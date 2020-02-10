A board-certified physician with experience in sports medicine that includes caring for local high school and college athletic teams, the Pittsburgh Penguins, WWE athletes and Cirque du Soleil performers is joining Monongahela Valley Hospital and Mon-Vale Primary Care Practices, Inc.
Dr. Thomas Sisk is board-certified in family medicine with a certificate of added qualification in primary care sports medicine.
He received his medical degree from the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, performed his residency at Christiana Care Family Medicine in Wilmington, DE and completed a fellowship in sports medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Primary Care Sports Medicine.
With his experience in family and sports medicine, Dr. Sisk has been providing complete care to both adults and children over the past 16 years of clinical experience. In addition, he possesses strong skills in musculoskeletal ultrasound and urgent care.
Dr. Sisk will begin seeing patients in mid-February at the primary care office on Brownsville Road Ext. in Finleyville.
