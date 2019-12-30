Uniontown native Dr. Lawrence John was honored by Pittsburgh Magazine in both 2017 and 2018 as one of “Pittsburgh’s Best Doctors” and now, just a few months ago, he was sworn in as the 170th president of the Pennsylvania Medical Society.
John graduated from Uniontown High School in 1968 and his father owned a whole sale store where Neubauer’s is currently located between Main and Church streets.
He practices with doctors John Chantz Biedrzycki & Associates and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret’s Hospital. He is also a clinical instructor in the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.
John earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.
His wife, Dr. Martha John, is a pediatrician who has practiced for more than 40 years in the Pittsburgh area as well.
Jeff Wirick, director of public relations for the society, said they are a state-wide voice of physicians.
He said John has been a member of the society for 41 years and also served as president at one time of the Allegheny County Medical Society.
“Dr. John was elected in 2017 to serve as president of the society starting in 2019,” said Wirick. “He served as vice president of the board at that time, then moved up to president-elect and now president.
“After this year he will serve a year as immediate past president, so really it’s a four-year commitment,” he added.
The role of the president is one of relationship builder and communicator and the society’s chief spokesperson.
Wirick said John also writes editorials including ones on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, opioid treatment and how to increase the number of primary care physicians.
John said his presidency with the Allegheny County Medical Society was five years ago and when that ended he began to get more involved with the state’s society.
“The society represents all physicians across the state and as a resident you realize that you’re probably going to have a long career, so being involved in an organized medical society is really an investment,” he said. “Being a doctor is hard and staying a doctor is hard but the process becomes easier when you get involved with an organization like this where you have other physicians who can help you navigate the many different challenges you have being a physician.”
From insurances and governmental restrictions to keeping patients happy, the support system of the society can help physicians cope and rally on.
“Meeting, collaborating and having a voice with other doctors can make it all a little easier,” John said.
The mission of the society is to navigate, advocate and educate and John said he’s hoping to focus on those this year.
“I want to offer educational tools to physicians on how to keep up to date with their licenses, I want to offer child advocacy in regards to the opioid crisis - maybe help influence some rules, regulations or laws on prescribing opioids,” he said.
“On the advocacy side, I want to be very involved with legislation,” John added. “There are no physicians who are in the legislature, so I want to be a voice there.”
One of his primary goals over the next year is to highlight and seek solutions to a physician burnout crisis that by one estimate is costing the U.S. health system billions of dollars.
“Since we know that physician well-being is essential for safe and high-quality patient care, we must have a critical discussion about how we can eliminate burnout and establish an environment of well-being,” John said.
Physicians blame burnout on responsibilities that are taking place outside the exam room, such as increased bureaucratic tasks, government interference, and too much time with computers rather than patients.
John says solving this crisis will take both individual efforts by physicians and organizational changes from hospital administrators, insurance companies and policymakers. He said he would attempt to drive conversation in the physician community and throughout the state.
