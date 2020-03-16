It’s quick. It’s easy. And, not only can it keep folks from getting sick, but can prevent – or at the very least — mitigate the spread of viruses like the coronavirus and the various strains of flu. Handwashing is a win for everyone – except the microbes and germs that cause disease.
But, it can only have the desired impact when it is done properly. Many diseases are spread by not washing hands with soap and clean running water. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, there is a specific way to clean hands to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others, so the CDC came out with a guideline to follow.
Here’s how:
1. Wet your hands with clean running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap and apply soap.
The temperature of the water doesn’t appear to affect microbe removal, however, the warmer it is, the more it can cause skin irritation and especially if washing your hands often, which is recommended during flu season and this ongoing outbreak. In addition, turning off the faucet after wetting hands saves water. There isn’t a lot of data to back up whether a significant amount of germs are transferred between hands and the faucet. Also, using soap is more effective than using water alone because surfactants in soap lift soil and microbes from skin, and people tend to scrub more thoroughly when using soap, thereby removing more germs. There is no added health benefit to using soaps with antibacterial ingredients compared to non-antibacterial soap and water, according to the CDC. The only exception is for hand sanitizers, wipes, or antibacterial products used in healthcare settings.
2. Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Be sure to lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.
Lathering and scrubbing hands creates friction, which helps lift dirt, grease, and microbes from skin. Microbes are present on all surfaces of the hand, often in particularly high concentration under the nails, so the entire hand should be scrubbed.
3. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds.
Need a timer? Hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice.
4. Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.
According to the CDC, soap and friction help lift dirt, grease, and microbes—including disease-causing germs — from skin so they can then be rinsed off of hands. Rinsing the soap away also minimizes skin irritation. Because hands could become recontaminated if rinsed in a basin of standing water that has been contaminated through previous use, clean running water should be used. Some recommendations include using a paper towel to turn off the faucet after hands have been rinsed, but this practice leads to increased use of water and paper towels, and there are no studies to show that it improves health.
5. Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.
The CDC reports germs can be transferred more easily to and from wet hands; therefore, hands should be dried completely after washing. However, the best way to dry hands remains unclear. However, studies do suggest that using a clean towel or air drying hands are best.
In addition, the World Health Organization, which recently declared the outbreak as a pandemic, offers some additional suggestions for people to protect themselves. They are:
n Social distancing – maintain a distance of at least three feet between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing;
n Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth – hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated hands can spread transfer the virus to your eyes, hands, and mouth;
n Practice respiratory hygiene – Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow not your hand when sneezing or coughing;
n Seek medical care early – if you have fever, cough, or difficulty breathing seek medical care early. Call your healthcare provider first (before going to the office or hospital) and follow their directions. If you do get sick, stay home from school or work until you feel better;
n Stay informed – Check for latest developments about COVID-19 with your local, state, and national public health authority or your employer, including restrictions for containing the spread in your area. They are the best placed to advise on what you should be doing to protect yourself and your family.
