For over five years, Natalie Catalano of Uniontown continued to question the medical community when they continued to say nothing was wrong with her daughter, Carmen Orrico.
After Orrico’s health crashed in 2018 and she was taken to the emergency room at Children’s Hospital, it was found that an abnormal group of blood vessels had grown around a part of her spleen, killing it.
After the surgery to correct the problem, the family thought Orrico was out of the woods, but that was but the beginning of the rest of her journey that led to the actual and final diagnosis of essential thrombocythemia (ET), a rare blood cancer that is considered a myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN).
Catalano has been Orrico’s advocate and support every step of the way, which is what led Orrico to nominate her mom recently for an award from the MPN Heroes Recognition Program, sponsored by Incyte Corporation and CURE magazine.
Orrico said once she was diagnosed, she began to do research online about her cancer and one of the websites she became familiar with was that of CURE magazine and their MPN information.
One day she received an email from the MPN website where she had submitted some personal information while doing some research.
“I read all about it and thought it was perfect for my mom because of all that she did for me,” Orrico said.
While she thought about it off and on, she had really forgotten about it when she got the call one day that her mom had won the MPN Heroes award in the “Commitment to the Individual” category.
“I was so happy that my mom was finally going to get recognized for all that she had done for me,” Orrico said. “She had done everything she could to help me, so it was awesome to give back to her at least a little bit.”
Alexandra Ventura with CURE Media Group said 2019 marked the seventh anniversary of the MPN Heroes Recognition Program, sponsored by Incyte Corporation and CURE magazine.
“The ‘Commitment to the Individual’ category recognizes individuals who provide or demonstrate care, guidance, education, or support above and beyond the standard of care for one or more patients with MPNs,” she said.
The types of work honored include demonstration of individual dedication by a nurse, Healthcare Professional, or caregiver whose contributions to an individual with an MPN had an evident impact.
Catalano said her daughter had told her that she entered her for an award and Catalano said just the act of her teenage daughter taking that time to fill out the forms, gather information and submit the paper work really made her feel special and appreciated.
“I think the award was Carmen’s way of saying ‘I receive what you did for me and I appreciate it,’” Catalano said.
“With all of the surgeries and procedures and doctors visits - sometimes for a week or two at a time - we really got to know each other on another level and we developed a bond that has really become so special,” she added.
Besides nominating her mom for the award, Catalano said Orrico has done other things for her as a way of showing appreciation for all that she has done for her daughter.
“I recently had knee surgery, and I had lots of people offer to take me but Carmen was adamant that she would take me because I think she just wanted so badly to reciprocate in any way she could,” Catalano said.
This year’s annual recognition program was held at the Ports of Call at SeaWorld in Orlando.
Both Catalano and Orrico had the opportunity to travel to Florida together to take part in the awards program.
“Carmen told me that she loved being on a trip together that wasn’t medically related to her disease,” Catalano said. “Because we had many hotel stays together where there was a test or procedure or surgery that followed, but this was really the first time where we could get away and stay in a hotel without worrying about anything.”
Orrico added that it was a very special time where wonderful memories were made.
“Watching her get up on that stage and accept that award was so special,” Orrico said. “I’m just really glad we got to share this experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.