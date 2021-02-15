THE HYPOCRISY OF THE LEFT, MEDIA, POLITICIANS, AND BIG TECH
What happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was despicable. Having a career in law enforcement, facing violence of any sort was something I didn't look forward too. However, I also knew not to jump to a conclusion on any criminal case or accident case I investigated before collecting all the evidence. Evidence had to be gathered, recorded, and evaluated before any final conclusion could be made.
Immediately after the Capitol incident, the main stream media (MSM) and many people in Congress blamed Trump and his supporters for the violence. They said that Trump was responsible because of the speech he gave at the rally. Here are Trump's exact words, “I know everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically to make your voices heard.” NO where in his speech did he tell anyone to enter the building and create violent acts. Many of the people that breached what little security there was, were definitely Trump supporters. However, some were not.
A drove of evidence is now starting to come out. The FBI informed the Capitol Police a day before about the possibility of violence. Security is the responsibility of the Speaker, Pelosi. Why weren't additional security measures put in place. That's a question that needs to be answered by Pelosi.
CNN interviewed John Sullivan who claimed he was at the Capitol to document the incident. It tuns out that he is a left wing, black lives matter activist, antifa supporter, and Trump hater. He was arrested on January 14th because videos have shown him as being one of the instigators.
Bad things happen when politicians and the MSM form conclusions before all the evidence is examined. A prime example is what happened in Kenosha, Wisconsin with the Jacob Blake shooting on August 23rd. Immediately, CNN, MSNBC, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and politicians kept spewing the lie that an unarmed black man was once again shot by a white police officer. FOX was the only news organization that stated that Blake was armed with a knife because they took the initiative to wait for credible information from the police investigation. Liberal politicians, including Biden and Harris formed INNACURATE conclusions before the investigation was complete. On August 26, Biden said quote, “What I saw on that video makes me sick. Once again a black man, Jacob Blake, has been shot by the police, shot in broad daylight with the whole world watching”. On August 28 on NBC news, Harris said quote, “In America, we know these cases keep happening and we have too many black men in America who have been subject of this kind of conduct”. Statements like these from politicians and the media help fan the flames of division in our country. Before making statements like those ones, they should obtain the real facts about police shootings from the FBI crime report. In 2019, 19 white unarmed suspects were killed compared to 9 unarmed blacks.
This type of rhetoric and false reporting by the media resulted in rioting that destroyed hundreds of business and homes with damages around 50 million dollars in Kenosha alone. As it turns out, recently on ABC news, Blake admitted that he had a knife and picked it up before being shot.
The violence from the riots in 2020 resulted in the deaths of at least 25 people, over 2000 police officers injured, hundreds of business destroyed and over a billion dollars in damages. Quotes like these by Democrat members of Congress help cause the hatred and division in our country:
MAXINE WATERS, October 13, 2017, “With this kind of inspiration, I will go and take out Trump tonight.”
NANCY PELOSI, June 14, 2018, on C Span, “I don't know why there aren't uprisings all over the country. Maybe there will be.”
COREY BOOKER, July 25, 2018, “People need to get up in the face of some Congress people.”
KAMALA HARRIS, June 1, 2020, on her Twitter account, “If you're able to, chip in now to the @ Minnesota Freedom Fund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.” June 18, 2020, on The Late Show, “This is a movement.......They are not going to stop before election day and they are not going to stop after election day. They are not going to let up and they should not.” August 27, 2020, “People are rightfully angry and exhausted. It's no wonder they are taking to the streets and I support them.”
AYANNA PRESSLEY, August, 2020, on AM JOY, “There needs to be unrest in the streets.”
CHUCK SCHUMER, March 4, 2020, “I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh, you have released a whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you.”
Big tech companies have set a very low bar when it comes to Trump and Trump supporter’s postings. They state that the posts “might have a potential for violence.” However, one of the biggest threats of violence comes from the Twitter account belonging to the leader of Iran. He posted on July 21, 2020, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will never forget the martyrdom of Haji Qasem Soleimani and will definitely strike a reciprocal blow to the U.S.” His account has NOT been suspended.
The bias, censorship, hatred, and division needs to stop or our country, as we know it, will not survive.
Gary S. Varesko (RETIRED Maryland State Police Sergeant, Accident Deconstructionist/Traffic Homicide Investigator, Medevac Pilot)
