayette County march is moving to a new location. This year, the march will be held at Hutchinson Park in South Union Township.
The march begins with registration at 9 a.m. at Pavilion #2.
The three-mile walk itself will begin at 10 a.m. with a number of events also scheduled throughout the morning.
Organizers are excited about the new location.
William Long, a development specialist for the Western PA Market of March of Dimes, said he is encouraged by the new location.
“We are very happy with the location,” said Long as he toured the pavilion, parking and other amenities at the park. “They’ve really done a great job here.”
The park not only has ample parking, but the Sheepskin Trail is a beautiful and picturesque backdrop for the 2020 March for Babies.
“The march is a festive day, a day of celebration and a day of remembrance,” added Long, who is anticipating his 7th march this year.
The march is also a fundraiser to support the March of Dimes mission, which is to improve the health of babies, and prevent birth defects and premature births. Funds raised help support research, advocate for policies that prioritize the health of mothers and babies, provide resources and programs and train and educate health professionals.
March for Babies events are held in 400 communities across the country and involves more than 4 million people. Here in Fayette County, more than 400 walkers raised over $80,000 in 2019.
As in past years, an ambassador family is selected to help drive home the mission of March of Dimes. This year, the Kessler family – Paul, Tiffanie, Ruby and Patrick – will serve as the 2020 ambassador family. In 2013, the Kessler’s lost their daughter Harley when Tiffanie went into labor at just 20 weeks. Their story of struggling with the loss and finding answers, comfort and support in the March of Dimes helps give hope to other families and helps bring awareness to premature births and the organization’s mission of funding research to find the causes of premature births, educating parents and clinicians about new treatments and interventions, and by providing comfort and information to grieving families.
Back this year at the march is the popular Superhero Sprint, a “fun run” for kids. Open to children aged 1-10 years old, and especially NICU graduates, registered participants a purple March of Dimes cape and the opportunity to run in the Superhero Sprint. Visit www.marchforbabies.org and select the Fayette County event to register your superheroes. Registration is free. For more information on the Superhero Sprint, call 412-505-2200.
Throughout the morning, there will also be tables set up with children’s activities. Food and music also make the march a nice family event. The atmosphere of the park will also lend itself nicely to the event with amenities like the trail, children’s play area, ball fields, accessible restrooms and more.
There will also be an area where information from sponsors that choose to participate in the event will be available.
Local sponsors play an important role in the event’s ability to reach its goal of $85,000, according to Long. he event is still looking for additional sponsors. For information on sponsoring, contact Barbara Roth, broth@marchofdimes.org or 412-506-8611.
According to Long, the Fayette County march has enjoyed a level of success that is extraordinary.
“Despite the socioeconomic conditions (in Fayette County), our walk has been one of the most successful compared to similar-sized walks,” said Long.
